Hardy Oil and Gas : Board Changes

21 October 2019

Hardy Oil and Gas plc

(LSE: HDY)

Board Changes

Hardy Oil and Gas plc ('Hardy' or the 'Company'), a resource focused company, announces the appointment of Richard Galvin as an Executive Director and the resignation of Ian MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Galvin has over 20 years of commercial and financial industry experience and has served Hardy for 14 years holding various management and executive roles latterly as Treasurer and Corporate Affairs Executive. Most recently, Mr Galvin was instrumental in the Company's successful sale of Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc.

Further to the vote in favour by the shareholders of Hardy Oil and Gas plc to the two resolutions at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 1 October 2019 which resulted in the sale of substantially all of Hardy's assets and which constituted a change of control under the terms of his employment contract, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ian MacKenzie, has agreed with the Company that his employment will terminate effective 18 October 2019. Mr MacKenzie had previously resigned his directorship of Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. on 2 October 2019 and on 18 October 2019, resigned his directorship of Hardy Oil and Gas plc.

Commenting on the Board changes, Chairman Alasdair Locke said:

'We are delighted that Mr Galvin has agreed to join the Board and lead the strategic review seeking to identify an appropriate investment opportunity.

'I would like to take this opportunity to express the Board's gratitude for the determined efforts of Mr Mackenzie who throughout challenging circumstances demonstrated resolve to implement our agreed strategies and conducted himself always in the best interests of shareholders. The Board wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

For further information please visit www.hardyoil.comor contact: