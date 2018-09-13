Hargreaves Services : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

For immediate release 13 September 2018

HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC

(the "Group" or "Hargreaves")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Hargreaves Services plc (AIM: HSP), adiversified group delivering key services to the industrial and property sectors,announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2018 is today being posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website at:www.hsgplc.co.uk.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 30 October 2018 at 11.00am at The Solarium, Durham Cathedral, Durham, DH1 3EH.

