Hargreaves Services : Transfer of shares held in Treasury and TVR

Hargreaves Services PLC

05 April 2019

Hargreaves Services plc

("Hargreaves" or the "Company")

Transfer of shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights

Hargreaves announces that on 4 April 2019, a total of 5,864 ordinary shares of ten pence each fully paid in the Company were transferred from treasury to sa sfy the exercise by an employee of nil cost op ons granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Scheme 2014.

Following the above transfer, 1,013,502 ordinary shares remain in treasury and the total number of vo ng rights in the Company are 32,125,254. This la er ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calcula ons by which they will determine if they are required to no fy their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

