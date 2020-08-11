Log in
Hapag Lloyd : says Beirut container terminal has resumed operations

08/11/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Beirut’s container terminal has restarted operations and sustained only minor damage in last week’s explosion, German container line Hapag Lloyd said on Tuesday, adding that it has resumed shipping services to the port.

The blast, which killed more than 160 people and injured 6,000 more, demolished entire neighbourhoods of Lebanon's capital in an instant. Container lines diverted ships to Lebanon’s smaller port of Tripoli to keep vital supply lines running.

"We are glad to advise that the container terminal suffered only minor damage and it has restarted operations,” Hapag Lloyd said in a note to customers, adding that its first ship to call at Beirut since the disaster is due to dock on Aug. 14. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul Editing by David Goodman)

Financials
Sales 2020 11 715 M 13 799 M 13 799 M
Net income 2020 225 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2020 5 117 M 6 027 M 6 027 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 8 296 M 9 764 M 9 772 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 13 106
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,68 €
Last Close Price 47,20 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-38.30%9 759
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-8.64%25 736
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.09%8 158
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-2.72%4 372
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.84%2 765
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-18.12%2 495
