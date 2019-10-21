Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hardy Oil and Gas plc    HDY   GB00B09MB366

HARDY OIL AND GAS PLC

(HDY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:18 am
6.35 GBp   --.--%
02:16aHARDY OIL AND GAS : Board Changes
PU
10/02HARDY OIL AND GAS : Completion of Sale of HEPI
PU
10/01HARDY OIL AND GAS : Result of EGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hardy Oil and Gas : Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:16am EDT

21 October 2019

Hardy Oil and Gas plc

(LSE: HDY)

Board Changes

Hardy Oil and Gas plc ('Hardy' or the 'Company'), a resource focused company, announces the appointment of Richard Galvin as an Executive Director and the resignation of Ian MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Galvin has over 20 years of commercial and financial industry experience and has served Hardy for 14 years holding various management and executive roles latterly as Treasurer and Corporate Affairs Executive. Most recently, Mr Galvin was instrumental in the Company's successful sale of Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc.

Further to the vote in favour by the shareholders of Hardy Oil and Gas plc to the two resolutions at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 1 October 2019 which resulted in the sale of substantially all of Hardy's assets and which constituted a change of control under the terms of his employment contract, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ian MacKenzie, has agreed with the Company that his employment will terminate effective 18 October 2019. Mr MacKenzie had previously resigned his directorship of Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. on 2 October 2019 and on 18 October 2019, resigned his directorship of Hardy Oil and Gas plc.

Commenting on the Board changes, Chairman Alasdair Locke said:

'We are delighted that Mr Galvin has agreed to join the Board and lead the strategic review seeking to identify an appropriate investment opportunity.

'I would like to take this opportunity to express the Board's gratitude for the determined efforts of Mr Mackenzie who throughout challenging circumstances demonstrated resolve to implement our agreed strategies and conducted himself always in the best interests of shareholders. The Board wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

For further information please visit www.hardyoil.comor contact:

Hardy Oil and Gas plc

012 2461 2900

Richard Galvin - Executive Director

Arden Partners plc

020 7614 5900

Ciaran Walsh

Tavistock

020 7920 3150

Simon Hudson

Barney Hayward

Disclaimer

Hardy Oil & Gas plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:15:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARDY OIL AND GAS PLC
02:16aHARDY OIL AND GAS : Board Changes
PU
10/02HARDY OIL AND GAS : Completion of Sale of HEPI
PU
10/01HARDY OIL AND GAS : Result of EGM
PU
08/22HARDY OIL & GAS : Proposed Disposal of HEPI, Notice of EGM
PU
08/22HARDY OIL & GAS : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/22HARDY OIL & GAS : Update on the offers for the acquisition of hepi
PU
07/15HARDY OIL & GAS : Update on conditional sale of hepi
PU
07/01HARDY OIL & GAS : Conditional Sale of HEPI
PU
06/24HARDY OIL & GAS PLC : annual earnings release
2018HARDY OIL & GAS : Half Year Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -5,50 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 3,97 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 6,08 M
Chart HARDY OIL AND GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hardy Oil and Gas plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARDY OIL AND GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian MacKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alasdair James Dougall Locke Non-Executive Chairman
Peter J. Milne Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Galvin Treasurer & Corporate Affairs Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARDY OIL AND GAS PLC111.67%6
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.47%59 892
EOG RESOURCES INC.-26.11%37 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.10%36 182
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.39%30 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group