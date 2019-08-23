Hardide : Appointment of Joint Broker

23 August 2019
Hardide plc
('Hardide' or 'the Company')
Appointment of Joint Broker
Hardide (AIM: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that Allenby Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's joint broker, with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
|
Hardide plc
Robert Goddard, Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Kirkham, CEO
Jackie Robinson, Communications Manager
|
Tel: +44 (0)1869 353 830
|
IFC Advisory
Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Florence Chandler
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630
|
finnCap - AIM Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker
Henrik Persson / Kate Bannatyne / Matthew Radley
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
|
Allenby Capital - Joint Broker
Jeremy Porter / James Hornigold
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656
Notes to editors:
www.hardide.com
Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.
