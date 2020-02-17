Log in
HARDIDE PLC

HARDIDE PLC

(HDD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:35:12 am
61.5 GBp   --.--%
02/10HARDIDE : Presenting at The Growth & Innovation Forum
PU
01/27HARDIDE : Appointment of Finance Director
PU
01/21HARDIDE : Placing to raise £2.5 million
PU
Hardide : AGM Statement

02/17/2020
Regulatory Story
Hardide PLC - HDD
AGM Statement
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8285C
Hardide PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Hardide plc

('Hardide' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

AGM STATEMENT

At the Annual General Meeting of Hardide plc (AIM: HDD) to be held today at 11:30am, Robert Goddard, Chairman of the Company, will make the following statement:

'The Company has started the new financial year on a positive note and continues to trade in line with market expectations.

'The positive trend seen in the second half of the last financial year has continued, with strong performances from the oil and gas, and North American flow control sectors in particular. Developments in the aerospace market continue, with good progress being made with Airbus and their Tier 1 suppliers in the negotiation of supply agreements.

'The Company's US facility continues to enjoy a high workload and a fourth coating reactor is due for delivery in early May.

'The site relocation project is on schedule, with the internal fit-out works for the new building completed and various items of new equipment now being installed. Modifications of the existing coating reactors will commence shortly. Transfer of these to the new site will be phased in order to maintain current coating capacity during the move.

'The Company's new Finance Director, Simon Hallam, will join the Board on 20 April 2020 and, to ensure a smooth handover of duties, Peter Davenport will remain in place until 22 May 2020. Again, we would like to thank Peter for his considerable efforts and we welcome Simon to the Board.

'Half year results are expected to be published on or around 19 May 2020. To ease the production process of the annual report over the Christmas period, next year's AGM will be held in March 2021.'

Enquiries:

Hardide plc

Robert Goddard, Non-Executive Chairman

Philip Kirkham, CEO

Jackie Robinson, Communications Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1869 353830

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring /Tim Metcalfe/ Florence Chandler

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3934 6630

finnCap - Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Henrik Persson / Matthew Radley

Allenby Capital- Joint Broker

Jeremy Porter/James Hornigold

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Notes to editors:

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

www.hardide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
AGM Statement - RNS

Hardide plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
