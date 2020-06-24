HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Supplementary Data – Annual Report 2020

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 January 2020
HVPE's HarbourVest Fund investments and secondary co-investments are profiled below.
Financial information at 31 January 2020 for each fund is provided in the Financial Statements of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts on pages 79 to 82.
V = Venture, B = Buyout, O = Other, P = Primary, S = Secondary, D = Direct Co-investment
|
HarbourVest Fund
|
Phase
|
Vintage Year
|
Stage
|
Geography
|
Strategy
|
Investment Phase
|
HarbourVest Real Assets IV
|
Investment
|
2019
|
O
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest Credit Opportunities Fund II
|
Investment
|
2019
|
O
|
US
|
D
|
Dover Street X
|
Investment
|
2019
|
V, B
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest 2019 Global Fund
|
Investment
|
2019
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment V
|
Investment
|
2018
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
D
|
HarbourVest Adelaide
|
Investment
|
2018
|
B, O
|
US, EUR, RoW
|
S, D
|
HarbourVest 2018 Global Fund
|
Investment
|
2018
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Partners XI Venture
|
Investment
|
2018
|
V
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Partners XI Micro Buyout
|
Investment
|
2018
|
B
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Partners XI Buyout
|
Investment
|
2018
|
B
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HIPEP VIII Asia Pacific Fund
|
Investment
|
2017
|
V, B
|
AP
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest 2017 Global Fund
|
Investment
|
2017
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
HIPEP VIII Partnership Fund
|
Investment
|
2017
|
V, B
|
EUR, AP, RoW
|
P, S, D
|
Secondary Overflow Fund III
|
Investment
|
2017
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment IV
|
Investment
|
2016
|
V, B
|
Global
|
D
|
Dover Street IX
|
Investment
|
2016
|
V, B
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest Real Assets III
|
Investment
|
2016
|
O
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest 2016 Global Fund
|
Investment
|
2016
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
Growth Phase
|
HarbourVest 2015 Global Fund
|
Growth
|
2015
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Canada Growth Fund
|
Growth
|
2015
|
V
|
US, CAN
|
P, D
|
HarbourVest Mezzanine Income Fund
|
Growth
|
2015
|
O
|
US
|
D
|
HarbourVest X Buyout
|
Growth
|
2015
|
B
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest X Venture
|
Growth
|
2015
|
V
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Global Annual Private
|
Growth
|
2014
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
Equity Fund
|
HIPEP VII Asia Pacific Fund
|
Growth
|
2014
|
V, B
|
AP
|
P, S, D
|
HIPEP VII Emerging Markets Fund
|
Growth
|
2014
|
V, B
|
RoW
|
P, S, D
|
HIPEP VII Europe Fund
|
Growth
|
2014
|
V, B
|
EUR
|
P, S, D
|
HIPEP VII Partnership Fund
|
Growth
|
2014
|
V, B
|
EUR, AP, RoW
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest 2013 Direct Fund
|
Growth
|
2013
|
V, B
|
Global
|
D
|
Dover Street VIII
|
Growth
|
2012
|
V, B
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest Cleantech Fund II
|
Growth
|
2012
|
V
|
Global
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Partners IX Buyout Fund
|
Growth
|
2011
|
B
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest Partners IX Credit
|
Growth
|
2011
|
O
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
Opportunities Fund
|
HarbourVest Partners IX Venture Fund
|
Growth
|
2011
|
V
|
US
|
P, S, D
HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 January 2020 continued
|
HarbourVest Fund
|
Phase
|
Vintage Year
|
Stage
|
Geography
|
Strategy
|
Mature Phase
|
Conversus Capital
|
Mature
|
20121
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
S
|
Absolute Private Equity
|
Mature
|
20111
|
V, B, O
|
Global
|
S
|
HIPEP VI Asia Pacific Fund
|
Mature
|
2008
|
V, B
|
AP
|
P
|
HIPEP VI Emerging Markets Fund
|
Mature
|
2008
|
V, B
|
RoW
|
P
|
HIPEP VI Partnership Fund
|
Mature
|
2008
|
V, B
|
EUR, AP, RoW
|
P
|
Dover Street VII
|
Mature
|
2007
|
V, B
|
Global
|
S
|
HarbourVest Partners 2007 Direct Fund
|
Mature
|
2007
|
B
|
Global
|
D
|
HIPEP V 2007 European Buyout Fund
|
Mature
|
2007
|
B
|
EUR
|
P
|
HarbourVest VIII Buyout Fund
|
Mature
|
2006
|
B
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest VIII Mezzanine and
|
Mature
|
2006
|
O
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
Distressed Debt Fund
|
HarbourVest VIII Venture Fund
|
Mature
|
2006
|
V
|
US
|
P, S, D
|
HarbourVest VII Buyout Fund
|
Mature
|
2003
|
B
|
US
|
P, S
|
HarbourVest VII Venture Fund
|
Mature
|
2003
|
V
|
US
|
P, S
|
HIPEP IV Direct Fund
|
Mature
|
2001
|
V, B
|
EUR, AP, RoW
|
D
|
HIPEP IV Partnership Fund
|
Mature
|
2001
|
V, B
|
EUR, AP, RoW
|
P, S
|
HarbourVest VI Buyout Fund
|
Mature
|
1999
|
B
|
US
|
P, S
|
HarbourVest VI Direct Fund
|
Mature
|
1999
|
V, B
|
US
|
D
|
HarbourVest VI Partnership Fund
|
Mature
|
1999
|
V, B
|
US
|
P, S
|
HIPEP III Partnership Fund
|
Mature
|
1998
|
V, B
|
EUR, AP, RoW
|
P, S
|
HarbourVest V Partnership Fund
|
Mature
|
1996
|
V, B
|
US
|
P, S
1
Year of secondary purchase.
