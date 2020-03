HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Estimated NAV at 29 February 2020

20 March 2020 HVPE ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED NAV PER SHARE AT 29 FEBRUARY 2020 Estimated NAV of $26.92 (£20.99) per share, flat in USD during February

Positive cash flow during month with a net $14 million of distributions received

Statement by the Board and the Investment Manager to Shareholders on COVID-19 HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company"), a closed-end investment company, today announces its estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") at 29 February 2020. HVPE provides a complete private equity solution for public investors, managing the portfolio through four phases of the private equity cycle to create value: Commitments, Investment, Growth, and Realisation. Commitments During February, HVPE did not make any new commitments to HarbourVest-managed funds. The Company's existing HarbourVest fund commitments continued to make new investments. HVPE's Investment Pipeline (unfunded commitments) decreased on a net basis by $18.2 million during February based on capital funded and foreign exchange rate movement. Investment During February, HVPE invested $17.9 million in HarbourVest funds (compared to $36.7 million in January). The largest investment was made to a global direct co-investment fund. Growth At 29 February 2020, HVPE's estimated NAV per share was $26.92 (£20.99), unchanged in US dollar terms and a £0.61 increase in sterling terms from the 31 January 2020 estimate of $26.92 (£20.38). The flat February NAV in US dollars resulted from a combination of negative foreign exchange rate movement, public market adjustments in partnership funds, and operating expenses offsetting valuation gains in the direct funds. Realisation HVPE received $32.1 million of distributions from HarbourVest funds during February 2020, compared to a particularly low $2.6 million in January 2020. The largest source of distributions in the month was from a 2013 vintage global direct co-investment fund, which distributed $10.0 million. The majority of this related to the sale of UK-based telecom tower operator Eaton Towers (HVPE's 29th largest underlying portfolio company at 31 January 2019) to American Towers Corporation. During February, there were a total of 23 liquidity events across HVPE's underlying portfolio compared to January's 20 events, and a last 12-month average of 26.

Balance Sheet and Credit Facility HVPE currently has no drawings on its credit facility. Borrowing at the HarbourVest fund level stands at $379.5 million. At 29 February 2020, HVPE's cash ($144.5 million) and available credit ($600.0 million) totalled $744.5 million. Additional detail about HVPE's NAV and investment diversification can be found on HVPE's website, in the Monthly Update for 29 February 2020. Statement by the Board and the Investment Manager to Shareholders on COVID-19The estimated end-FebruaryNAV figure provided in this report is based largely on actual/estimated 31 December 2019 valuations in respect of the unlisted assets (being approximately 90% of the portfolio value) and has not been adjusted for the impact of public market declines since 29 February 2020. The consequences of the declines in public markets, and the broader impact of COVID-19on the real economy, are expected to weigh materially on HVPE's NAV in the months ahead. The Investment Manager would like to reassure all shareholders that HarbourVest continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and has taken actions to protect its employees and maintain business operations. The virus will impact the global economy, and the HarbourVest investment team is singularly focused on managing the portfolio to weather the near- and long-term effects. HarbourVest's investment team has significant experience managing through previous global events and crises. Private equity is a long- term investment, which allows for flexibility in times like these. The Investment Manager is a long-established and leading global private markets asset manager with over 35 years of experience. HVPE benefits from a strong balance sheet with $144.5 million of cash at 29 February which is further supported by an undrawn $600 million credit facility committed until at least January 2026. The HVPE portfolio is well-diversified by geography, strategy, stage and sector as detailed on page 3 of the Monthly Factsheet. This is further supported by HVPE's strategy to dedicate a large portion of commitments to HarbourVest funds investing over a multi-year time horizon, enabling the Investment Manager to take advantage of opportunities over several years, and adding to the investment year spread of the portfolio. The Board appreciates your partnership as shareholders and understands how painful the recent decline in the share price has been as the discount to Net Asset Value at which the shares currently trade has materially increased. All of the directors are shareholders themselves. Clearly the immediate future is impossible to forecast and investment in private markets must be seen as a long-term investment. However, the directors have confidence that the Investment Manager's experience, the Company's strong balance sheet and the measured way in which the assets of the Company are invested, will carry HVPE through this current turbulence. The HVPE team is here to discuss any questions you may have, so please do not hesitate to contact Richard Hickman or Charlotte Edgar using the contact details below. Michael Bunbury - Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Peter Wilson - Joint Managing Partner of HarbourVest and director of HarbourVest Global Private Equity

Enquiries: HVPE Richard Hickman Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9847 rhickman@harbourvest.com Charlotte Edgar Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9826 cedgar@harbourvest.com HarbourVest Partners Alicia Sweeney Tel: +1 (617) 807 2945 acurransweeney@harbourvest.com MHP Communications Charlie Barker / Tim Tel: +44(0)20 3128 8100 hvpe@mhpc.com Rowntree Notes to Editors: About HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a Guernsey- incorporated, closed-end investment company which is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private equity portfolio diversified by geography, stage of investment, vintage year, and industry. The Company invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. 