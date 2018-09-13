Hargreaves Services : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

|
For immediate release
|
13 September 2018
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
(the "Group" or "Hargreaves")
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Hargreaves Services plc (AIM: HSP), adiversified group delivering key services to the industrial and property sectors,announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2018 is today being posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website at:www.hsgplc.co.uk.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 30 October 2018 at 11.00am at The Solarium, Durham Cathedral, Durham, DH1 3EH.
Enquiries:
|
Hargreaves Services plc
Gordon Banham, Chief Executive Officer
John Samuel, Group Finance Director
|
0191 373 4485
|
Buchanan (Financial PR)
Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Henry Wilson
|
020 7466 5000
|
N+1 Singer (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)
Sandy Fraser / Rachel Hayes
|
020 7496 3000
|
Investec (Joint Corporate Broker)
Sara Hale / Helene Comitis
|
020 7597 4000