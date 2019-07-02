Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Harley-Davidson    HOG

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

(HOG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Checking our ‘Blind Spots': Harley-Davidson's commitment to diversity and inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Our brains are wired to make assumptions, which can sometimes be off base. We think it's an honest mistake; science calls it a blind spot - or unconscious bias. We can mitigate these biases by first understanding them; and this understanding is the intent of the Blind Spots Bus, which recently made a stop at Harley-Davidson's corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. There, nearly 130 Harley-Davidson employees experienced a series of immersive and interactive elements that helped them understand the nuances of unconscious bias. They also had the chance to sign the I Act On pledge, committing to addressing personal biases and cultivating an inclusive workplace and community.

Matt Levatich signed the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity and Inclusion earlier this year. This event and the I Act On pledge are demonstrations of the company's commitment to goals around creating a safe workplace environment and mitigating unconscious bias.

'This is critical work, happening at a critical time in our company's history,' said Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Anding. 'Our D&I strategy has three main tenets: Invite Everyone In, Illuminate the Issues and Infuse Talent. Now more than ever, we need to expand the invitation and welcome employees and riders of all backgrounds to Harley-Davidson - and we can do that through genuine curiosity and deep respect for learning how to mitigate unconscious bias in our everyday actions. This will help us cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workplace and connect with the next generation of riders.'

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 15:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARLEY-DAVIDSON
11:28aCHECKING OUR &LSQUO;BLIND SPOTS' : Harley-Davidson's commitment to diversity and..
PU
06/27From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
06/26HARLEY DAVIDSON : To report 2nd quarter 2019 results on july 23, 2019
AQ
06/25HARLEY DAVIDSON : New Harleys on the Menu for These Long-time Restaurant Employe..
PU
06/20HARLEY DAVIDSON : Meet Lillian Hauerwas, early female motorcycle rider and mento..
PU
06/20HARLEY DAVIDSON : strikes deal to make smaller bikes in China
AQ
06/20HARLEY DAVIDSON : strikes deal to make smaller bikes in China
AQ
06/19MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, D..
DJ
06/19Winners and losers in Trump's trade war with China
RE
06/19HARLEY DAVIDSON : strikes deal to make smaller bikes in China
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 802 M
EBIT 2019 793 M
Net income 2019 490 M
Debt 2019 6 217 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 2,46x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 5 608 M
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39,2  $
Last Close Price 35,7  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Levatich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Cave Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Jochen Zeitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON4.57%5 608
BAJAJ AUTO7.05%12 231
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-15.71%7 589
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.95%6 321
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-23.75%3 003
KTM INDUSTRIES AG-1.89%1 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About