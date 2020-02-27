Harbour Centre Development : 2019 Final Results Announcement

Log in
02/27/2020 | 11:28pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 51

2019 Final Results Announcement

Crises End Uncertain

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hotel & Retail sectors among the worst hit since mid-2019
  • A very mediocre 2019 has given way to a surprise disaster in early 2020 and a complex outlook going forward
  • 2019 revenue decreased by 12% & underlying profit by 15%
  • Attributable profit decreased by 86% due to asset valuation deficits
  • Full year dividend reduced by 27%

GROUP RESULTS

Group revenue decreased by 12% to HK$1,395 million (2018: HK$1,583 million), operating

profit increased by 38% to HK$531 million (2018: HK$385 million), underlying profit

decreased by 15% to HK$435 million (2018: HK$512 million), and profit attributable to equity shareholders, including investment property revaluation changes, decreased by 86% to HK$117 million (2018: HK$831 million).

Underlying earnings per share decreased to HK$0.61 (2018: HK$0.72). Total earnings per

share decreased to HK$0.17 (2018: HK$1.17).

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

DIVIDENDS

A first interim dividend of 7 HK cents per share was paid on 6 September 2019. In lieu of a final dividend, a second interim dividend of 15 HK cents per share will be paid on 21 April 2020 to Shareholders on record as at 6:00 p.m. on 2 April 2020. Total distribution for the year of 2019 will amount to 22 HK cents (2018: 30 HK cents) per share.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Hong Kong

Investment Properties ("IP")

Due to the slump in visitor arrivals and weaker local consumption sentiment since the second half of the year, Hong Kong retail sales posted an 11% drop in 2019, including 22% in the fourth quarter. The Group's Hong Kong IP revenue and operating profit decreased by 9% and 11% respectively.

Hotel

The sharp decline in visitor arrivals and cancellation of international events led by the continual social activities dealt a heavy blow to the hotel industry. Occupancy rates suffered a dramatic drop and room rates in town have been slashed for market share, suppressing the segmental performance of the Group's hotels. Segmental revenue decreased by 15%. The segment recorded operating loss during the year, mainly due to the depreciation of The Murray and increased costs.

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel ("MP Hong Kong") in Tsimshatsui achieved a higher than market average occupancy at 81% for 2019 against the downturn in the industry, underpinned by its established presence and ample accolades received. However, in view of its age, different options are being studied to maintain its competitiveness. Substantial capital expenditure and business disruption will be required for that.

The Murray suffered under the pressure of weakened inbound tourism and cancellation of major events in the latter half of the year. Alongside the full depreciation of land and building costs over the 50-year lease term, EBITDA remains as the primary management focus during the ramp-up stage and challenging market circumstances.

Mainland China

Properties

The exit from the Development Properties ("DP") segment has been underway. Attributable land bank (net of recognised sales) was approximately 0.4 million square metres at year-end. Lower revenue and profit were reported as a result of land bank depletion. The net order book stood as RMB3.5 billion for 108,000 square metres as at 31 December 2019.

Hotel

Constrained business activities amidst the Sino-US trade tension, coupled with increased supply, have undermined Marco Polo Changzhou's ("MP Changzhou") revenue and a loss was reported.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

OUTLOOK

2020 has so far been drowned by a "perfect storm" of crisis proportions. On top of the seriously profound international geo-political/economic issues and coupled with the local political and social issues which carried over from 2019, the arrival of the novel coronavirus outbreak has sharply put the hotel and retail sectors on their knees, both in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

A weak market in January very quickly gave way to disaster. Hotel occupancy sank to below 10% in spite of very competitive room rates. Shopping malls turned empty. Out-of-home dining went into hibernation.

A few hotels have closed to slow the bleeding. Among those that remain open, many have had to resort to no pay leave on top of tight cost control to conserve cash to weather what can be a very long and hard winter.

