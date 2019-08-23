Log in
Hardide : Appointment of Joint Broker

08/23/2019 | 02:13am EDT

23 August 2019

Hardide plc

('Hardide' or 'the Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Hardide (AIM: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that Allenby Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's joint broker, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Hardide plc

Robert Goddard, Non-Executive Chairman

Philip Kirkham, CEO

Jackie Robinson, Communications Manager

Tel: +44 (0)1869 353 830

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Florence Chandler

Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630

finnCap - AIM Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Henrik Persson / Kate Bannatyne / Matthew Radley

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Allenby Capital - Joint Broker

Jeremy Porter / James Hornigold

Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656

Notes to editors:

www.hardide.com

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

Disclaimer

Hardide plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:06 UTC
