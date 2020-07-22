Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Harju Elekter    HAE1T   EE3100004250

HARJU ELEKTER

(HAE1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harju Elekter : invests up to 6 million euros in factory expansion of the Lithuanian subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 04:31am EDT

In September, the Lithuanian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, Harju Elekter UAB, will commence Step 4 of expanding its factory in Panevėžys. The construction works will be performed by Kaminta UAB and the works are scheduled to be finished in March 2021. After the construction works have been completed, the office and manufacturing area of the Lithuanian subsidiary will increase from the current 8,765 m2 to 16,761 m2. The total cost of the investment is up to 6 million euros, of which 70% will be financed by bankloan and 30% from own resources.

Investments directed at expanding the factory enable Harju Elekter UAB to double the factory revenues and increase the number of employees from 241 to 350.

Harju Elekter UAB provides detail engineering, contract manufacturing and full load testing services for marine and industrial system integrators. Harju Elekter UAB main competences are liquid cooled multidrive systems and switchgear, factory has DNV GL and RINA Manufacturing Survey Arrangements (MSA) for in house marine class society certification.

The Harju Elekter Group is the leading manufacturer of medium and low-voltage electricity and automation equipment in the Baltics, and a well-known and recognised manufacturer in Scandinavia. The main business activity of Harju Elekter is the development, production and sale of equipment required for the distribution and transmission of electricity. The main business activity is supported by the sheet metal production factory in Estonia, as well as the development and leasing of industrial real estate. Over 800 specialists are employed in the Estonian, Finnish, Swedish and Lithuanian factories of Harju Elekter, with the Group's sales revenue amounting to EUR 143.4 million in 2019. Shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
6 747 400

Prepared by:
Ursula Joon
Lawyer
6 747 413

Disclaimer

Harju Electrics Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 08:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HARJU ELEKTER
04:31aHARJU ELEKTER : invests up to 6 million euros in factory expansion of the Lithua..
PU
07/13HARJU ELEKTER : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/10HARJU ELEKTER : Dividend payment ex-date of Harju Elekter
PU
06/30HARJU ELEKTER : AGM decisions
PU
06/05HARJU ELEKTER : notice of the AGM
PU
04/30HARJU ELEKTER : will merge its Swedish subsidiaries
PU
04/30HARJU ELEKTER : financial results, 1-3/2020
PU
04/07HARJU ELEKTER : will postpone AGM of Shareholders
PU
03/17HARJU ELEKTER : Appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board
PU
02/21HARJU ELEKTER : financial results, 1-12/2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 933 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2020 34,3 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net Debt 2020 149 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,3x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 1 221 M 89,7 M 90,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart HARJU ELEKTER
Duration : Period :
Harju Elekter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 54,01 EEK
Last Close Price 68,85 EEK
Spread / Highest target -21,5%
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tiit Atso Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Endel Palla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andres Toome Member-Supervisory Board
Triinu Tombak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Aare Kirsme Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARJU ELEKTER4.51%90
ABB LTD-0.13%53 007
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.25%10 624
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-21.15%3 096
ABB INDIA LIMITED-29.14%2 546
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION128.78%2 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group