HarbourVest Global Private Equity : HVPE Announces Audited Results for Year Ended 31 January 2019

29 May 2019 RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019 Tenth consecutive year of NAV growth HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company"), today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 January 2019. All figures relate to the year ended 31 January 2019 and are presented in US dollars unless otherwise stated. Another year of strong performance Tenth consecutive year of growth in net asset value ("NAV") per share o In the year, 12.3% growth to $24.09

o Annual compound growth of 12.2% over past decade

o Since inception in 2007, NAV per share has outperformed FTSE All-World Total Return Index by 3.8% annually

o $218m net gain on investments (2018: $249m)

In the year, 12.3% growth to $24.09 Annual compound growth of 12.2% over past decade Since inception in 2007, NAV per share has outperformed FTSE All-World Total Return Index by 3.8% annually $218m net gain on investments (2018: $249m) Share price up 13.9% over year to £14.26 from £12.52 Since financial year end, up a further 14.2% to £16.28 (as at market close on 28 May 2019)

Active portfolio and balance sheet management:

$730m committed to new HarbourVest funds (2018: $340m)

Includes $150m commitment to a new HarbourVest real assets vehicle Credit facility renegotiated, with improved financial terms

Net investor during the year:

$396.2m cash invested, $306.6m distributions received

Significant proceeds generated from prior year's top 50 companies including: Acrisure , Envirotainer International, Multiasistencia, TMF Group and Wayfair

Strong balance sheet:

Net cash of $157m (since reduced to $58m as at 30 April)

