Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag Lloyd : publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 2020

15-Jul-2020 / 10:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 15 July 2020

Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 2020

Hapag-Lloyd AG herewith publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 2020. Accordingly, the key performance indicators EBITDA and EBIT, amounting to approximately EUR 1,150 million (EBITDA) and approximately EUR 500 million (EBIT) in the first half-year 2020, are above the respective previous year figures (EBITDA H1 2019: EUR 956 million / EBIT H1 2019: EUR 389 million).

For the financial year 2020, the earnings forecast of an EBITDA of EUR 1.7 to 2.2 billion and an EBIT of EUR 0.5 to 1.0 billion remains unchanged. Against the background of the still prevailing high risks with regard to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic consequences the forecast is subject to significant uncertainties.

The final figures for the first half-year 2020 will be published as planned on August 14, 2020.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the annual report 2019, available at: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1093981

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1093981  15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1093981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
04:30aHAPAG LLOYD : publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 202..
EQ
07/06HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/26HAPAG LLOYD : to halt waste shipments to China
RE
06/16HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/11HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/05HAPAG LLOYD : Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
EQ
06/05HAPAG LLOYD : Supervisory Board extends contract of Joachim Schlotfeldt
PU
06/05Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers
RE
05/28HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/26HAPAG-LLOYD : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 612 M 13 238 M 13 238 M
Net income 2020 182 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2020 5 282 M 6 022 M 6 022 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,4x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 9 034 M 10 296 M 10 299 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 13 106
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,04 €
Last Close Price 51,40 €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-32.81%10 296
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-14.80%22 494
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.61%6 756
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.10.60%4 765
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.26%2 848
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-24.58%2 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group