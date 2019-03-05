HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Adoption of Plan of Conversion for Second-Step Offering

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), Brockton, MA (NASDAQ: HONE),
the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced
that its Board of Directors, together with the Board of Trustees of
HarborOne Mutual Bancshares (the “MHC”), has adopted a Plan of
Conversion pursuant to which the Company will reorganize into a fully
public stock holding company structure and will conduct a second-step
stock offering of new shares of common stock.
As part of the conversion, the Bank will become a wholly-owned
subsidiary of a new holding company, which will also be named HarborOne
Bancorp, Inc. Shares of Company common stock held by persons other than
the MHC will be converted into shares of common stock of the new holding
company pursuant to an exchange ratio designed to preserve the
approximate percentage ownership interests of such persons, excluding
any shares purchased in the stock offering and receipt of cash in lieu
of fractional shares. Shares of Company common stock owned by the MHC
will be canceled and the amount of the MHC’s ownership interest in the
Company will be sold through the second-step stock offering. In the
stock offering, depositors of the Bank and former depositors of Coastway
Community Bank, which was recently acquired by the Bank, with qualifying
deposits as of February 28, 2018, will have first priority to purchase
the new shares of common stock.
The conversion and offering will have no impact on depositors, borrowers
or other customers of the Bank. The transactions contemplated by the
Plan of Conversion are subject to approval by the Company’s shareholders
(including approval by a majority of the shares held by persons other
than the MHC), the members of the MHC, the Board of Governors of the
Federal Reserve System and the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks.
A prospectus or proxy statement/prospectus, as applicable, and other
materials containing detailed information relating to the Plan of
Conversion, details of the offering, and business and financial
information about the Company will be sent to shareholders of the
Company and depositors of the Bank following regulatory approval.
This release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy common stock. The offer is made only by the prospectus when
accompanied by a stock order form. The shares of common stock of the new
holding company are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose
value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
any other government agency or the Share Insurance Fund of the
Cooperative Central Bank.
About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, the
largest co-operative bank in New England. HarborOne Bank serves the
financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout
Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with 24 full-service branches
located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, one limited-service bank
office, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston,
Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a
range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on
small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two
campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations.
HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, is a
residential mortgage company headquartered in New Hampshire that
maintains 34 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire,
Maine and New Jersey, and is also licensed to lend in five additional
states .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as
“believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,”
“developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,”
“anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar
expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and
expectations of Company management and are subject to significant risks
and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors.
Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not
limited to, the failure to obtain the approval of the Board of Governors
of the Federal Reserve or the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks for
the proposed conversion and related stock offering, delays in obtaining
such approvals or adverse conditions imposed in connection with such
approvals; the effect of the announcement of the proposed plan of
conversion on the ability of Company to maintain relationships with its
key partners, customers and employees, and on its operating business
generally; adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the
impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes
in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial
institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national
basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including
changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay
the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s
investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates;
fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves;
decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund
loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to,
cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government
regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that
goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements
will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the
Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the
implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the
risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its
business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such
forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual
Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at
the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying
beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s actual
results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company
disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions
or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as
required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005928/en/