Retail sales has plummeted across the board. Turnover rent evaporated immediately and rent relief initiatives were urgently needed. In addition, occupancy has fallen, as tenants close shop on lease expiry and new tenants are scarce, even at rental levels at a fraction of that a year ago.

There is no doubt that this could be the worst we have witnessed for these two sectors and our Company is no exception. We rely heavily on our balance sheet and the needed staying power as we have no crystal ball to tell us about how long and how much harder this winter could be.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

  1. Review of 2019 Final Results
    Group underlying net profit decreased by 15% to HK$435 million (2018: HK$512 million) mainly attributable to the weak performance of Hotel and IP amid the upheaval market conditions in the second half of 2019. In addition, DP also contributed lower profit in absence of project completion.
    Including IP revaluation deficits and impairment provision for properties, profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 86% to HK$117 million (2018: HK$831 million).
    Revenue and Operating Profit
    Group revenue decreased by 12% to HK$1,395 million (2018: HK$1,583 million)
    while operating profit increased by 38% to HK$531 million (2018: HK$385 million).
    Hotel revenue decreased by 15% to HK$835 million (2018: HK$978 million) as adversely impacted by the social unrest situation in the second half of 2019. Operating loss increased to HK$76 million (2018: profit HK$10 million) mainly due to decrease in operating profit of MP Hong Kong by 50% despite operating loss from The Murray was slightly narrowed.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

IP revenue decreased by 9% to HK$373 million (2018: HK$411 million) and operating

profit by 11% to HK$341 million (2018: HK$383 million) as adversely affected by lower retail rental income amid the acute retail market.

DP revenue decreased by 57% to HK$38 million (2018: HK$89 million) in absence of major project completion. Nevertheless, it recorded an operating profit amounting to HK$131 million (2018: loss HK$60 million), resulting mainly from a credit cost adjustment for Suzhou Times City. Including profit contributions from associate, DP reported underlying net profit of HK$166 million (2018: HK$200 million).

Operating profit from Investment and Others, comprising of interest and dividend income from surplus cash and investments, increased by 42% to HK$149 million (2018: HK$105 million) with more dividend income from the Group's enlarged investments portfolio.

Decrease in Fair Value of IP

The Group's completed IP were stated at fair value based on an independent valuation as at 31 December 2019, resulting in a revaluation deficits of HK$161 million for the year (2018: surplus of HK$319 million). IP under development was carried at cost less impairment, if any, and would not be stated at fair value until the earlier of its fair value first becoming reliably measurable or the date of completion.

Impairment of Hotel

An impairment provision of HK$157 million (2018: HK$ Nil) was made for the MP Changzhou in Mainland China.

Finance Costs

Net finance costs amounted to HK$53 million (2018: HK$55 million) after interest

capitalisation of HK$41 million (2018: HK$17 million) for the DP projects.

Share of Results (after Tax) of Joint Ventures and Associates

Attributable profit from associate amounted to HK$76 million (2018: HK$111 million), which was solely from the Shanghai South Station project. No contribution (2018: profit HK$122 million) was recorded for joint ventures.

Income Tax

Taxation charge for the year amounted to HK$89 million (2018: HK$89 million).

Profit Attributable to Equity Shareholders

Group profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year decreased by 86% to HK$117 million (2018: HK$831 million). Earnings per share ("EPS") were HK$0.17 (2018: HK$1.17) based on 708.8 million issued shares.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

Excluding IP revaluation deficits of HK$161 million (2018: surplus of HK$319 million)

and impairment provision for hotel properties of HK$157 million (2018: HK$ Nil), the Group's profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year was HK$435 million (2018: HK$512 million), representing a decrease of 15%. EPS before hotel property provision and IP revaluation deficits were HK$0.61 (2018: HK$0.72) based on 708.8 million issued shares.

