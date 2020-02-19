Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag Lloyd : raises 2019 operating profit by 80% on freights, costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 01:52am EST
A Hapag-Lloyd container is pictured at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd raised its 2019 operating profit by 80% to 811 million euros (£673 million) as it earned higher freight rates and cut costs, the Hamburg-based firm reported on Wednesday.

"The main drivers of the positive business developments have been improved freight rates as well as rigorous cost and revenue management," said the company, the world's fifth biggest operator, in a statement on preliminary results.

Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) had previously been pegged in a target corridor between 0.5 billion and 0.9 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.99 billion euros from 1.14 billion in 2018 and compared with a target corridor of 1.6 to 2.0 billion.

Freight rates, a key measure in shipping, rose by 2.6% year-on-year to $1,072 per twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU).

Hapag-Lloyd is due to give a 2020 guidance when it publishes full annual results on March 20.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Thomas Seythal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
01:52aHAPAG LLOYD : raises 2019 operating profit by 80% on freights, costs
RE
01:25aHAPAG-LLOYD AG : Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent i..
EQ
02/14HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : annual earnings release
02/05&LDQUO;HAPAG-LLOYD LIVE&RDQUO; : Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain..
PU
02/03HAPAG LLOYD : to lower CO2 emissions using biofuel
PU
01/16HAPAG LLOYD : TUI assesses potential for further growth at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises t..
AQ
01/07HAPAG LLOYD : Sets Up Its Quality Service Centre in Mauritius
AQ
2019HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
2019HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
2019Spate of Fires Has Shipping Industry Looking at How Dangerous Goods Are Handl..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 747 M
EBIT 2019 782 M
Net income 2019 355 M
Debt 2019 5 604 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 41,7x
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 13 147 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,63  €
Last Close Price 74,80  €
Spread / Highest target -10,4%
Spread / Average Target -47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Nicolás Burr Garcia de la Huerta Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-2.22%14 222
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.70%23 745
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.43%7 106
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.55%3 285
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-5.66%2 871
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-14.71%2 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group