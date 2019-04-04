Harju Elekter : Change in AS Harju Elekter subsidiary's Management Board

The mandate of Andre Koit, member of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika, an Estonian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, expires on 4 April 2019. The Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika will continue with one member. The contract of employment of Alvar Sass, the Managing Director of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika, began on 13.11.2017.

AS Harju Elekter and AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika are grateful for the contribution that Andre Koit, as member of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika, has made to the development of the company.

