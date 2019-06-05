Hargreaves Lansdown : UK regulator might get involved in Woodford fund - FCA's Bailey

"The key thing is now that this creates ... a period of time to put in place a plan and a programme of work that will solve that problem in as orderly a way as possible," FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told Bloomberg Television.

"And that's what the FCA will be closely watching and closely involved in, where we think it's necessary."

Neil Woodford, one of Britain's best-known fund managers, suspended trading in his once popular LF Woodford Equity Income Fund this week after an increase in demand from clients to get their money back.

