Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hardide Plc       GB00B069T034

HARDIDE PLC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/05
54.5 GBp   -4.39%
02:33aHARDIDE : Orders for three new coating reactors
PU
08/12HARDIDE : selected for Airbus A330 wing components
PU
07/08HARDIDE : Contract Award
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hardide : Orders for three new coating reactors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:33am EDT

21 August 2019

Hardide plc

('Hardide' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Hardide orders three new coating reactors to increase production capacity

Hardide (AIM: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that it has now ordered three new coating reactors. These will increase capacity and capability at the Company's coating facilities in the UK and USA in line with the Company's previously described strategy.

Two of these reactors will be installed in the new 20,000ft2 Bicester premises as part of the Company's move which includes relocating its existing three reactors. The third new reactor will be installed in Martinsville, Virginia in Spring 2020, taking the number of reactors there to four. The Group will have nine reactors once these new ones have been installed, which will provide a significant increase in production capacity in anticipation of increased demand. The investment has been funded by the proceeds of the Company's previous fundraisings.

One of the additional reactors in Bicester will be larger and have greater capability than the existing reactors. This is to allow for the coating of larger components than is currently possible, including steam turbine blades.

The Company is making good progress with its planning for transitioning to the new Bicester site. The new facility will double the floor space currently available. As a newly built unit, it will enable operational efficiencies and a much-improved layout. The move to the new site is expected to be complete by September 2020.

Philip Kirkham, CEO of Hardide plc said: 'Placing the orders for these new reactors is a signal of the confidence that the Directors have in the prospects for future business growth in the UK and North America. We have several exciting test programmes underway and are looking forward to the migration to our new and expanded UK facility.'

Enquiries:

Hardide plc

Philip Kirkham, CEO

Jackie Robinson, Communications Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1869 353 830

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong / Florence Chandler

Tel: +44 (0) 2039 346 630

finnCap

Henrik Persson / Kate Bannatyne / Matthew Radley

Tel: +44 (0) 2072 200 500

Notes to editors:

www.hardide.com

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

Disclaimer

Hardide plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARDIDE PLC
02:33aHARDIDE : Orders for three new coating reactors
PU
08/12HARDIDE : selected for Airbus A330 wing components
PU
07/08HARDIDE : Contract Award
PU
06/28HARDIDE : Exercise of Options and Director Shareholdings
PU
03/13HARDIDE : Coating Extends Life of Turbine Blades
PU
03/05HARDIDE PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 40
FA
2018HARDIDE : Trading Update
PU
2018HARDIDE : Funding Awarded for Two Major Aerospace Projects
PU
2018HARDIDE : Exercise of Options
PU
2018HARDIDE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Chart HARDIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Hardide Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Philip David Kirkham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Goddard Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Guse Vice President-Operations
Peter Neil Davenport Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Yuri Nikolaevich Zhuk Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARDIDE PLC0.93%42
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY34.31%48 514
PPG INDUSTRIES9.19%26 375
ASIAN PAINTS16.34%21 274
AKZO NOBEL N.V.2.25%19 184
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD32.47%14 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group