HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Annual Report – Year Ending 31 January 2020

Introduction

OUR PURPOSE

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Investment into private companies requires experience, skill, and expertise. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate. Our Investment Manager, HarbourVest Partners1, is an experienced and trusted global private markets asset manager. HVPE, through its investments in HarbourVest

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

funds, helps to support innovation and growth in the global economy whilst seeking to promote improvement in environmental, social, and governance standards.

We connect the everyday investor with a broad base of private markets experts. The result is a distinct single access point to HarbourVest Partners, and a prudently managed global private companies portfolio designed to navigate economic cycles as smoothly as possible whilst striving to deliver outperformance of the public markets over the long term.

The Company's investment objective is to generate superior shareholder returns through long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of private markets investments.

WHAT IS HVPE?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a Guernsey incorporated, London listed, FTSE 250 Investment Company with assets of $2.2 billion and a market capitalisation of £1.5 billion as at 31 January 2020 (tickers: HVPE (£)/ HVPD ($)). The Company provides access to investments in private companies and portfolios of private companies through funds managed by HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest" or the "Investment Manager"), an independent, global private markets asset manager with more than $71 billion of assets under management2 and a long history of success.

By regularly committing capital across HarbourVest's primary (fund-of-funds), secondary, and direct co-investment programmes (see pages 36 and 37), HVPE has created a private markets portfolio that is diversified by geography, strategy, investment stage, vintage year, and sector. As at 31 January 2020, HVPE's portfolio was made up of 49 HarbourVest funds and seven secondary co-investments3. HVPE is structured to provide investors with broad exposure to a carefully selected range of exciting opportunities in private companies around the world, from technology start-ups to mature, established businesses looking for the next phase of growth.

HVPE: A COMPLETE AND FULLY-MANAGED PRIVATE MARKETS PROGRAMME

/ Provides access to a broad range of global private markets opportunities

/ Represents a distinct, high-quality private markets portfolio

/ Well-diversified to limit downside risk from individual holdings

/ Consistent and proven strategy

/ Maintains a prudent approach to balance sheet management

/ Aims to deliver material outperformance of public markets over the long term - Outperformance of 2.5% annualised compared to FTSE All-World Total Return ("FTSE AW TR") Index over the ten years to 31 January 2020

FURTHER INFORMATION

p.10 Update: Impact of COVID

p.16 Business Model p.26 p.32 Managing the Managing the Portfolio Balance Sheet

1 Technically the Investment Manager of HVPE is HarbourVest Advisers L.P. which is an affiliate of HarbourVest Partners, LLC. However, we will refer to the Investment Manager as "HarbourVest Partners" throughout the report, being the firm's recognised name.

2 As at 31 March 2020.

3 These include five Secondary Overflow III investments and Absolute, referred to as "HVPE Avalon Co-Investment L.P.", and Conversus, referred to as "HVPE Charlotte Co-Investment L.P.", in the Audited Consolidated Schedule of Investments. Absolute has been fully realised; however, $480,180 remains in escrow.

Performance Snapshot

Year to 31 January

NAV per Share Growth

NAV per Share Growth ($)

+14.5%

Financial Year ("FY") 2019: +12.3%

FY2020 $27.58

FY2019 $24.09

Annualised Outperformance of FTSE AW TR Since Inception (2007)

+3.4%

FY 2019: +3.8%

Total Shareholder Return

Share price ($)

+28.8%

FY 2019: +5.5%

FY2020

FY2019

Share price (£)

+28.8%

FY 2019: +13.9%

FY2020

FY2019

$24.15

See pages 14 and 15 for more details on the Company's Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs"). Also refer to the Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") on pages 95 and 96 for calculations.

HVPE has a US dollar denominated NAV. It has a sterling denominated share price (since 9 September 2015) and a US dollar-denominated share price (since 10 December 2018) - both quoted on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). The Total Shareholder Return KPI is measured in both currencies; the prices cited here are the LSE quoted prices in each of the currencies.

Chairman's Statement

$27.58

NAV per share at 31 January 2020

14.5%

NAV per share increase over year to 31 January 2020

Dear Shareholder,

This Statement is the thirteenth and last Annual Chairman's Statement that I shall write as Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity ("HVPE" or the "Company") and the circumstances under which I write it vie with the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/09 as the most challenging that your Company has faced since its creation in 2007.

This Statement is divided into three sections. First, routine reporting on the affairs of the Company for the year to

31 January 2020. Second, considering the profound changes for HVPE, for all companies, individuals, and societies brought about by the shock of COVID-19 which hit the world in the Spring of 2020, the consequences of which have a long way to go before they are fully apparent. Third, a look back at the development of HVPE over the twelve and a half years since the inception of the Company, the Board of which I have had the privilege to Chair.

