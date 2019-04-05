Log in
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC

(HSP)
Hargreaves Services : Transfer of shares held in Treasury and TVR

04/05/2019 | 02:57am EDT

RNS Number : 2137V

Hargreaves Services PLC

05 April 2019

Hargreaves Services plc

("Hargreaves" or the "Company")

Transfer of shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights

Hargreaves announces that on 4 April 2019, a total of 5,864 ordinary shares of ten pence each fully paid in the Company were transferred from treasury to sa sfy the exercise by an employee of nil cost op ons granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Scheme 2014.

Following the above transfer, 1,013,502 ordinary shares remain in treasury and the total number of vo ng rights in the Company are 32,125,254. This la er ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calcula ons by which they will determine if they are required to no fy their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further details:

Hargreaves Services

0191 373 4485

Gordon Banham, Chief Executive Officer

John Samuel, Group Finance Director

Buchanan (Financial PR)

0207 466 5000

Mark Court/Sophie Wills/Henry Wilson

N+1 Singer (Nomad and Joint Corporate Broker)

0207 496 3000

Sandy Fraser/Rachel Hayes/Justin McKeegan

Investec (Joint Corporate Broker)

0207 597 5970

Sara Hale/Richard Short

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Hargreaves Services plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:56:09 UTC
