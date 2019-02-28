Harley Davidson : Brings its Electric Excitement to the Geneva International Motor Show

Prototype model shown. Production model features will vary.

Excitement keeps building around the electrification of motorcycles. Harley-Davidson is thrilled to be leading the way in this upcoming product segment. Next week, the company will be appearing at the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

On March 5, Harley-Davidson will share its next steps in the electrification of two-wheels, including more information about its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire™.

When Harley-Davidson started in 1903, it wasn't the first motorcycle out there, yet more than 115 years later Harley-Davidson is still here, stepping up to lead in the company's and the industry's next chapter.

For Harley-Davidson, leading means pulling together all the substantial strengths of the company and brand. Every day, this company is changing the conversation around the two-wheeled electric space by offering a different proposition, one that goes beyond range and battery life. Starting with LiveWire and extending through its future full portfolio, Harley-Davidson is focused on and poised to deliver high-quality electric vehicles to the most extensive motorcycle dealer network equipped with DC fast chargers, and ready to offer the most unique and thrilling performance-based riding experience around.

