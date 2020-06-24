HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Supplementary Data – Annual Report 2020

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 January 2020

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund investments and secondary co-investments are profiled below.

Financial information at 31 January 2020 for each fund is provided in the Financial Statements of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts on pages 79 to 82.

V = Venture, B = Buyout, O = Other, P = Primary, S = Secondary, D = Direct Co-investment

HarbourVest Fund Phase Vintage Year Stage Geography Strategy Investment Phase HarbourVest Real Assets IV Investment 2019 O Global S HarbourVest Credit Opportunities Fund II Investment 2019 O US D Dover Street X Investment 2019 V, B Global S HarbourVest 2019 Global Fund Investment 2019 V, B, O Global P, S, D HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment V Investment 2018 V, B, O Global D HarbourVest Adelaide Investment 2018 B, O US, EUR, RoW S, D HarbourVest 2018 Global Fund Investment 2018 V, B, O Global P, S, D HarbourVest Partners XI Venture Investment 2018 V US P, S, D HarbourVest Partners XI Micro Buyout Investment 2018 B US P, S, D HarbourVest Partners XI Buyout Investment 2018 B US P, S, D HIPEP VIII Asia Pacific Fund Investment 2017 V, B AP P, S, D HarbourVest 2017 Global Fund Investment 2017 V, B, O Global P, S, D HIPEP VIII Partnership Fund Investment 2017 V, B EUR, AP, RoW P, S, D Secondary Overflow Fund III Investment 2017 V, B, O Global S HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment IV Investment 2016 V, B Global D Dover Street IX Investment 2016 V, B Global S HarbourVest Real Assets III Investment 2016 O Global S HarbourVest 2016 Global Fund Investment 2016 V, B, O Global P, S, D Growth Phase HarbourVest 2015 Global Fund Growth 2015 V, B, O Global P, S, D HarbourVest Canada Growth Fund Growth 2015 V US, CAN P, D HarbourVest Mezzanine Income Fund Growth 2015 O US D HarbourVest X Buyout Growth 2015 B US P, S, D HarbourVest X Venture Growth 2015 V US P, S, D HarbourVest Global Annual Private Growth 2014 V, B, O Global P, S, D Equity Fund HIPEP VII Asia Pacific Fund Growth 2014 V, B AP P, S, D HIPEP VII Emerging Markets Fund Growth 2014 V, B RoW P, S, D HIPEP VII Europe Fund Growth 2014 V, B EUR P, S, D HIPEP VII Partnership Fund Growth 2014 V, B EUR, AP, RoW P, S, D HarbourVest 2013 Direct Fund Growth 2013 V, B Global D Dover Street VIII Growth 2012 V, B Global S HarbourVest Cleantech Fund II Growth 2012 V Global P, S, D HarbourVest Partners IX Buyout Fund Growth 2011 B US P, S, D HarbourVest Partners IX Credit Growth 2011 O US P, S, D Opportunities Fund HarbourVest Partners IX Venture Fund Growth 2011 V US P, S, D

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 January 2020 continued

HarbourVest Fund Phase Vintage Year Stage Geography Strategy Mature Phase Conversus Capital Mature 20121 V, B, O Global S Absolute Private Equity Mature 20111 V, B, O Global S HIPEP VI Asia Pacific Fund Mature 2008 V, B AP P HIPEP VI Emerging Markets Fund Mature 2008 V, B RoW P HIPEP VI Partnership Fund Mature 2008 V, B EUR, AP, RoW P Dover Street VII Mature 2007 V, B Global S HarbourVest Partners 2007 Direct Fund Mature 2007 B Global D HIPEP V 2007 European Buyout Fund Mature 2007 B EUR P HarbourVest VIII Buyout Fund Mature 2006 B US P, S, D HarbourVest VIII Mezzanine and Mature 2006 O US P, S, D Distressed Debt Fund HarbourVest VIII Venture Fund Mature 2006 V US P, S, D HarbourVest VII Buyout Fund Mature 2003 B US P, S HarbourVest VII Venture Fund Mature 2003 V US P, S HIPEP IV Direct Fund Mature 2001 V, B EUR, AP, RoW D HIPEP IV Partnership Fund Mature 2001 V, B EUR, AP, RoW P, S HarbourVest VI Buyout Fund Mature 1999 B US P, S HarbourVest VI Direct Fund Mature 1999 V, B US D HarbourVest VI Partnership Fund Mature 1999 V, B US P, S HIPEP III Partnership Fund Mature 1998 V, B EUR, AP, RoW P, S HarbourVest V Partnership Fund Mature 1996 V, B US P, S

Year of secondary purchase.

Vintage year is year of initial capital call. HarbourVest Fund-of-Funds typically call capital over a multi-year period.

Largest Underlying Companies at 31 January 2020

// No single portfolio company represented more than 1.9% of the Investment Portfolio.

// The five largest companies represented 7.7% of the Investment Portfolio.

