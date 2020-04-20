HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Estimated NAV at 31 March 2020 0 04/20/2020 | 02:31am EDT Send by mail :

Reflects predominantly 31 December 2019 valuations $50 million committed to a HarbourVest global secondary fund

Net investor during month with a net $55 million invested

Statement by the Board and the Investment Manager to Shareholders on cash flow and valuations HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company"), a closed-end investment company, today announces its estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") at 31 March 2020. HVPE provides a complete private equity solution for public investors, managing the portfolio through four phases of the private equity cycle to create value: Commitments, Investment, Growth, and Realisation. Commitments During March, HVPE made an additional commitment of $50.0 million to the most recent HarbourVest-managed global secondary fund (now $150.0 million in total). HVPE's Investment Pipeline (unfunded commitments) decreased on a net basis by $23.4 million during March based on capital funded and foreign exchange rate movement. Investment During March, HVPE invested $72.8 million in HarbourVest funds (compared to $17.9 million in February). The largest investment was made to the latest HarbourVest US- focused buyout fund-of-funds. Growth At 31 March 2020, HVPE's estimated NAV per share was $27.02 (£21.74), compared to the 29 February 2020 estimate of $26.92 (£20.99). It is important to note that the 31 March 2020 NAV reflects predominantly 31 December 2019 valuations, and in most instances does not reflect the impacts of COVID-19 on the underlying portfolio companies. The valuation breakdown of the HVPE portfolio as reported here is as follows: 9% actual 31 March 2020 (representing the public companies in the portfolio); 80% actual 31 December 2019; and 11% estimated 31 December 2019. Consistent with previous estimated NAV reports, valuations are also adjusted for foreign exchange movements, cashflows, and any known material events to 31 March 2020. Realisation HVPE received $17.9 million of distributions from HarbourVest funds during March 2020, compared to $32.1 million in February 2020. The largest source of distributions in the month was a 2015 vintage global multi-strategyfund-of-funds. During March, there were a total of 18 liquidity events across HVPE's underlying portfolio compared to February's 23 events, and a last 12-month average of 26. Balance Sheet and Credit Facility At 31 March 2020, HVPE had no drawings on its credit facility. Borrowing at the HarbourVest fund level amounted to $359.0 million. HVPE's cash ($89.3 million) and available credit ($600.0 million) totalled $689.3 million. As detailed in the statement below, on 9 April 2020, HVPE provided notice to its lenders Credit Suisse and Mitsubishi UFJ to draw down $200.0 million of the $600.0 million credit facility. Additional detail about HVPE's NAV and investment diversification can be found on HVPE's website, in the Monthly Update for 31 March 2020. Statement by the Board and the Investment Manager to Shareholders on cash flow and valuations Further to the 20 March 2020 statement on the subject of COVID-19, the Board and the Investment Manager would like to provide an update on actions taken in recent weeks to manage the consequences for HVPE and its portfolio of the widespread social and economic restrictions currently in place in many countries around the globe. As might be expected in the current environment, during March HVPE funded $72.8 million of capital calls, and received $17.9 million of cash from distributions in the period. Data for the first two weeks of April indicate that this negative cash flow trend is continuing, and the Board and Investment Manager believe it prudent to plan for this to continue through at least the end of Q2. Credit facility Shareholders will be aware that HVPE has a fully committed revolving $600 million credit facility in place, through January 2026, in order to manage periods of negative cash flow. Having reviewed an updated forecast presented by the Investment Manager, the Board has decided to initiate a draw of $200 million on the facility. Events in the markets and the wider economy are developing very quickly, and a company such as HVPE, with its closed- ended balance sheet, must ensure that it has sufficient resources available at short notice to meet its obligations. Following the initiation of this $200 million draw on the facility, HVPE has access to the remaining $400 million available and therefore retains the flexibility to react as required to the evolving situation driven by COVID-19. In utilising HVPE's credit facility, the Board is confident that HVPE will be well-placed to continue investing as planned through the difficult times ahead, supporting its underlying managers and portfolio companies, and, when the skies are clearer, to capitalise on new opportunities during the recovery phase. Portfolio valuations In our 20 March 2020 statement, the Board and the Investment Manager indicated that "the consequences of the declines in public markets, and the broader impact of COVID-19 on the real economy, are expected to weigh materially on HVPE's NAV in the months ahead." Due to the valuation time lags inherent in private markets and in HVPE's structure, the updated NAV report for the month ending 31 March is still based predominantly on underlying valuations at 31 December 2019 which will not have captured the impact of COVID-19. In light of recent events, however, the Investment Manager has embarked on an ongoing bottom-up assessment of the likely impact on HVPE's portfolio. So far, the Investment Manager has indicated that it expects current market trading multiple declines, together with slowing global demand and decreasing commodity prices, to have an impact on valuations in the near term. This effect will be felt in HVPE's NAV per share as Q1 valuations are received from underlying portfolio managers over the following three months. Furthermore, it is likely that some of HVPE's underlying portfolio companies will, in the months ahead, report a reduction in revenue and/or earnings, and this would be expected to weigh further on the Q2 valuations. We should anticipate, therefore, that the decline in HVPE's NAV per share will be drawn out over a period of some months, notwithstanding any benefit from the recent partial rebound in the public markets. In the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-9, HVPE's total NAV per share decline from peak (31 May 2008) to trough (28 February 2009) was approximately 29%. This compared favourably on a relative basis to the 60% decline in the FTSE All World* and the 57% fall in the S&P 500*. We cannot be sure that the current crisis will result in a similarly moderated relative NAV impact, but we might reasonably expect that HVPE's well- diversified global portfolio, comprising as it does a host of disparate investments covering numerous strategies, stages, vintages and sectors, should be better-placed than many to weather the current storm. Indeed, the Company's relatively large technology-focused venture portfolio may enable it to benefit to some degree from the accelerated trend toward remote living and working catalysed by the current crisis, while HVPE's investments in the healthcare and biotech industries may contribute to efforts to help ensure that the world is better prepared for any future pandemic. Share price and directors' dealings The recent partial recovery in the Company's share price is a welcome development, and the Board would like to reiterate its appreciation of the ongoing support provided to the Company by all its Shareholders. All the directors are shareholders themselves and two have added to their holdings in recent weeks, as have several employees of the Investment Manager. Outlook Private markets investing must be viewed as a long-term commitment and further volatility is anticipated as events continue to unfold. However, the directors have confidence that the prudent steps taken in recent years to support HVPE's balance sheet and ensure access to liquidity during the current downturn, together with the Investment Manager's almost 40 years' experience investing through private markets cycles, mean that the Company is well- placed to continue on the same path begun at the IPO in 2007, delivering NAV per share growth materially in excess of the public markets over time. The HVPE team is here to discuss any questions you may have, so please do not hesitate to contact Richard Hickman or Charlotte Edgar using the contact details below. Michael Bunbury - Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Peter Wilson - Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners, and Director of HarbourVest Global Private Equity *The S&P 500 declined by 57% from 9 October 2007 to 9 March 2009, while the FTSE All World Index declined by 60% from 31 October 2007 to 9 March 2009. The Company invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. HVPE's investment manager is HarbourVest Advisers L.P., an affiliate of HarbourVest Partners, LLC, an independent, global private markets asset manager with more than 35 years of experience. About HarbourVest Partners, LLC: HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets asset manager with over 35 years of experience and more than $68 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2019. The Firm's powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 600 employees, including more than 125 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. 