Vintage year is year of initial capital call. HarbourVest Fund-of-Funds typically call capital over a multi-year period.
Largest Underlying Companies at 31 January 2020
-
// No single portfolio company represented more than 1.9% of the Investment Portfolio.
-
// The five largest companies represented 7.7% of the Investment Portfolio.
-
// The 25 largest companies represented 18.8% of the Investment Portfolio.
-
// In total, the top 100 companies represented $772.2 million or 37.4% of the Investment Portfolio.
The 100 largest portfolio company investments based on Investment Portfolio value are listed by percentage of investment value. Some companies below are held at least in part in HarbourVest direct funds (shown in bold).
In most cases, HarbourVest has access to more detailed financial and operating information on these companies, and in some cases, HarbourVest representatives sit on the companies' Board of Directors.
Amount
Company
DP World Australia Pty Ltd
Strategy % Real Assets 1.9%
(m) Location $38.2 AustraliaStatus PrivateDescription
Operates marine terminal and provides cargo handling services and container terminals throughout Australia
Itinere Infraestructuras, Real Assets S,A.
1.8%
$37.7
SpainPrivateProvides civil infrastructure management services engaged in management operation, maintenance and conservation of toll roads in Northern SpainRodenstock GmbHBuyout
1.5%
$31.6
GermanyPrivateManufactures spectacles, contact lenses and other ophthalmic devices
Preston Hollow Capital, LLCBuyout
1.4%
$28.1
United States PrivateSpecialty municipal finance company
Anhui Three Squirrels Electronic Commerce Co
Venture
1.1%
$23.3
ChinaPublicRetailer and distributor of their own brand of nuts and other snacks
Undisclosed Valeo FoodsBuyout Buyout
0.9% 0.7%
$18.0 $15.4
Netherlands IrelandPrivate PrivateUndisclosed
Owns a collection of market leading ambient food brands in Ireland, United Kingdom, and Europe
H-Line Shipping TeamViewer GmbHBuyout Buyout
0.7% 0.7%
$15.3 $14.8
South Korea PrivateBulk and LNG shippingGermanyPublicGlobal remote connectivity platform
SolarWinds, Inc. Lytx, Inc.
Buyout Buyout
0.7% 0.6%
$14.6 $12.3
United States Public United States PrivateIT management software Driver risk management software
Knowlton Development Corporation Infinitas LearningBuyout
0.6%
$11.6
CanadaPrivateConsumer products contract manufacturer
Buyout
0.6%
$11.4
NetherlandsPrivateLeading pure-play education content and services business in Europe spanning from curriculum content and online learning to printed textbooks
Ssangyong Cement Industrial Co., Ltd.
Buyout
0.5%
$11.0
South Korea PublicIntegrated cement manufacturer and distributor
Largest Underlying Companies at 31 January 2020 continued
Company
Strategy
Ministry Brands, Llc Growth
EquityAlbany Molecular Research Inc. Appriss Inc.
BuyoutGrowth Equity
Kuoni Group Undisclosed
Buyout Buyout
Project PrecisionBuyout
Compuware CorporationCrownRock, L.P.
San Miguel Industrias PET S.A.
BuyoutVenture
Buyout
Vantage Airport Group Ltd. Froneri Limited
BuyoutBuyout
Klarna Ab
AllFunds Bank S.A.
Growth EquityBuyout
SI Group
Buyout
Staples, Inc.
Kuaishou TechnologyBuyout Venture
Undisclosed
Profi Rom Food Group SRL
Hub International Limited
Growth EquityBuyout
BuyoutColisée International Buyout SAS
UndisclosedBuyout
Amount
%
(m)LocationStatus
0.5%
$10.7
United States Private
0.5%
$10.6
United States Private
0.5%
$10.1
United States Private
0.5% 0.5%
$9.9 $9.6
Switzerland United States
Private Private
0.5%
$9.4
United States Private
0.4%
$9.3
United States
0.4%
$8.9
United States
0.4%
$8.7
Peru
0.4%
$8.6
Canada
0.4%
$8.5
United Kingdom
0.4%
$8.2
Sweden
0.4%
$8.0
Spain
PrivatePrivate
Private
PrivatePrivate
PrivatePrivate
0.4%
$8.0
United States Private
0.4% 0.4%
$8.0 $7.7
United States Private
ChinaPrivate
0.4%
$7.6
United States Private
0.4% 0.4%
$7.6
RomaniaPrivate
$7.3
United States Private
0.4%
$7.3
FrancePrivate
0.3%
$7.0
United States Private
Description
Faith-based organization management softwareOutsourced pharmaceutical contract manufacturerProprietary data and analytics solutions
Travel and tour operations Home repair and maintenance services franchisor
Contract component manufacturer
Provides software and web performance solutions, professional services, and application services in the United States, Europe, and AfricaDevelops oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States
PET bottles and preforms
Provides airport management and development servicesIce cream and frozen food manufacturer in Europe
Online consumer payment solutions
European B2B fund distribution platformIntermediate and additive manufacturer
Office supply retailer
Mobile video sharing platform and social network
UndisclosedConvenience store chainCommercial insurance brokerage
Nursing homes and home careUndisclosed