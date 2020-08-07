Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hargreaves Lansdown plc    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC

(HL.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hargreaves Lansdown : posts profit jump even as asset growth slows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:49am EDT

British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Friday reported a surge in full-year earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled record levels of share trading, although growth in the value of its assets slowed due to losses incurred in March's market sell-off.

UK asset managers racked up billions of pounds of losses in the first quarter as the stock market saw its worst falls in a decade. They have recovered since along with share prices, while also benefitting from a surge in trading by ordinary individuals stuck at home in the lockdowns.

"Post the (UK) General Election result in December 2019 and into the COVID-19 period, dealing volumes increased to record levels on our platform at a time when the average AUA was impacted by significant market falls," Hargreaves said.

The company increased its total dividend by 31% to 54.9 pence a share.

Hargreaves said it added a record 188,000 net new clients during the period, bringing total active clients to over 1.4 million and pushing net new business to a new high of 7.7 billion.

The investment platform posted a 24% jump in pretax profit to 378.3 million pounds for the 12 months ended June 30.

While total assets under administration climbed 5% to 104 billion pounds, it marked a slowdown from an 8% rise recorded a year earlier.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
02:49aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : posts profit jump even as asset growth slows
RE
08/04Diageo full-year sales plunge as demand in bars, restaurants dries up
RE
08/04HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC : annual earnings release
08/04Diageo full-year sales plunge as demand in bars, restaurants dries up
RE
08/04Diageo full-year sales plunge as demand in bars, restaurants dries up
RE
07/30Pandemic pushes Lloyds Bank into the red as bad debt fears rise
RE
07/07London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh
RE
07/02GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/02LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/19UK watchdog proposes extension to consumer credit payment holiday
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 534 M 701 M 701 M
Net income 2020 275 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2020 244 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 8 649 M 11 354 M 11 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales 2021 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 588
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 561,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 825,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 5,37%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Michael Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark William Dampier Head-Research
David Dieter Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-5.68%11 354
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-5.26%36 326
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-25.84%17 400
AMUNDI-7.73%15 333
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.90%10 987
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-13.65%9 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group