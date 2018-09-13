Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hargreaves Services plc    HSP   GB00B0MTC970

HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC (HSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hargreaves Services : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:38am CEST
RNS Number : 6102A
Hargreaves Services PLC
13 September 2018

For immediate release

13 September 2018

HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC

(the "Group" or "Hargreaves")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Hargreaves Services plc (AIM: HSP), adiversified group delivering key services to the industrial and property sectors,announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2018 is today being posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website at:www.hsgplc.co.uk.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 30 October 2018 at 11.00am at The Solarium, Durham Cathedral, Durham, DH1 3EH.

Enquiries:

Hargreaves Services plc

Gordon Banham, Chief Executive Officer

John Samuel, Group Finance Director

0191 373 4485

Buchanan (Financial PR)

Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Henry Wilson

020 7466 5000

N+1 Singer (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)

Sandy Fraser / Rachel Hayes

020 7496 3000

Investec (Joint Corporate Broker)

Sara Hale / Helene Comitis

020 7597 4000


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCFKBDBABKDCCD

Disclaimer

Hargreaves Services plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:37:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
09:38aHARGREAVES SERVICES : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
08/01HARGREAVES SERVICES : Preliminary Results
PU
06/08HARGREAVES SERVICES : Pre-Close Trading Update and Results Notification
PU
02/22HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/14HARGREAVES SERVICES : Interim Results
PU
02/09HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
01/02HARGREAVES SERVICES : Board Changes
PU
2017HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017HARGREAVES SERVICES : Planning Permission Granted for Blindwells Site
PU
2017HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Hargreaves Services Plc 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Hargreaves Services Plc 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017How To Track Down Small-Cap Outperformance In Cheap And Fast-Moving Shares 
2017Why High Flying Small Company Stocks Could Be Worth A Look This ISA Season 
2016Hargreaves Services Plc - A 'Special Situation' Property Play 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 282 M
EBIT 2019 10,6 M
Net income 2019 6,90 M
Debt 2019 12,3 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 19,44
P/E ratio 2020 15,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 112 M
Chart HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,91  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Frank Colenso Banham Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Steven McDowell Chairman
John William Young S. Samuel Group Finance Director
Iain Duncan Cockburn Executive Director
Peter Anthony Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC5.34%146
GLENCORE-24.33%53 198
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.62%50 774
COAL INDIA6.64%24 142
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-3.68%11 412
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.59%8 279
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.