Harbin Electric : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Number of shares relevant to this form: domestic shares/H shares

of holding

domestic shares/H shares* of Harbin Electric Company Limited (the "Company") and being a shareholder of the Company, hereby

appoint the chairperson of the meeting as proxy to attend

extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at the conference room of the Company at 1399 Chuangxinyi Road, Songbei District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and to vote on the resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM as indicated below, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Capitalised terms defined in the circular dated 21 February 2020 issued by the Company (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR(note 4) AGAINST(note 4) 1. THAT: (a) the EPC Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; (b) the Annual Caps be and are hereby approved; and (c) the Board, and/or unless the Board determines otherwise, any two Directors be and are hereby authorised to take all such actions and execute all such documents or deeds as they may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of giving effect to the EPC Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, with such amendments, alternations or additions thereto as they may in their absolute discretion think fit, whose signature thereto shall be conclusive evidence of their approval to such amendments, alternations or additions. SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR(note 4) AGAINST(note 4) 2. THAT: (a) the Proposed Amendments (details of which are set out in the Circular) be and are hereby approved; and (b) the Board, and/or unless the Board determines otherwise, any two Director be and are hereby authorised to take all such actions and execute all such documents or deeds as they may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of giving effect to the Proposed Amendments, including but not limited to making such adjustments or other amendments to the Articles as they consider necessary or otherwise appropriate in connection with the Proposed Amendments or as may be required by the relevant regulatory authorities, and dealing with on behalf of the Company the relevant filing, amendments and registration (where necessary) procedures and other related issues arising from the Proposed Amendments.