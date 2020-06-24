HarbourVest Global Private Equity : HVPE Announces Audited Results for Year Ended 31 January 2020

24 June 2020

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

Another year of strong performance

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company"), today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 January 2020.

Annual results - Eleventh consecutive year of net asset value ("NAV") per share growth

• NAV per share increase of 14.5% to $27.58 over the 12 months o Seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth o Outperformance of FTSE All-World Total Return Index by 2.5% annually over ten years o $289.3m net gain on investments (2018: $218.4m)

• Net investor during the year o $324.2m cash invested (2019: $396.2m), including $59.3m into HarbourVest real assets vehicle o $308.2m distributions received (2019: $306.6m), o A large portion of proceeds generated from sales of Intelex Technologies and Press Ganey, and IPO of TeamViewer on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

• $570m committed to new HarbourVest funds (2018: $730m) o Majority weighted towards primary funds (fund-of-funds)

• Strong cash position at year-end with net cash of $130.6m

Events post year-end - Resilient position in current environment

• The impact of COVID-19 has had, and may continue to have, a material impact on the value and performance of the portfolio o Estimated NAV per share of $25.62 (£20.79) at 31 May 2020 (based predominantly on 31 March 2020 valuations) o A decline of 6.0% in US dollars from 30 April 2020

• Commitment plan placed temporarily on hold o Allowing the Investment Manager to review the Company's portfolio construction priorities

• Proactive steps taken by Investment Manager to assess impact on portfolio o Assessment covers 80% of HVPE's portfolio value o At this point in time, the great majority of HVPE's portfolio by value deemed likely to experience a low or moderate impact o HarbourVest focused on managing the portfolio to weather the near- and longer-term effects of COVID-19

• HVPE maintains a well-diversified portfolio, with no single company exposure representing more than 1.9% of NAV

• Strong balance sheet o $200m drawn down from the $600m credit facility in May 2020 • Deposited in J.P. Morgan AAA-rated US Treasury money market fund and fully available as at 31 May 2020 o Access to the remaining $400m provides flexibility to react as required to the evolving situation driven by COVID-19



Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman of HVPE, said: "I am pleased to report, in my final year as Chairman of HVPE, that the Company once again had a very satisfactory twelve months to 31 January, delivering its eleventh consecutive year of positive NAV growth.

"Since the end of our financial year, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has sent shockwaves through the economy. The Board and Investment Manager, HarbourVest, acted quickly to assess the potential impact on HVPE and its portfolio. Several years of strong growth and careful management have endowed HVPE with a strong balance sheet, ensuring it is well-placed to capitalise on the opportunities that may lie ahead.

"The private equity industry is structured with a view to long-term value creation, and this allows for considerable flexibility in times like these. Furthermore, HarbourVest has almost four decades of experience managing through previous global events and economic crises. The Company's recent commitments have been weighted towards HarbourVest's primary fund-of-funds vehicles which seek to deploy capital over a period of several years.

"Before I sign out as Chairman, I would like to thank all shareholders for their support. I would also like to thank all those at HarbourVest and our other service providers who have contributed to the success of HarbourVest Global Private Equity thus far."

Investor Event

There will be a presentation for institutional and retail investors on 3 July 2020 at 10am BST. To register for the event, please contact Liah Zusman: hvpeevents@harbourvest.com.

Annual Report and Accounts

To view the Company's Annual Financial Report and Accounts please follow this link:Annual Report -Year Ending 31 January 2020.Page number references in this announcement refer to pages in this report.

The Annual Financial Report and Accounts will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism, which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Annual Results Presentation

The Company will publish a new presentation on its website to supplement the publication of the Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2020. The presentation will be publicly disclosed at 11am today. All stakeholders will be able to view and download the presentation from HVPE's website www.hvpe.com.

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholder,

This Statement is the thirteenth and last Annual Chairman's Statement that I shall write as Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity ("HVPE" or the "Company") and the circumstances under which I write it vie with the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/09 as the most challenging that your Company has faced since its creation in 2007.

This Statement is divided into three sections. First, routine reporting on the affairs of the Company for the year to 31 January 2020. Second, considering the profound changes for HVPE, for all companies, individuals, and societies brought about by the shock of COVID-19 which hit the world in the Spring of 2020, the consequences of which have a long way to go before they are fully apparent. Third, a look back at the development of HVPE over the twelve and a half years since the inception of the Company, the Board of which I have had the privilege to Chair.

The Year to 31 January 2020

Performance and Asset Values

Once again, HVPE had a very satisfactory year. The Company's functional currency is the US dollar and the year to 31 January 2020 saw the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in Net Asset Value per share and eleventh consecutive year of positive NAV per share returns. Over the twelve months the NAV per share increased by 14.5% to $27.58. At the year end, the Company had net assets of $2.20 billion based on the 31 January 2020 valuations of its assets which consist almost entirely of investments in funds managed by the Company's Investment Manager, HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest"). The Investment Manager's Report, which follows this Statement, sets out in detail the performance of the Company's assets during the year.

I have written on previous occasions of the lag that occurs between the movements of listed markets and the valuation of private assets. Unlike the previous financial year, on this occasion the Company's public market benchmark, the FTSE All World Total Return Index, outpaced HVPE's NAV growth, rising in US dollar terms by 16.7%. Nevertheless, the NAV per share of HVPE continued to meet its goal of materially outperforming public markets over the long term by increasing by 2.5% per annum in excess of the FTSE AW TR Index over the ten years to 31 January 2020.

Share Price Performance and Discount

The sterling class is the most actively traded class of shares and the majority of the Company's shareholders are based in the United Kingdom. At 31 January 2020 the share price was £18.36, up from £14.26 a year earlier, an increase of 28.8%. This very satisfactory result was a product of the NAV per share growth and a significant narrowing of the notional discount at which the Company's shares were trading in the stock market. Over the 12 months to 31 January 2020 the discount narrowed from 22.4% a year earlier to end the year at 12.1%. At the year end HVPE's market capitalisation was £1.47 billion and was ranked at number 110 in the FTSE 250 index. There was active trading and regular liquidity in the Company's shares with 22% of the Company's issued share capital traded during the year to 31 January 2020.

Assets and Balance Sheet

At 31 January 2020 HVPE had net assets of $2.2 billion, an increase of $278.7 million over the year. Included in the net assets were the Company's cash balances which declined over the year by $26.0 million to $130.6 million as HarbourVest funds called cash to fund investments at a faster rate than distributions were received. This was wholly expected and indeed for some years I have been flagging that the cash balance would be drawn down over time. The Company's aim is to be fully invested over the private equity cycle and not to hold substantial cash balances. Indeed the drawdown would have been more rapid but for the fact that, on a look-through basis, HVPE's share of borrowing within the HarbourVest funds in which the Company is invested increased over the year by $94.2 million to $366.8 million. HVPE has no direct liability for this fund-level borrowing other than through the Company's uncalled commitment to the particular HarbourVest fund. Further details on this can be found in Managing the Balance Sheet starting on page 26. The effect on the Company of this fund-level borrowing is carefully monitored and factored into our balance sheet modelling.

At the financial year end the Company's borrowing facility of $600.0 million, arranged in 2019 and committed to at least January 2026, and to be provided equally by Credit Suisse and Mitsubishi UFJ, was undrawn.