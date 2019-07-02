Checking our ‘Blind Spots': Harley-Davidson's commitment to diversity and inclusion

Our brains are wired to make assumptions, which can sometimes be off base. We think it's an honest mistake; science calls it a blind spot - or unconscious bias. We can mitigate these biases by first understanding them; and this understanding is the intent of the Blind Spots Bus, which recently made a stop at Harley-Davidson's corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. There, nearly 130 Harley-Davidson employees experienced a series of immersive and interactive elements that helped them understand the nuances of unconscious bias. They also had the chance to sign the I Act On pledge, committing to addressing personal biases and cultivating an inclusive workplace and community.

Matt Levatich signed the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity and Inclusion earlier this year. This event and the I Act On pledge are demonstrations of the company's commitment to goals around creating a safe workplace environment and mitigating unconscious bias.

'This is critical work, happening at a critical time in our company's history,' said Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Anding. 'Our D&I strategy has three main tenets: Invite Everyone In, Illuminate the Issues and Infuse Talent. Now more than ever, we need to expand the invitation and welcome employees and riders of all backgrounds to Harley-Davidson - and we can do that through genuine curiosity and deep respect for learning how to mitigate unconscious bias in our everyday actions. This will help us cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workplace and connect with the next generation of riders.'