  1. Review of Financial Position, Liquidity, Resources and Commitments
    Shareholders' and Total Equity
    As at 31 December 2019, shareholders' equity slightly decreased to HK$17,084 million (2018: HK$17,276 million), equivalent to HK$24.10 per share (2018: HK$24.38 per share). The decrease was mainly caused by exchange deficit of HK$130 million on translation of the Group's Renminbi net assets and attributable investment revaluation surplus of HK$10 million. Including non-controlling interests, the Group's total equity amounted to HK$17,467 million (2018: HK$17,889 million).
    Hotel properties are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation in accordance with prevailing Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). Restating these hotel properties based on independent valuation as at 31 December 2019 would give rise to an additional revaluation surplus totalling HK$4,065 million and increase the Group's shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2019 to HK$21,149 million, equivalent to HK$29.84 per share.
    Assets and Liabilities
    Total assets were recorded at HK$28,385 million (2018: HK$26,408 million). Total business assets, excluding bank deposits and cash, equity investments and deferred tax assets, amounted to HK$22,036 million (2018: HK$21,248 million).
    Geographically, the Group's business assets in Hong Kong decreased by 3% to HK$12,824 million (2018: HK$13,242 million), representing 58% (2018: 62%) of the Group's total business assets.
    IP
    IP amounted to HK$6,480 million (2018: HK$6,396 million), which primarily included
    Hong Kong IP of HK$5,532 million (2018: HK$5,693 million) with MP Hong Kong's podium valued at HK$4,938 million. Mainland IP, representing Suzhou IFS under development, was stated at book cost of HK$948 million (2018: HK$703 million).
    Properties for Sale / Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures
    DP amounted to HK$4,777 million (2018: HK$3,726 million), mainly representing DP portion of Suzhou IFS. DP undertaken through associates and joint ventures amounted to HK$2,853 million (2018: HK$2,895 million).

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

Hotels

Hotel properties comprised of The Murray, MP Hong Kong and MP Changzhou with total book cost at HK$7,408 million (2018: HK$7,758 million).

Pre-sale Deposits and Proceeds

Pre-sale deposits and proceeds increased by HK$2,512 million to HK$3,172 million (2018: HK$660 million), reflecting mainly the DP pre-sale proceeds of Suzhou IFS.

Net Debt and Gearing

At 31 December 2019, the Group had net debt of HK$1,725 million (2018: HK$385 million), consisting of HK$1,910 million in cash and HK$3,635 million in bank borrowings, mainly caused by purchases of investment.

Finance and Availability of Facilities and Funds

As at 31 December 2019, the Group's available loan facilities amounted to HK$4,992 million, of which HK$3,635 million were utilised. Certain banking facilities were secured by mortgage over the Group's properties under development with total carrying value of HK$5,701 million (31 December 2018: HK$4,364 million).

The Group's debts were principally denominated in Hong Kong dollars ("HKD") and Renminbi ("RMB") at floating rates.

The use of derivative financial instruments is strictly controlled. Instruments entered into by the Group are mainly used for managing and hedging interest rate and currency exposures.

The Group continued to maintain a reasonable level of surplus cash denominated principally in HKD and RMB to facilitate business and investment activities. As at 31 December 2019, the Group also maintained a portfolio of equity investments mainly consisting of blue chip listed securities with an aggregate market value of HK$4,065 million (2018: HK$2,396 million), which is available for monetisation to meet needs if they arise. The performance of the portfolio was largely in line with the general market.

Net Cash Flows for Operating and Investing Activities

For the year under review, the Group generated a net cash inflow from operating activities of HK$1,007 million (2018: outflow HK$507 million), primarily attributable to sales proceeds from Suzhou IFS project exceed construction cost payments. For investing activities, the Group recorded a net cash outflow of HK$1,858 million (2018: inflow HK$290 million) mainly for purchase of equity investments.

Commitments to Capital and Development Expenditure

As at 31 December 2019, major capital and development expenditure planned for the forthcoming years totalled HK$4.7 billion, of which HK$1.1 billion was committed primarily for Mainland IP and DP. Uncommitted expenditure of HK$3.6 billion is mainly for the existing Mainland IP and DP to be incurred by stage in the coming years.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

The above expenditures will be funded by internal financial resources, including cash currently on hand, as well as bank loans. Other available resources include equity investments that can be liquidated when in need.

