Harbin Electric : NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1133)

NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the H shares class meeting (the "HCM") of Harbin Electric Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of the Company located at 1399 Chuangxinyi Road, Songbei District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC on Thursday, 9 April 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the extraordinary general meeting) to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution. Capitalised terms defined in the circular dated 21 February 2020 issued by the Company (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. THAT: