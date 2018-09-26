Log in
Hargreaves Services : Holding(s) in Company

09/26/2018 | 09:46am CEST
RNS Number : 9258B
Hargreaves Services PLC
26 September 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

YES

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Harwood Capital LLP (as investment adviser/manager) and 1.Oryx International Growth Fund Limited and 2. Harwood Capital LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

1. Guernsey

2. London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

1. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited

2. Harwood Capital LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

21 September 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

24 September 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1. 4.97 %

2. 0.05%


1. 4.97%

2. 0.05%

32,068,852

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

1. 3.97%

2. 0.05%


1. 3.97%

2. 0.05%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

GB00B0MTC970

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

1.

2.

1,593,000

15,000


4.97%

0.05%












SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,608,000

5.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

x

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills




Harwood Capital Management Ltd




Harwood Capital LLP




Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd

4.97%


4.97%









Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills




Harwood Capital Management Ltd




Harwood Capital LLP

0.05%


0.05%


10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting rights held


The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion

London

Date of completion

24th September 2018




END
Disclaimer

Hargreaves Services plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:45:02 UTC