// The 25 largest companies represented 18.8% of the Investment Portfolio.

// In total, the top 100 companies represented $772.2 million or 37.4% of the Investment Portfolio.

The 100 largest portfolio company investments based on Investment Portfolio value are listed by percentage of investment value. Some companies below are held at least in part in HarbourVest direct funds (shown in bold).

In most cases, HarbourVest has access to more detailed financial and operating information on these companies, and in some cases, HarbourVest representatives sit on the companies' Board of Directors.

Amount

Company

DP World Australia Pty Ltd

Strategy % Real Assets 1.9%

(m) Location $38.2 AustraliaStatus PrivateDescription

Operates marine terminal and provides cargo handling services and container terminals throughout Australia

Itinere Infraestructuras, Real Assets S,A.

1.8%

$37.7

SpainPrivateProvides civil infrastructure management services engaged in management operation, maintenance and conservation of toll roads in Northern SpainRodenstock GmbHBuyout

1.5%

$31.6

GermanyPrivateManufactures spectacles, contact lenses and other ophthalmic devices

Preston Hollow Capital, LLCBuyout

1.4%

$28.1

United States PrivateSpecialty municipal finance company

Anhui Three Squirrels Electronic Commerce Co

Venture

1.1%

$23.3

ChinaPublicRetailer and distributor of their own brand of nuts and other snacks

Undisclosed Valeo FoodsBuyout Buyout

0.9% 0.7%

$18.0 $15.4

Netherlands IrelandPrivate PrivateUndisclosed

Owns a collection of market leading ambient food brands in Ireland, United Kingdom, and Europe

H-Line Shipping TeamViewer GmbHBuyout Buyout

0.7% 0.7%

$15.3 $14.8

South Korea PrivateBulk and LNG shippingGermanyPublicGlobal remote connectivity platform

SolarWinds, Inc. Lytx, Inc.

Buyout Buyout

0.7% 0.6%

$14.6 $12.3

United States Public United States PrivateIT management software Driver risk management software

Knowlton Development Corporation Infinitas LearningBuyout

0.6%

$11.6

CanadaPrivateConsumer products contract manufacturer

Buyout

0.6%

$11.4

NetherlandsPrivateLeading pure-play education content and services business in Europe spanning from curriculum content and online learning to printed textbooks

Ssangyong Cement Industrial Co., Ltd.

Buyout

0.5%

$11.0

South Korea PublicIntegrated cement manufacturer and distributor

Largest Underlying Companies at 31 January 2020 continued

Company

Strategy

Ministry Brands, Llc Growth

EquityAlbany Molecular Research Inc. Appriss Inc.

BuyoutGrowth Equity

Kuoni Group Undisclosed

Buyout Buyout

Project PrecisionBuyout

Compuware CorporationCrownRock, L.P.

San Miguel Industrias PET S.A.

BuyoutVenture

Buyout

Vantage Airport Group Ltd. Froneri Limited

BuyoutBuyout

Klarna Ab

AllFunds Bank S.A.

Growth EquityBuyout

SI Group

Buyout

Staples, Inc.

Kuaishou TechnologyBuyout Venture

Undisclosed

Profi Rom Food Group SRL

Hub International Limited

Growth EquityBuyout

BuyoutColisée International Buyout SAS

UndisclosedBuyout

Amount

%

(m)LocationStatus

0.5%

$10.7

United States Private

0.5%

$10.6

United States Private

0.5%

$10.1

United States Private

0.5% 0.5%

$9.9 $9.6

Switzerland United States

Private Private

0.5%

$9.4

United States Private

0.4%

$9.3

United States

0.4%

$8.9

United States

0.4%

$8.7

Peru

0.4%

$8.6

Canada

0.4%

$8.5

United Kingdom

0.4%

$8.2

Sweden

0.4%

$8.0

Spain

PrivatePrivate

Private

PrivatePrivate

PrivatePrivate

0.4%

$8.0

United States Private

0.4% 0.4%

$8.0 $7.7

United States Private

ChinaPrivate

0.4%

$7.6

United States Private

0.4% 0.4%

$7.6

RomaniaPrivate

$7.3

United States Private

0.4%

$7.3

FrancePrivate

0.3%

$7.0

United States Private

Description

Faith-based organization management softwareOutsourced pharmaceutical contract manufacturerProprietary data and analytics solutions

Travel and tour operations Home repair and maintenance services franchisor

Contract component manufacturer

Provides software and web performance solutions, professional services, and application services in the United States, Europe, and AfricaDevelops oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States

PET bottles and preforms

Provides airport management and development servicesIce cream and frozen food manufacturer in Europe

Online consumer payment solutions

European B2B fund distribution platformIntermediate and additive manufacturer

Office supply retailer

Mobile video sharing platform and social network

UndisclosedConvenience store chainCommercial insurance brokerage

Nursing homes and home careUndisclosed