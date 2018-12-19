Log in
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
Hargreaves Services : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

12/19/2018

RNS Number : 8969K Hargreaves Services PLC 19 December 2018

Hargreaves Services plc("Hargreaves" or the "Company")

Posting of Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Hargreaves Services plc (AIM:HSP), a diversiﬁed group delivering key services to the industrial and property sectors, announces that a shareholder circular containing details of a Long Term Investment Plan scheme proposed by the Company and no&ce of General Mee&ng is today being posted to shareholders. The shareholder circular and no&ce of General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at:www.hsgplc.co.uk.

The General Mee&ng will be held on 22 January 2019 at 11.00am at the oﬃces of Buchanan Communica&ons, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN.

For further details:

Hargreaves Services

0191 373 4485

Gordon Banham, Chief Executive Officer

John Samuel, Group Finance Director

Buchanan (Financial PR)

0207 466 5000

Mark Court/Sophie Wills/Henry Wilson

N+1 Singer (Nomad and Joint Corporate Broker)

0207 496 3000

Sandy Fraser/Rachel Hayes/Justin McKeegan

Investec (Joint Corporate Broker)

0207 597 5970

Sara Hale/Helene Comitis

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visitwww.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Hargreaves Services plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:24:00 UTC