  1. Dividend Policy
    Apart from compliance with the applicable legal requirements, the Company adopts a policy which targets to provide shareholders with reasonably stable and consistent dividends. Dividend payout from year to year will be subject to upward or downward adjustments as decided by the Board of Directors (the "Board") after taking into account of the Group's immediate as well as expected prevailing financial performance, cash flow, financial position, capital commitments and future requirements as well as the general business and economic environments.

The Board will review this policy from time to time with reference to its future prospect, capital requirements and other changing circumstances both internally and externally.

(IV) Human Resources

The Group had approximately 1,200 employees as at 31 December 2019. Employees are remunerated according to their job responsibilities and the market pay trend with a discretionary annual performance bonus as variable pay for rewarding individual performance and contributions to the Group's achievement and results.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For The Year Ended 31 December 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Revenue

2

1,395

1,583

Direct costs and operating expenses

(437)

(777)

Selling and marketing expenses

(121)

(157)

Administrative and corporate expenses

(90)

(58)

Operating profit before depreciation,

747

interest and tax

591

Depreciation

(216)

(206)

Operating profit

2 & 3

531

385

Changes in fair value of investment properties

(161)

319

Impairment for hotel properties

4

(157)

-

Other net income

-

34

213

738

Finance costs

5

(53)

(55)

Share of results after tax of:

-

Joint ventures

122

Associates

76

111

Profit before taxation

236

916

Income tax

6 (a)

(89)

(89)

Profit for the year

147

827

Profit attributable to:

117

Equity shareholders

831

Non-controlling interests

30

(4)

147

827

Earnings per share

7

HK$0.17

Basic

HK$1.17

Diluted

HK$0.17

HK$1.17

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For The Year Ended 31 December 2019

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value changes on equity investments

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of the operations - subsidiaries

Share of reserves of joint ventures

Others

Other comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income of the year

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders

Non-controlling interests

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

147

827

10 (312)

  1. (268)
  1. (112)

8 (2)

  1. (694)

32 133

  1. 169
  1. (36)

32 133

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Non-current assets

6,480

Investment properties

6,396

Hotel properties, plant and equipment

7,558

7,867

Interest in associates

1,249

1,294

Interest in joint ventures

1,604

1,601

Equity investments

4,065

2,396

Deferred tax assets

374

336

Other non-current assets

29

27

Current assets

21,359

19,917

4,777

Properties for sale

3,726

Inventories

7

4

Trade and other receivables

9

310

263

Prepaid tax

22

70

Bank deposits and cash

1,910

2,428

Total assets

7,026

6,491

28,385

26,408

Non-current liabilities

(329)

Deferred tax liabilities

(372)

Bank loans

(1,835)

(2,743)

(2,164)

(3,115)

Current liabilities

(2,722)

Trade and other payables

10

(3,133)

Pre-sale deposits and proceeds

(3,172)

(660)

Taxation payable

(1,060)

(1,541)

Bank loans

(1,800)

(70)

Total liabilities

(8,754)

(5,404)

(10,918)

(8,519)

NET ASSETS

17,467

17,889

Capital and reserves

3,641

Share capital

3,641

Reserves

13,443

13,635

Shareholders' equity

17,084

17,276

Non-controlling interests

383

613

TOTAL EQUITY

17,467

17,889

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

This financial information have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the laws of Hong Kong). This financial information also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except for the changes mentioned below.

The HKICPA has issued a number of new standards and amendments to HKFRSs which are first effective for the current accounting year of the Group. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's financial statements:

HKFRS 16

Leases

HK(IFRIC) 23

Uncertainty over income tax treatments

Amendments to HKAS 28

Investments in associates and joint ventures

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs

2015-2017 Cycle

HKFRS 16, Leases

HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low-value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from HKAS 17 substantially unchanged.