Undrawn $600m credit facility with initial term to January 2026. Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman of HVPE, said: "I am pleased to report another year of strong progress for HVPE, marking the tenth year of uninterrupted growth in NAV per share. "Through the life of the Company since it was listed in December 2007 to 31 January 2019, HVPE's NAV per share has outperformed that of the benchmark FTSE All-World Total Return Index by a compound 380 basis points, or 3.8%, per annum. "Our capacity to invest for further growth is supported by a strong balance sheet and an established global portfolio that is well-diversified by strategy and vintage year. We ended the year with a net cash position and have secured an increased credit facility of $600m, committed to January 2026, on finer terms. The balance sheet strength allows the Company to be well placed to continue our long-term investment performance, taking advantage of high quality opportunities in private markets, for the benefit of our shareholders." About HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a Guernsey- incorporated, closed-end investment company which is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private equity portfolio diversified by geography, stage of investment, vintage year, and industry. The Company invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. HVPE's investment manager is HarbourVest Advisers L.P., an affiliate of HarbourVest Partners, LLC, an independent, global private markets asset manager with more than 35 years of experience. About HarbourVest Partners, LLC: HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets asset manager with over 35 years of experience and more than $58 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2019. The Firm's powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 500 employees, including more than 125 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than $36 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $21 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $10 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customised solutions, longstanding relationships, actionable insights, and proven results. Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly to US Persons or in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan, or any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Accordingly, recipients represent that they are able to receive this announcement without contravention of any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business. No recipient may distribute, or make available, this announcement (directly or indirectly) to any other person. Recipients of this announcement should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements in their jurisdictions. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and, accordingly, may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to US Persons. In addition, the Company is not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and shareholders of the Company will not have the protections of that act. There will be no public offer of the Shares in the United States or to US Persons. This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its investment manager, HarbourVest Advisers L.P. (the "Investment Manager"). No liability whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) arising directly or indirectly from the use of this announcement is accepted and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be made by the Company, the Investment Manager or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, representatives or other agents ("Agents") for any information or any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements. None of the Investment Manager nor any of their respective Agents makes or has been authorised to make any representation or warranties (express or implied) in relation to the Company or as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of this announcement, or any other written or oral statement provided. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this announcement and nothing in this announcement is or should be relied on as a promise or representation as to the future. Other than as required by applicable laws, the Company gives no undertaking to update this announcement or any additional information, or to correct any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent and the distribution of this announcement. The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment. The contents of this announcement have not been approved by any competent regulatory or supervisory authority. This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements". These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "projects", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "goal", "target", "aim", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may be beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. More detailed information on the potential factors which could affect the financial results of the Company is contained in the Company's public filings and reports. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This announcement is issued by the Company, whose registered address is BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WA. © 2019 HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited. All rights reserved. Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholder, The year to 31 January 2019 was the tenth consecutive year of Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share growth for your Company, HarbourVest Global Private Equity ("HVPE" or the "Company"). Ten years ago the NAV per share was $7.61. At 31 January 2019 it had grown without interruption to $24.09, an increase of 217% over the ten years, equivalent to a compound rate of growth of 12.2% per annum. Pleasing though this performance is, it should be set in the context of the extraordinary longevity of strong listed stock markets, particularly in the US, as they have recovered from their nadirs during the Global Financial Crisis. Performance and Asset Values The Company's functional currency is the US dollar and it is the performance of NAV per share in US dollars that is the primary focus of the Board and the Investment Manager. The year to 31 January 2019 delivered NAV per share growth from $21.46 to $24.09, an increase of 12.3%. This growth was at a slightly slower pace than the previous year but needs to be set against the performance of listed markets where the Company's benchmark of the FTSE All- World Total Return Index for the 12 months to 31 January suffered a decline of 7.1%. Thus HVPE's NAV per share outperformance against the benchmark was 19.4%. An investment in HVPE should be seen as a long-term investment. For a number of years I have indicated that the Board and Investment Manager seek to deliver long-term NAV per share growth materially in excess of that delivered by listed markets. Through the life of the Company since it was listed in December 2007 to 31 January 2019, HVPE's NAV per share has outperformed that of the benchmark by a compound 380 basis points, or 3.8%, per annum. When considering shorter discrete periods of performance it should be noted that the detailed timing at which private equity assets are valued, being normally, at most, every three months coinciding with the calendar quarters, and the Company's year-end being at 31 January, means that sometimes there can be material short-term fluctuations, with the Company outperforming its benchmark in some years and underperforming in others. Share Price Performance and Discount The Company does not declare a dividend and, at present and for the foreseeable future, the return to shareholders is delivered solely through share price appreciation. The majority of shareholders are UK based and the most actively traded shares are traded in sterling. During the year to 31 January 2019 the sterling share price rose from £12.52 to £14.26, being an increase of 13.9%. Part of that increase resulted from the weakening of sterling against the US dollar, moving from $1.4191 to the pound to $1.3109 over the 12 months. Consequently the share price growth equivalent in US dollars was not as great as in sterling, being from $17.77 to $18.75 or by 5.5%. The sterling share price is driven by three principal factors, being the movement in the US dollar NAV per share, the sterling/US dollar exchange rate and the discount to NAV at which the shares trade. The Investment Manager has prime responsibility for delivering long-term growth in NAV per share. The exchange rate is an external factor over which the Company has no control. Absent any action by the Company to influence it, the discount is set in the stock market by the activities of buyers and sellers and, very importantly, sentiment both for the Company and for the listed private equity sector. Over the 12 months to 31 January 2019 the discount to NAV at which the sterling share traded fluctuated between 16.6% and 28.8% and ended the year at 22.4% in contrast to the 17.2% discount a year earlier. Both the absolute level of the discount and its volatility have caused the Board and Investment Manager to consider whether there is any action that the Board might take to seek to reduce the level of any substantial discount and also volatility. The consideration of the issue has been undertaken over many months. The Company's joint brokers and others were extensively consulted and the Board was mindful of, and very grateful for, the feedback from shareholders during the course of a shareholder survey undertaken in September and October 2018 by an independent company, Investor Perceptions. The Investment Manager undertook substantial analysis of the effect that actions that other companies, both in the listed private equity space and wider, have taken in an attempt to reduce the level of discount and influence its volatility. As I have written before, HVPE's illiquid assets and substantial pipeline of yet-to-be funded commitments place it in a very different position as compared with many conventional Investment Companies. The Board and Investment Manager have to balance the see-saw of optimising NAV growth through commitments to HarbourVest managed funds, whilst at the same time seeking to be as certain as possible that the Company's balance sheet would not be unreasonably exposed in the event of a renewed financial crisis. This is a difficult balancing act and it is easy to bask in the sunshine of the performance of equity markets, both listed and private, over the last ten years whilst putting to the back of one's mind the maelstrom of 2008/9. After rigorous analysis by the Investment Manager, the Board concluded that any action that might be considered should be confined to opportunistic share buy backs that would boost NAV per share. However, paradoxically, on the basis of the Investment Manager's "base case" projections, the short-term uplift in NAV per share that would be generated by buy backs at the current level of discount would, for long-term holders, be outweighed within a short number of years by the detrimental effect of reduced future commitments to new funds, leading to lower longer-term NAV per share growth. There is insufficient space in this statement to take shareholders through the detailed analysis, although either I or the Investment Manager would be happy to engage further with interested shareholders. However, the outcome of over six months of work and deliberations is that the Board has decided that maintaining an optimum level of future commitments, and thus, in due course, enhanced growth in NAV per share, is more important than a short-term uplift that buy backs would deliver at or close to present levels of discount. Nevertheless, the Board will seek shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to renew the buy-back authority so that, should circumstances change, the Board would be in a position to revisit the policy. Assets, Balance Sheet and Resources The Strategic Report sets out in considerable detail the Company's present strategy, its assets and commitments which continue to have a very strong US focus. The Board is ever watchful of the balance sheet and has approved the policy of making significant new commitments to HarbourVest funds in accordance with the Company's investment strategy and within the balance sheet ratios that have been developed over the last ten years and which are described in the Strategic Report. For over two years the Investment Manager has advised the Board that it expected the Company's substantial cash balance, which peaked at $257.0 million in January 2018, to be This is an excerpt of the original content. 