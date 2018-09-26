Hargreaves Services : Holding(s) in Company

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
YES
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Harwood Capital LLP (as investment adviser/manager) and 1.Oryx International Growth Fund Limited and 2. Harwood Capital LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
1. Guernsey
2. London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name
1. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited
2. Harwood Capital LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
21 September 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
24 September 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
1. 4.97 %
2. 0.05%
1. 4.97%
2. 0.05%
32,068,852
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
1. 3.97%
2. 0.05%
1. 3.97%
2. 0.05%
