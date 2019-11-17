Log in
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.

(6138)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/15
1.51 HKD   +2.03%
Summary 
News Summary

Harbin Bank : shares rise after state takes control in deal worth $2 billion

0
11/17/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Shares of Harbin Bank, a midsize lender with links to the troubled conglomerate Tomorrow Holdings, rose more than 9% on Monday as state-backed investors became its key shareholders in a $2 billion deal.

The bank will now be 48%-controlled by two state-controlled entities - Harbin Economic Development & Investment Co and Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co - while six private shareholders have dropped their stakes, the lender said in a filing to Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday.

The total transaction will be worth around 15 billion yuan ($2 billion), or 4.8 yuan per share, the bank said, or more than three times the shares' Hong Kong close on Friday.

The change in shareholding marks the latest move by Beijing to soothe investor concerns about troubled small lenders amid a slowing economy and a crushing trade war with the United States.

Earlier this year, Chinese regulators took control of Inner Mongolia's Baoshang Bank, in which Tomorrow Holdings had an 89% stake, citing "serious" credit risks and improper and significant illegal use of bank funds.

Harbin Bank, also partly owned by Tomorrow, was operating smoothly at the time, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) had said.

The lender, based in China's northern Heilongjiang province, did not disclose the reason for the change in shareholding in its latest filing with the exchange.

The central bank and the CBIRC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The CBIRC has previously said that Tomorrow has been voluntarily transferring stakes in more that 10 financial institutions including Bank of Langfang and Taian Bank to new investors, and risks associated with the group had been contained.

The group has been divesting some assets since its chairman Xiao Jianhua was investigated more than two years ago amid a state crackdown on systemic risks posed by financial conglomerates. The billionaire has not been seen since 2017.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed lender, which hit a high of HK$1.65, was up 6.62% at HK$1.61 as of 0338 GMT.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 7.8295 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD. 2.03% 1.51 End-of-day quote.-15.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.0128 Delayed Quote.1.97%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 15 465 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 5 905 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,50x
P/E ratio 2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 14 870 M
Chart HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80  CNY
Last Close Price 1,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Wen Guo Chairman & General Manager
Yong Liang Chief Information Officer
Tian Jun Lyu Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Tao Xuan Zhang Non-Executive Director
Dan Yang Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.-15.64%2 121
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.31%175 082
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 632
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD23.88%50 889
QNB0.47%49 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
