Hapag Lloyd : says Beirut container terminal has resumed operations

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Beirut’s container terminal has
restarted operations and sustained only minor damage in last
week’s explosion, German container line Hapag Lloyd
said on Tuesday, adding that it has resumed shipping services to
the port.
The blast, which killed more than 160 people and injured
6,000 more, demolished entire neighbourhoods of Lebanon's
capital in an instant. Container lines diverted ships to
Lebanon’s smaller port of Tripoli to keep vital supply lines
running.
"We are glad to advise that the container terminal suffered
only minor damage and it has restarted operations,” Hapag Lloyd
said in a note to customers, adding that its first ship to call
at Beirut since the disaster is due to dock on Aug. 14.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul
Editing by David Goodman)