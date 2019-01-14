HarborOne Bancorp : Names Mandy Lee Berman and Damian W. Wilmot to Board of Directors

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company for HarborOne Bank announced
today it has named Mandy Lee Berman and Damian W. Wilmot to its Board of
Directors.
Ms. Berman has a record of achieving strong financial results and
operational performance through technology innovation and a focus on
service delivery excellence in a consumer-facing enterprise. Mr. Wilmot
has specialized in leading cross-functional teams across a variety of
disciplines, including integrating regulatory, compliance, commercial,
corporate communications and legal to formulate and implement solutions
to business and legal challenges.
“Mandy and Damian will be important assets to HarborOne as we continue
pursuing growth in New England,” said Michael Sullivan, Chairman of the
HarborOne Bancorp Board of Directors.
Ms. Berman joined Bright Horizons Family Solutions in 2005 and served in
a variety of roles including Chief Administrative Officer and Executive
Vice President of Operations. Ms. Berman serves as the Chief
Administrative Officer and EVP of Bright Horizons Family Solutions,
where she is an officer of the company and a member of the Executive
Management Committee. At Bright Horizons, Mandy leads two product lines,
and is responsible for global technology, contact center operations, and
shared services to support all Bright Horizons services. Ms. Berman
received her B.A. from Princeton University and her M.B.A. from Harvard
Business School. She resides in Cambridge, MA.
Mr. Wilmot serves as the SVP, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where he is responsible for leading
and managing the Global Compliance, Global Litigation & Enterprise Risk
Management and Quality Assurance organizations. He also leads the
company’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program and chairs the ERM
Committee and the Business Integrity & Ethics Committee. Mr. Wilmot
received his B.A. from Trinity College and his J.D. from Suffolk
University Law School. He resides in Milton, MA.
“I’m excited to begin working with these two fine professionals,” said
James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “Mandy and Damian have experience in
leading large teams through everything from risk-management to
acquisitions while achieving strong financial results.”
About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for
HarborOne Bank is the largest co-operative bank in New England with $3.7
billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of
consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern
Massachusetts through a network of 23 full-service branches, two limited
service branches, two commercial loan offices in Boston, Massachusetts
and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of
educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small
business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses
located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne
Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service
mortgage lender with 40 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New
Hampshire, Maine, and New Jersey and also does business in five
additional states.
