Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Harju Elekter    HAE1T   EE3100004250

HARJU ELEKTER

(HAE1T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/04 04:03:49 am
4.8 EUR   -1.84%
03:57aHARJU ELEKTER : Change in AS Harju Elekter subsidiary's Management Board
PU
04/03HARJU ELEKTER : notice of the AGM
PU
01/02HARJU ELEKTER : Large order received by Harju Elekter's subsidiary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harju Elekter : Change in AS Harju Elekter subsidiary's Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 03:57am EDT

The mandate of Andre Koit, member of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika, an Estonian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, expires on 4 April 2019. The Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika will continue with one member. The contract of employment of Alvar Sass, the Managing Director of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika, began on 13.11.2017.

AS Harju Elekter and AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika are grateful for the contribution that Andre Koit, as member of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika, has made to the development of the company.

After launching its activities in 1968, Harju Elekter Group has developed into a leading producer of MV/LV electrical and engineering devices in the Baltic countries and a well-known and respected manufacturer in Scandinavia. Harju Elekter's main field of business is the development, manufacturing and sale of equipment necessary for the distribution and transmission of electric energy. The main business is supported by a sheet metal plant in Estonia and the development and leasing of industrial real estate. Harju Elekter Group's plants in Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania employ more than 700 specialists, and the consolidated sales revenue of 2018 was 120.8 million euros. Shares of Harju Elekter are listed on Nasdaq Tallinn.

Andres Allikmäe
Chairman of the Board/CEO
+372 674 7400

Prepared by:
Moonika Vetevool
Corporate communication and investor relations manager
+372 671 2761

Disclaimer

Harju Electrics Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARJU ELEKTER
03:57aHARJU ELEKTER : Change in AS Harju Elekter subsidiary's Management Board
PU
04/03HARJU ELEKTER : notice of the AGM
PU
01/02HARJU ELEKTER : Large order received by Harju Elekter's subsidiary
PU
2018HARJU ELEKTER : Publication of financial reports in 2019
PU
2018HARJU ELEKTER : Extension of delivery contract until 2020
PU
2018HARJU ELEKTER : financial results, 1-9/2018
PU
2018HARJU ELEKTER : raises its technology capacity
AQ
2018HARJU ELEKTER : raises its technology capacity
PU
2018HARJU ELEKTER : expands production capacity in Lithuania
PU
2018HARJU ELEKTER : financial results, 1-6/2018
PU
More news
Chart HARJU ELEKTER
Duration : Period :
Harju Elekter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andres Allikmäe Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Endel Palla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiit Atso Chief Financial Officer
Andres Toome Member-Supervisory Board
Triinu Tombak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARJU ELEKTER18.69%98
ABB LTD2.65%41 661
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED25.10%11 936
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC15.48%4 569
ABB INDIA LTD-1.07%4 087
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About