Harley Davidson : Celebrating 115 Years of Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson's 115th Anniversary rocked and it definitely rolled, too! Bringing in over 6,500 motorcycles for the parade alone, it is safe to say the city of Milwaukee was filled with bikers and non-bikers alike, excited to celebrate 115 years of freedom. People of all ages, from all over the world, including Australia, China, Brazil and Sweden, gathered in Brew Town for 5 days of riding, racing and rallying. Check out some of our favorite stories and coverage from the weekend!



What was your favorite part of the 115th Anniversary weekend? Share your stories with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #HD115.



