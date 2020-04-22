Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/22 03:39:08 am
83.75 EUR   +1.03%
03:08aHAPAG LLOYD : publishes 2019 sustainability report
PU
04/21HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
04/17HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag Lloyd : publishes 2019 sustainability report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT
Hapag-Lloyd publishes 2019 sustainability report

Significant reductions in CO2 emissions per container transported, a successful conversion of the vessel fleet to operate using low-sulphur fuel oil, and considerable improvements in quality - these are the key advances that Hapag-Lloyd made in the 2019 financial year in terms of its sustainability strategy. Today, the company is presenting its third sustainability report.

'Sustainability is more than just climate protection, as it also comprises ecological, economic, social and qualitative concerns at the same time. In 2019, we succeeded in making a lot of progress in all four dimensions. For example, we furthered reduced our specific CO2 emissions, strengthened our social commitment and made huge investments in the quality of our service,' says CEO Rolf Habben Jansen. 'This year, as well - despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 crisis - we will continue to focus on additional improvements, including technological and digital innovations as well as further reductions in the emissions of our fleet.'

Improvements in all sustainability dimensions

One important sustainability objective of Hapag-Lloyd is reducing emissions. Compared to the reference year 2008, we have succeeded in reducing our specific CO2 emissions - meaning CO2 emissions per TEU/kilometre - by 50 percent. There have also been improvements when it comes to air quality. The new specifications on the maximum sulphur content of marine fuels issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have been in force since 1 January 2020. Preparing for the so-called IMO 2020 regulations was accordingly one of the main focuses of the 2019 reporting year. Hapag-Lloyd got started with its planning early on and made the necessary conversions to its fleet. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 95 percent of Hapag-Lloyd's vessels have been operating using low-sulphur fuel oils, which emit over 70 percent less sulphur oxides than the heavy fuel oil previously in use.

In the current year, Hapag-Lloyd will take more steps on the path towards the decarbonisation of ocean-going shipping. The IMO has set ambitious milestones for 2030 and 2050, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 40 and 50 percent, respectively, compared to 2008. To help achieve these goals, Hapag-Lloyd will be the first shipping company in the world to start converting a large container ship to operate using a more climate-friendly liquid natural gas (LNG) propulsion system. The conversion work on the 'Sajir' is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd will continue to work on alternative fuel solutions. For example, an initial test using a biofuel based on used cooking oil was launched at the beginning of the year.

Sustainability is a common task

For Hapag-Lloyd, sustainability means not only the implementation of measures, but also and especially dialogue and exchange. 'Our sustainability measures also take into account the well-being of future generations. This makes it all the more important to bring all relevant parties - our employees, customers and shareholders, too - along on this journey. Sustainability is a common task, and it can only be achieved together with strong partners,' says Jörg Erdmann, Senior Director Sustainability Management. For example, Hapag-Lloyd has entered into collaborative efforts with scientific and research organisations, such as in the context of the Hapag-Lloyd Center for Shipping and Global Logistics (CSGL) at the Kühne Logistics University in Hamburg.

'Sustainability is a marathon rather than a 100-metre sprint. Given this fact, the issue will remain on our strategic agenda for the long term and be given high priority - also and especially in 2020, which has been an unusual year for all of us,' CEO Rolf Habben Jansen adds.

Press Contacts

André Zimmermann +49 40 3001-2093
Nils Haupt +49 40 3001-2263

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 239 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 13,000 employees and 392 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Hapag-Lloyd AG published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:07:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
03:08aHAPAG LLOYD : publishes 2019 sustainability report
PU
04/21HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
04/17HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/02Coronavirus Pushes Shipping Companies Into Survival Mode
DJ
03/27HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
03/23HAPAG-LLOYD : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/20HAPAG LLOYD : Container shipping firms brace for coronavirus hit to trade
RE
03/20HAPAG LLOYD : Shipping firm Maersk sees first quarter up on last year, but suspe..
RE
03/20HAPAG LLOYD : achieves significantly improved Group net result in 2019
EQ
03/17HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 759 M
EBIT 2020 319 M
Net income 2020 -146 M
Debt 2020 5 486 M
Yield 2020 0,40%
P/E ratio 2020 -143x
P/E ratio 2021 43,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 14 571 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,45  €
Last Close Price 82,90  €
Spread / Highest target -19,2%
Spread / Average Target -53,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.37%15 834
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-31.83%18 413
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.94%5 755
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.1.05%4 914
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.10%2 515
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA1.45%2 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group