HKFRS 16 also introduces additional qualitative and quantitative disclosure requirements which aim to enable users of the financial statements to assess the effect that leases have on the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of an entity.

Given the Group does not have any material lease arrangements as a lessee (except for the leasehold land and properties which the Group is a registered owner of the ownership interests), the Group considers that there is no significant financial impact on the Group's results (including segment results), financial position and cash flows.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies of the Group upon the adoption of HKFRS 16 are set out below:

  1. New definition of a lease
    The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. HKFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use.
    The change in the definition of a lease does not have any material impact on the Group's lease arrangements.
  2. Leasehold investment property
    Under HKFRS 16, the Group is required to account for all leasehold properties as investment properties when these properties are held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation ("leasehold investment properties"). The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements as the Group previously elected to apply HKAS 40, Investment Properties, to account for all of its leasehold properties that were held for investment purposes as at 31 December 2018. Consequentially, these leasehold investment properties continue to be carried at fair value.

The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting year.

The financial information relating to the financial years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 included in this announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those financial years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 in due course. The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements for both years. The auditor's reports were unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under section 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

2. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group manages its diversified businesses according to the nature of services and products provided. Management has determined three reportable operating segments for measuring performance and allocating resources. The segments are hotel, investment property and development property. No operating segment has been aggregated to form reportable segments.

Hotel segment represents the operations of The Murray, MP Hong Kong and MP Changzhou.

Investment property segment primarily represents the property leasing of the Group's investment properties in Hong Kong. Some of the Group's development projects in Mainland China include properties which are intended to be held for investment purposes on completion.

Development property segment encompasses activities relating to the acquisition, development, design, sales and marketing of trading properties primarily in Mainland China.

Management evaluates performance based on operating profit as well as the equity share of results of associates and joint ventures of each segment.

Segment business assets principally comprise all tangible assets, intangible assets and current assets directly attributable to each segment with the exception of bank deposits and cash, equity investments and deferred tax assets.

Revenue and expenses are allocated with reference to income generated by those segments and expenses incurred by those segments or which arise from the depreciation of assets attributable to those segments.

-13-

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

(a) Analysis of segment revenue and results

Changes in

Profit/

fair value of

Other net

(loss)

Operating

investment

income and

Finance

Joint

before

Revenue

profit/(loss)

properties

impairment

costs

ventures

Associates

taxation

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

2019

Hotel

835

(76)

-

(157)

(46)

-

-

(279)

Investment property

373

341

(161)

-

(7)

-

-

173

Development property

38

131

-

-

-

-

76

207

Segment total

1,246

396

(161)

(157)

(53)

-

76

101

Investment and others

149

149

-

-

-

-

-

149

Corporate expenses

-

(14)

-

-

-

-

-

(14)

Group total

1,395

531

(161)

(157)

(53)

-

76

236

2018

Hotel

978

10

-

-

(39)

-

-

(29)

Investment property

411

383

319

-

(14)

-

-

688

Development property

89

(60)

-

21

(2)

122

111

192

Segment total

1,478

333

319

21

(55)

122

111

851

Investment and others

105

105

-

13

-

-

-

118

Corporate expenses

-

(53)

-

-

-

-

-

(53)

Group total

1,583

385

319

34

(55)

122

111

916

  1. Substantially all depreciation was attributable to the Hotel Segment.
  2. No inter-segment revenue has been recorded during the current and prior years.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

(b) Analysis of segment business assets

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Hotel

7,683

8,040

Investment property

6,509

6,469

Development property

7,844

6,739

Total segment business assets

22,036

21,248

Unallocated corporate assets

6,349

5,160

Total assets

28,385

26,408

    1. Hotels are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Should the completed hotel properties be stated based on the valuation as at 31 December 2019 of HK$11,473 million (2018: HK$12,165 million), the total segment business assets would be increased to HK$26,101 million (2018: HK$25,695 million).
    1. Unallocated corporate assets mainly comprise equity investments, deferred tax assets and bank deposits and cash.
  2. Geographical information

