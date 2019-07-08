Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hardide Plc       GB00B069T034

HARDIDE PLC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/05
54.5 GBp   -4.39%
02:53aHARDIDE : Contract Award
PU
06/28HARDIDE : Exercise of Options and Director Shareholdings
PU
03/13HARDIDE : Coating Extends Life of Turbine Blades
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hardide : Contract Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:53am EDT

08 July 2019

Hardide plc

('Hardide' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Contract Award

Hardide (AIM: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that it has recently received major orders to coat components for a relatively new American multinational oil and gas customer. The orders are worth US$850k (approximately £670k) and are part of the supply agreement previously announced.

Due to the expected timing of the components being received by the Company, not all of this order value is expected to be recognised in the current financial year. However, these orders support the Directors' confidence that expectations will be met for the current financial year to 30 September 2019 and they provide a solid foundation for the following financial year.

The orders will be fulfilled from the Company's coating facility in Martinsville, USA, and follows the decision by the Board last year to invest in increased coating capacity and a larger pre-treatment line at the Martinsville site.

Philip Kirkham, CEO of Hardide plc, commented:'We are very pleased to receive these further orders of significant value from this relatively new customer. Our recent investment in capacity at our Martinsville site means that we are able to produce the orders in the US for this US customer.

'This application of the Hardide coating improves the performance of a critical component downhole, enabling the customer to produce hydrocarbons for longer periods of time. Considerable technical challenges were overcome in order to coat this complex part and this has created a new capability for the Hardide coating and is expected to lead to new applications in the oil and gas and other industries.'

Enquiries:

Hardide plc

Robert Goddard, Non-Executive Chairman

Philip Kirkham, CEO

Jackie Robinson, Communications Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1869 353 830

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Florence Chandler

Tel: +44 (0) 2039 346 630

finnCap

Henrik Persson / Kate Bannatyne / Matthew Radley

Tel: +44 (0) 2072 200 500

Notes to editors:

www.hardide.com

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

Disclaimer

Hardide plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARDIDE PLC
02:53aHARDIDE : Contract Award
PU
06/28HARDIDE : Exercise of Options and Director Shareholdings
PU
03/13HARDIDE : Coating Extends Life of Turbine Blades
PU
03/05HARDIDE PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 40
FA
2018HARDIDE : Trading Update
PU
2018HARDIDE : Funding Awarded for Two Major Aerospace Projects
PU
2018HARDIDE : Exercise of Options
PU
2018HARDIDE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017HARDIDE PLC : annual earnings release
2017HARDIDE : Shares Rise on Airbus Supplier Approval
DJ
More news
Chart HARDIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Hardide Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Philip David Kirkham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Goddard Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Guse Vice President-Operations
Peter Neil Davenport Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Yuri Nikolaevich Zhuk Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARDIDE PLC0.93%31
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY18.47%42 806
PPG INDUSTRIES15.39%27 846
AKZONOBEL5.58%19 344
ASIAN PAINTS-1.05%18 986
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD20.96%13 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About