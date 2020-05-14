Hargreaves Lansdown : assets down 8.1% in first four months of 2020

Log in
05/14/2020 | 02:51am EDT

By Simon Jessop

British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said total assets fell 8.1% in the opening four months of the year after the new coronavirus triggered sharp equity market falls, overshadowing an increase in net new business.

While concern about the economic impact of the pandemic prompted a broad slide in equity values, it also drove a jump in demand from its retail client base to trade shares, boosting revenues.

Assets under administration at the end of April stood at 96.7 billion pounds, it said in a statement on Thursday, down from 105.2 billion pounds at the start of January.

Market-related losses were 12.4 billion pounds while a founder of the company also withdrew 100 million pounds. This was partly offset by net new business of 4 billion pounds, helped by the addition of a net 94,000 new clients.

Despite the slide in assets, revenues rose 19.3% year-on-year to 190.2 million pounds as clients looked to buy and sell shares.

"March and April both saw a series of new daily records and monthly dealing levels more than double the highs ever experienced before this period," the company said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Maiya Keidan)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 503 M
EBIT 2020 317 M
Net income 2020 265 M
Finance 2020 291 M
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2021 15,3x
Capitalization 7 544 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Michael Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark William Dampier Head-Research
David Dieter Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-17.73%9 224
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-6.20%35 636
LEGAL & GENERAL-35.89%14 601
KKR & CO. INC.-16.46%14 236
AMUNDI-13.45%13 380
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.29%8 920
