HARLEY-DAVIDSON

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

(HOG)
My previous session
H-D: Powering Important Causes

04/12/2019

Cause Marketing is one way Harley-Davidson expands the reach and impact of customers, dealers, employees and the company on social issues and causes. We have a long-standing Pink Label line of apparel that generates proceeds for organizations that help those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018, $107,000 was donated to three organizations dedicated to helping those diagnosed with breast cancer and improve access to early detection screening: Young Survival Coalition, After Breast Cancer Diagnosis and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

More recently, we have worked with the Wounded Warrior Project to support veterans throughout the United States. Harley-Davidson's dealers and customers raised $169,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project in 2018. In total, $1.76 million has been raised since the partnership began in 2014.

These are just two examples of our actions to forever improve the environmental, social and governance impacts of our company. Learn more about our work in the 2018 Sustainability Report on H-D.com.

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:12:04 UTC
