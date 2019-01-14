Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HarborOne Bancorp Inc    HONE

HARBORONE BANCORP INC (HONE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
15.83 USD   -0.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HarborOne Bancorp : Names Mandy Lee Berman and Damian W. Wilmot to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 05:49pm EST

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company for HarborOne Bank announced today it has named Mandy Lee Berman and Damian W. Wilmot to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005837/en/

HarborOne Bancorp Names Mandy Lee Berman to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

HarborOne Bancorp Names Mandy Lee Berman to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Berman has a record of achieving strong financial results and operational performance through technology innovation and a focus on service delivery excellence in a consumer-facing enterprise. Mr. Wilmot has specialized in leading cross-functional teams across a variety of disciplines, including integrating regulatory, compliance, commercial, corporate communications and legal to formulate and implement solutions to business and legal challenges.

“Mandy and Damian will be important assets to HarborOne as we continue pursuing growth in New England,” said Michael Sullivan, Chairman of the HarborOne Bancorp Board of Directors.

Ms. Berman joined Bright Horizons Family Solutions in 2005 and served in a variety of roles including Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations. Ms. Berman serves as the Chief Administrative Officer and EVP of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, where she is an officer of the company and a member of the Executive Management Committee. At Bright Horizons, Mandy leads two product lines, and is responsible for global technology, contact center operations, and shared services to support all Bright Horizons services. Ms. Berman received her B.A. from Princeton University and her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. She resides in Cambridge, MA.

Mr. Wilmot serves as the SVP, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where he is responsible for leading and managing the Global Compliance, Global Litigation & Enterprise Risk Management and Quality Assurance organizations. He also leads the company’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program and chairs the ERM Committee and the Business Integrity & Ethics Committee. Mr. Wilmot received his B.A. from Trinity College and his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. He resides in Milton, MA.

“I’m excited to begin working with these two fine professionals,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “Mandy and Damian have experience in leading large teams through everything from risk-management to acquisitions while achieving strong financial results.”

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank is the largest co-operative bank in New England with $3.7 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts through a network of 23 full-service branches, two limited service branches, two commercial loan offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with 40 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and New Jersey and also does business in five additional states.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARBORONE BANCORP INC
05:49pHARBORONE BANCORP : Names Mandy Lee Berman and Damian W. Wilmot to Board of Dire..
BU
2018HARBORONE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
2018HARBORONE BANCORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financia..
AQ
2018HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
2018HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2018HARBORONE BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings
BU
2018HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Fi..
AQ
2018HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Completes Acquisition of Coastway Bancorp, Inc.
BU
2018HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 88,2 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 15,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,39
P/E ratio 2019 20,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,77x
Capitalization 516 M
Chart HARBORONE BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
HarborOne Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBORONE BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Blake Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Joseph F. X. Casey President, COO, Treasurer & Director
Michael J. Sullivan Chairman
Linda H. Simmons Chief Financial Officer
Wayne F. Dunn Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBORONE BANCORP INC-0.25%521
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.35%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.88%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.