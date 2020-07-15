Hapag Lloyd : publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 2020

|
Hamburg, 15 July 2020
Hapag-Lloyd AG herewith publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half-year 2020. Accordingly, the key performance indicators EBITDA and EBIT, amounting to approximately EUR 1,150 million (EBITDA) and approximately EUR 500 million (EBIT) in the first half-year 2020, are above the respective previous year figures (EBITDA H1 2019: EUR 956 million / EBIT H1 2019: EUR 389 million).
For the financial year 2020, the earnings forecast of an EBITDA of EUR 1.7 to 2.2 billion and an EBIT of EUR 0.5 to 1.0 billion remains unchanged. Against the background of the still prevailing high risks with regard to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic consequences the forecast is subject to significant uncertainties.
The final figures for the first half-year 2020 will be published as planned on August 14, 2020.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the annual report 2019, available at: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
