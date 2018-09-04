Log in
HARLEY-DAVIDSON (HOG)

HARLEY-DAVIDSON (HOG)
  Report  
News 


Harley Davidson : Celebrating 115 Years of Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee

09/04/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

Harley-Davidson's 115th Anniversary rocked and it definitely rolled, too! Bringing in over 6,500 motorcycles for the parade alone, it is safe to say the city of Milwaukee was filled with bikers and non-bikers alike, excited to celebrate 115 years of freedom. People of all ages, from all over the world, including Australia, China, Brazil and Sweden, gathered in Brew Town for 5 days of riding, racing and rallying. Check out some of our favorite stories and coverage from the weekend!

What was your favorite part of the 115th Anniversary weekend? Share your stories with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #HD115.


Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 21:51:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 075 M
EBIT 2018 773 M
Net income 2018 563 M
Debt 2018 6 264 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 12,86
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 7 099 M
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Levatich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Cave Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Jochen Zeitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-16.23%7 099
BAJAJ AUTO-16.98%11 279
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-14.98%9 106
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-25.95%8 781
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-26.75%3 778
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD-29.20%1 539