THE YEAR TO 31 JANUARY 2020

Performance and Asset Values

Once again, HVPE had a very satisfactory year. The Company's functional currency is the US dollar and the year to 31 January 2020 saw the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in Net Asset Value per share and eleventh consecutive year of positive NAV per share returns. Over the twelve months the NAV per share increased by 14.5% to $27.58. At the year end, the Company had net assets of $2.20 billion based on the 31 January 2020 valuations of its assets which consist almost entirely of investments in funds managed by the Company's Investment Manager, HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest"). The Investment Manager's Report, which follows this Statement, sets out in detail the performance of the Company's assets during the year.

I have written on previous occasions of the lag that occurs between the movements of listed markets and the valuation of private assets. Unlike the previous financial year, on this occasion the Company's public market benchmark, the FTSE All World Total Return Index, outpaced HVPE's NAV growth, rising in US dollar terms by 16.7%. Nevertheless, the NAV per share of HVPE continued to meet its goal of materially outperforming public markets over the long term by increasing by 2.5% per annum in excess of the FTSE AW TR Index over the ten years to 31 January 2020.

Share Price Performance and Discount

The sterling class is the most actively traded class of shares and the majority of the Company's shareholders are based in the United Kingdom. At 31 January 2020 the share price was £18.36, up from £14.26 a year earlier, an increase of 28.8%. This very satisfactory result was a product of the NAV per share growth and a significant narrowing of the notional discount at which the Company's shares were trading in the stock market. Over the 12 months to

31 January 2020 the discount narrowed from 22.4% a year earlier to end the year at 12.1%. At the year end HVPE's market capitalisation was £1.47 billion and was ranked at number 110 in the FTSE 250 index. There was active trading and regular liquidity in the Company's shares with 22% of the Company's issued share capital traded during the year to 31 January 2020.

Assets and Balance Sheet

At 31 January 2020 HVPE had net assets of $2.2 billion, an increase of $278.7 million over the year. Included in the net assets were the Company's cash balances which declined over the year by $26.0 million to $130.6 million as HarbourVest funds called cash to fund investments at a faster rate than distributions were received. This was wholly expected and indeed for some years I have been flagging that the cash balance would be drawn down over time. The Company's aim is to be fully invested over the private equity cycle and not to hold substantial cash balances. Indeed the drawdown would have been more rapid but for the fact that, on a look-through basis, HVPE's share of borrowing within the HarbourVest funds in which the Company is invested increased over the year by $94.2 million to $366.8 million. HVPE has no direct liability for this fund-level borrowing other than through the Company's uncalled commitment to the particular HarbourVest fund. Further details on this can be found in Managing the Balance Sheet starting on page 26. The effect on the Company of this fund-level borrowing is carefully monitored and factored into our balance sheet modelling.

At the financial year end the Company's borrowing facility of $600.0 million, arranged in 2019 and committed to at least January 2026, and to be provided equally by Credit Suisse and Mitsubishi UFJ, was undrawn.

As has been the case since the Company's inception in 2007, the uncalled commitments shown on the Balance Sheet exceeded cash and available borrowing. This has always been as planned given the nature of most of the HarbourVest funds in which HVPE is invested. Those funds take time to commit to underlying managers and it is even longer before cash is drawn to invest in underlying companies. Thus the Board is satisfied that, given the particular nature of the Company's business, the Balance Sheet is strong, and that is confirmed at the date of signing of this Statement by the Going Concern and Viability Statements contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Operating Expenses

Over the year management fees to the HarbourVest funds remained effectively plateaued at 0.86% of NAV whilst net operating expenses rose slightly from 1.50% to 1.63% driven by a reduction in interest income on the Company's cash balance. Within the net operating expenses are commitment fees and other costs relating to the credit facility shown net of interest earnings. Those expenses are very different in nature to the normal fees and expenses of running the Company and are essentially dictated by cash flow requirements and the terms of the facility agreement in the short term. Both classes of expenses, be they running costs or finance costs, are keen areas of focus for the Board and have been the subject of a specific review during the year.

The Board and Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

The Board recognises the importance of planning the phased succession of Directors and for ensuring that the Board contains the necessary skills to direct the affairs of the Company. During the year both Brooks Zug and Keith Corbin retired from the Board in July 2019. Carolina Espinal, a Managing Director of HarbourVest, was elected by shareholders at the AGM in July as Brooks' successor and, following a search by Trust Associates, Ed Warner was appointed on 1 August. Ed will succeed me as Chairman at the AGM due to be held on 22 July 2020.

The heightened importance of ESG matters has been welcomed by the Board. The Company subscribes to the highest aspirations for all three, both for itself and for the companies in which it is indirectly invested. With investments in over 9,500 underlying companies, we rely on HarbourVest and the underlying managers to have appropriate protocols to encourage high ESG standards amongst our investee companies and we have appointed Carolina Espinal as the Director responsible for ESG at the HVPE Board level.

