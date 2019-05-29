Harley Davidson : 12 Student Ambassadors are changing campus culture

'Schools were chosen based on student population, climate, potential for riding, proximity to a dealer with a Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy program,' Budzien says. 'And we looked for students who were excited to learn to ride, outgoing and active in their schools. We think we found a pretty exciting bunch.'

The ambassadors use social media and other on-campus activities to engage with and enhance the motorcycle culture. Each will be issued branded Harley-Davidson® gear and other tools - including some basic video equipment - to help him or her create engaging content.

This will include a mix of user-generated posts on their own channels and content from Harley-Davidson. In some cases, Harley-Davidson will take the lead in producing short videos for various H-D channels.

For example, as part of their training, all the H-D Campus Ambassadors will learn to ride through the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider program. Each step of this learn-to-ride journey - from signing up to getting a motorcycle license - can lead to exciting, compelling stories

Other ways ambassadors will engage with the culture include giveaways, partnerships with coffeehouses, handlebar hangtags for bicycles and scooters, custom Spotify playlists, sponsorship of local campus activities, and an online quiz, to name a few.

At this stage, interested students and others near participating campuses can get involved just by keeping their eyes open and showing up at campus events, with more opportunities for taking part coming from Harley-Davidson in the near future.

'With a large selection of used motorcycles and our lower-priced new models, a lot of college students may be surprised to discover how attainable a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle can be,' Budzien says. 'Having a motorcycle on campus can be an amazing experience, and the Harley-Davidson lifestyle is probably more within reach than they realize.'

FOLLOW THESE AMBASSADORS: