Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hargreaves Lansdown    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

(HL.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England press conference

LONDON (Reuters) - Neil Woodford's flagship fund took full advantage of flawed European Union rules before withdrawals had to be halted, Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday as he faced questions over the British regulator's role.

The high profile suspension of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund has raised questions about the FCA's competence at a sensitive time for Bailey, who is viewed as a leading candidate to replace Mark Carney as Bank of England governor next year.

Hundreds of thousands of retail investors are unable to get their cash out of the fund run by Woodford, one of Britain's best known money managers, after it suspended withdrawals this month after a rise in redemptions.

The suspension must be reviewed next week.

"They were using the rules to the full and they were not telling us they were doing that," Bailey told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury Select Committee looking into the issue.

Bailey said the fund could have been better policed if what he called flawed European Union regulations had left more scope to crack down on behaviour that complied with the rules technically but not in spirit.

"SAILING CLOSE TO WIND"

One of the key issues for the fund was how it met rules on how much was held in liquid assets -- those that could be sold quickly if money was needed.

The fund navigated these rules by listing some assets on an exchange in the offshore dependency of Guernsey where there is very little if any activity.

"Having had these two breaches early last year - some people describe them as technical - but actually they were symptomatic of the fact that they were sailing close to the wind, and that's what triggered our interest."

The FCA has opened a formal investigation into events surrounding the suspension and the listing of some of the funds' assets in Guernsey.

"Listing something on an exchange where trading doesn't happen, as far as I can see, doesn't actually count as liquidity," Bailey said.

"I’m still waiting to hear whether a trade occurred."

MR NICE GUY?

During more than two hours of questions, lawmakers did not ask Bailey, 60, if he had applied for the role of central bank governor.

However, they did press him on other issues, including the collapse of investment firm London Capital & Finance, which led to an independent review being opened into the regulator's handling of events.

One lawmaker asked Bailey if he was being too nice to top financiers.

"I don't get up in the morning hoping that people will love me. Don't become chief executive of the FCA if you want to be loved. I don’t agree with that conclusion," Bailey said.

SHRINKING FUND

The Woodford fund was worth around 10 billion pounds at its peak in 2017, but has fallen in value to about 3.5 billion pounds, mainly due to redemptions, Bailey said.

He did not object to the decision to close it for now.

"Suspension is an important tool, it should not be demonised," Bailey said.

The FCA will also look at the role of Northern Trust, the Woodford fund's depositary, which shares some responsibility for oversight of the fund with Link. Northern Trust declined to comment.

While Woodford picked the stocks, Link Fund Solutions, as the authorised corporate director and legal owner, has responsibility for the management of the suspended Woodford fund.

"It would be wrong to think Link are any different from the other firms that are in that space," Bailey said.

"We have investigations going on, but I don't think it's right to suggest that they, at this stage, are particularly worse than others."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, David Milliken and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones, Carolyn Cohn and David Milliken
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 0.42% 1898.5 Delayed Quote.2.30%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION -1.49% 84.42 Delayed Quote.3.71%
WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC -3.67% 55.872 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
10:29aWoodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
RE
06/24HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : pair defer payout as fund woes grow
AQ
06/21HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : chief exec 'angered' by Woodford fund freeze
AQ
06/20HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : urges Woodford to find other ways to release capital
RE
06/20HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : kept Woodford on top list despite concerns
AQ
06/19Nearly 300,000 Hargreaves Lansdown clients exposed to Woodford fund
RE
06/18Woodford under fresh fire as Fidelity curbs investment in second fund
RE
06/17HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : CEO says to forgo bonus until Woodford fund issue resolved
RE
06/17HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : had Woodford fund worries in 2017
AQ
06/16HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : CEO to forgo bonus over Woodford fund fallout - FT
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 485 M
EBIT 2019 306 M
Net income 2019 249 M
Finance 2019 321 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 36,00
P/E ratio 2020 31,76
EV / Sales 2019 17,8x
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
Capitalization 8 972 M
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Michael Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark William Dampier Head-Research
David Dieter Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN2.30%13 390
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC15.97%23 510
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC15.81%16 313
AMUNDI29.98%12 971
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC12.13%8 022
ARES MANAGEMENT CORP24.54%5 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About