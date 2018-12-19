Hargreaves Services : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

RNS Number : 8969K Hargreaves Services PLC 19 December 2018

Hargreaves Services plc("Hargreaves" or the "Company")

Posting of Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Hargreaves Services plc (AIM:HSP), a diversiﬁed group delivering key services to the industrial and property sectors, announces that a shareholder circular containing details of a Long Term Investment Plan scheme proposed by the Company and no&ce of General Mee&ng is today being posted to shareholders. The shareholder circular and no&ce of General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at:www.hsgplc.co.uk.

The General Mee&ng will be held on 22 January 2019 at 11.00am at the oﬃces of Buchanan Communica&ons, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN.

For further details:

Hargreaves Services 0191 373 4485 Gordon Banham, Chief Executive Officer John Samuel, Group Finance Director Buchanan (Financial PR) 0207 466 5000 Mark Court/Sophie Wills/Henry Wilson N+1 Singer (Nomad and Joint Corporate Broker) 0207 496 3000 Sandy Fraser/Rachel Hayes/Justin McKeegan Investec (Joint Corporate Broker) 0207 597 5970 Sara Hale/Helene Comitis

