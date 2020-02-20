Harbin Electric : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1133)
NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the domestic shares class meeting (the "DCM") of Harbin Electric Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of the Company located at 1399 Chuangxinyi Road, Songbei District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the H shares class meeting) to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution. Capitalised terms defined in the circular dated 21 February 2020 issued by the Company (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. THAT:
the proposed amendments to paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 80 (details of which are set out in the Circular) be and are hereby approved; and
the Board, and/or unless the Board determines otherwise, any two Director be and are hereby authorised to take all such actions and execute all such documents or deeds as they may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of giving effect to the proposed amendments, including but not limited to making such adjustments or other amendments to the Articles as they consider necessary or otherwise appropriate in connection with the proposed amendments or as may be required by the relevant regulatory authorities, and dealing with on behalf of the Company the relevant filing, amendments and registration (where necessary) procedures and other related issues arising from the proposed amendments.
By Order of the Board
Harbin Electric Company Limited
Si Ze-fu
Chairman
Harbin, the PRC, 21 February 2020
Notes:
For the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the DCM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 10 March 2020 to Thursday, 9 April 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. Holders of the Domestic Shares (the "Domestic Shareholders") whose names appear on the register before book closure shall be entitled to attend and vote at the DCM. Persons buying Shares during book closure shall not be entitled to attend and vote at the DCM. In order to be qualified for attending the DCM, all duly completed transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's principal place of business in the PRC at 1399 Chuangxinyi Road, Songbei District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC (for the holders of the Domestic Shares), not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 9 March 2020.
Domestic Shareholders intending to attend the DCM shall return the reply slip to the Company on or before Friday, 20 March 2020. Please refer to the reply slip and the instruction thereon for details.
Any Domestic Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the DCM is entitled to appoint one or more persons (whether a Shareholder or not) as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf.
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with a notarially certified power of attorney or other document of authority, if any, under which the form is signed, must be lodged with the Company's principal place of business in the PRC at 1399 Chuangxinyi Road, Songbei District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC (for the holders of the Domestic Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the DCM or any adjournment thereof.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Si Ze-fu, Mr. Wu Wei-zhang and Mr. Zhang Ying-jian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Hong-jie, Mr. Yu Wen-xing, Mr. Hu Jian-min and Mr. Tian Min.
