HARLEY-DAVIDSON    HOG

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

(HOG)
05/29 04:02:01 pm
33.27 USD   -0.79%
Harley Davidson : 12 Student Ambassadors are changing campus culture

05/29/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

'Schools were chosen based on student population, climate, potential for riding, proximity to a dealer with a Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy program,' Budzien says. 'And we looked for students who were excited to learn to ride, outgoing and active in their schools. We think we found a pretty exciting bunch.'

The ambassadors use social media and other on-campus activities to engage with and enhance the motorcycle culture. Each will be issued branded Harley-Davidson® gear and other tools - including some basic video equipment - to help him or her create engaging content.

This will include a mix of user-generated posts on their own channels and content from Harley-Davidson. In some cases, Harley-Davidson will take the lead in producing short videos for various H-D channels.

For example, as part of their training, all the H-D Campus Ambassadors will learn to ride through the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider program. Each step of this learn-to-ride journey - from signing up to getting a motorcycle license - can lead to exciting, compelling stories

Other ways ambassadors will engage with the culture include giveaways, partnerships with coffeehouses, handlebar hangtags for bicycles and scooters, custom Spotify playlists, sponsorship of local campus activities, and an online quiz, to name a few.

At this stage, interested students and others near participating campuses can get involved just by keeping their eyes open and showing up at campus events, with more opportunities for taking part coming from Harley-Davidson in the near future.

'With a large selection of used motorcycles and our lower-priced new models, a lot of college students may be surprised to discover how attainable a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle can be,' Budzien says. 'Having a motorcycle on campus can be an amazing experience, and the Harley-Davidson lifestyle is probably more within reach than they realize.'

FOLLOW THESE AMBASSADORS:

Arizona State University
Jon Velasco, Class of 2021
Vance Milo, 2021
Brodey Altamirano, 2021

#HDASU@jon_velasco_
@vance_milo
@brodey_altamirano
U of North Carolina
Jake Donofrio, 2021
Mimi Walker, 2019
Gui Pereira, 2020 		#HDUNC@jakedonofrio_
@mimikins_z
@guithomas_
U of Alabama
Madeline Sibley, 2020
Allison Rivers, 2021
Sophie Corizzo, 2021 		#HDUA@maddiesibs
@theallisonrivers
@whoarosie
U of Texas at Austin
Harsh Purani, 2021
Antonio Vela-Garcia, 2021
Jennifer Qu, 2021 		#HDUT@harshrealz
 @jaavrgsj
@jennifurqu

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:43:11 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