Revenue

Operating profit/(loss)

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Hong Kong

1,207

1,348

338

437

Mainland China

125

178

130

(109)

Others

63

57

63

57

Group total

1,395

1,583

531

385

Specified non-current assets

Total business assets

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Hong Kong

12,675

12,999

12,824

13,242

Mainland China

4,216

4,159

9,212

8,006

Group total

16,891

17,158

22,036

21,248

Specified non-current assets exclude equity investments, deferred tax assets and other non-current assets.

The geographical location of revenue and operating profit is analysed based on the location at which services are provided and in the case of equity instruments, where they are listed. The geographical location of specified non-current assets and total business assets is based on the physical location of operations.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

(d) Disaggregation of revenue

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Revenue recognised under HKFRS 15

835

Hotel

978

Management and services income and

41

other rental related income

39

Sale of development properties

38

89

914

1,106

Revenue recognised under other accounting

standards

Rental income under investment properties segment

241

- Fixed

240

- Variable

91

132

Investment and others

149

105

481

477

Total revenue

1,395

1,583

The Group has applied practical expedient in paragraph 121 of HKFRS 15 to exempt the disclosure of revenue expected to be recognised in the future arising from contracts with customers in existence at the reporting date to its property management fees and other rental related income as the Group recognises revenue at the amount to which it has a right to invoice, which corresponds directly with the value to the customer of the Group's performance completed to date.

The Group has also applied practical expedient in paragraph 121 of HKFRS 15 to exempt the disclosure of revenue expected to be recognised in the future arising from contracts with customers in existence at the reporting date to its revenue from sales of completed properties as the performance obligation is part of a contract that has an original expected duration of one year or less.

-16-

3. OPERATING PROFIT

Operating profit is arrived at:

2019

2018

After charging/(crediting):

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

216

Depreciation

206

Staff costs (Note)

357

378

Auditors' remuneration

3

2

Cost of trading properties for recognised sales

(134)

131

Gross rental revenue from investment properties

(373)

(411)

Direct operating expenses of investment properties

21

18

Interest income

(32)

(23)

Dividend income from equity investments

(117)

(82)

Note: Staff costs included defined contribution pension schemes costs HK$15 million (2018: HK$16 million).

  1. IMPAIRMENT FOR HOTEL PROPERTIES
    Impairment provision of HK$157 million (2018: HK$ Nil) was made for the MP Changzhou in Mainland China.
  2. FINANCE COSTS

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Interest on bank borrowings

85

61

Other finance costs

9

11

94

72

Less: Amount capitalised

(41)

(17)

Total

53

55

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

6. INCOME TAX

  1. Taxation charged to the consolidated income statement represents:

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Current income tax

Hong Kong

70

- provision for the year

95

- underprovision in respect of prior years

-

3

Mainland China

102

- provision for the year

6

- overprovision in respect of prior years

-

(17)

172

87

Land appreciation tax ("LAT") (Note (d))

1

2

Deferred tax

(84)

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

-

Total

89

89

  1. The provision for Hong Kong profits tax is at the rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) of the estimated assessable profits for the year.
  2. Income tax on profits assessable in Mainland China are corporate income tax calculated at a rate of 25% (2018: 25%) and withholding tax at a rate of up to 10%.
  3. Under the Provisional Regulations on LAT, all gains arising from transfer of real estate property in Mainland China are subject to LAT at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land use rights, borrowings costs and all property development expenditures.
  4. Tax attributable to joint ventures and associates for the year ended 31 December 2019 of HK$21 million (2018: HK$102 million) is included in the share of results of joint ventures and associates.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

  1. EARNINGS PER SHARE
    The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year of HK$117 million (2018: HK$831 million) and 708.8 million ordinary shares (2018: 708.8 million shares) in issue during the year.
    The diluted earnings per share is the same as the basic earnings per share as there are no potential dilutive ordinary shares in existence during the year ended 31 December 2019 and 2018.
  2. DIVIDENDS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS

2019

2019

2018

2018

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

Per share

Million

Per share

Million

First interim dividend declared and paid

0.07

50

0.07

50

Second interim dividend declared after

0.15

106

the end of the reporting period

0.23

163

0.22

156

0.30

213

  1. The second interim dividend based on 708.8 million issued ordinary shares (2018: 708.8 million shares) declared after the end of the reporting period has not been recognised as a liability at the end of the reporting period.
  2. The second interim dividend of HK$163 million for 2018 was approved and paid in 2019.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

9. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

Included in this item are trade receivables (net of loss allowance) with an ageing analysis based on invoice date as at 31 December 2019 as follows:

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

Trade receivables

27

0 - 30 days

97

31 - 60 days

1

6

Over 60 days

9

6

37

109

Prepayments

74

68

Other receivables

12

13

Amount due from a non-controlling shareholder

54

-

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

133

73

310

263

The Group has established credit policies for each of its core business. The general credit terms allowed range from 0 to 60 days, except for sale of properties from which the proceeds are receivable pursuant to the terms of the agreements. The amounts due from fellow subsidiaries are unsecured, interest free and recoverable on demand. All the trade and other receivables are expected to be recoverable within one year.

10. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

Included in this item are trade payables with an ageing analysis based on invoice date as at

31 December 2019 as follows:

Trade payables 0 - 30 days

31 - 60 days

61 - 90 days Over 90 days

Other payables and provisions Construction costs payable Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries Amounts due to joint ventures

2019

2018

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

26

31

1

6

-

2

1

2

28

41

552

549

548

921

5

29

1,589

1,593

2,722

3,133

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

11. REVIEW OF RESULTS

The financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been reviewed with no disagreement by the Audit Committee of the Company. The figures in respect of the announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been agreed by the Company's Auditors to the amounts set out in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, all the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited were met by the Company, with one exception as regards Code Provision A.2.1 providing for the roles of chairman and chief executive to be performed by different individuals. Such deviation is deemed appropriate as it is considered to be more efficient to have one single person to be the Chairman of the Company as well as to discharge the executive functions of a chief executive. The Board of Directors believes that the balance of power and authority is adequately ensured by the operations of the Board which comprises experienced and high calibre individuals, with more than half of them being Independent Non-executive Directors.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of its listed securities during the financial year under review.

RELEVANT DATES FOR SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Second Interim Dividend

Ex-entitlement date

1 April 2020 (Wed)

Latest time to lodge share transfer

4:30 p.m., 2 April 2020 (Thu)

Record date/time

6:00 p.m., 2 April 2020 (Thu)

Payment date

21 April 2020 (Tue)

In order to qualify for the second interim dividend, all transfer, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Registrars, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 2 April 2020.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Ex-entitlement date

24 April 2020 (Fri)

Latest time to lodge share transfer

4:30 p.m., 27 April 2020 (Mon)

Book closure period

28 April 2020 (Tue) to 5 May 2020 (Tue),

both days inclusive

Record date

28 April 2020

(Tue)

AGM date/time

11:15 a.m., 5 May 2020

(Tue)

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

In order to be eligible for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Registrars, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 27 April 2020.

By Order of the Board

Kevin C. Y. Hui

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Hon. Frankie C. M. Yick and Mr. Peter Z. K. Pao, together with five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. David T. C. Lie-A-Cheong, Mr. Roger K. H. Luk, Mr. Michael T. P. Sze, Mr. Brian S. K. Tang and Mr. Ivan T. L. Ting.

Harbour Centre Development Limited - 2019 Final Results Announcement (28 February 2020)

Disclaimer

Harbour Centre Development Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:27:10 UTC
