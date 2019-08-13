Log in
Harley Davidson : Dalton Gauthier Wins First XG750R's Race at Sacramento Mile

08/13/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

SACRAMENTO (August 10, 2019) - Dalton Gauthier (No. 122 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R) won a hotly contested race that saw him and teammate James Rispoli (No. 71 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R) reel back the early race leaders in the Production Twins class at the Sacramento Mile.

The victory came in Dalton's second ride on the XG750R, and the third round of competition for the bike in the Production Twins class. The win showcased the performance potential of the motorcycle in a class centered around true production-based race machines.

'The whole Vance & Hines crew, everybody at Harley and Black Hills Harley-Davidson put me on this awesome motorcycle… This bike was working so good tonight. I couldn't believe it. Right from the first lap in the Main, I knew it was going to be a good one. I got off to a good start, just like I wanted. I passed Cory around the outside in Turn 3 and just set sail. I just did consistent laps and tried to do my own race. I looked back halfway through the race and nobody was there, so I was like, 'sweet!''

'It's great to see a rising young talent like Dalton achieve success so quickly in the Production Twins class,' said Eric Jensen, Global Brand Marketing Lead for Harley-Davidson. 'As a brand with so much history in professional flat track racing, we're proud to support the next generation of stars in the sport and really excited to see him add to the long racing legacy of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.'

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company
Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom by leading the innovation of two-wheeled mobility. The company offers an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles and brings the brand to life through Harley-Davidson riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel. Learn more about how Harley-Davidson is Building the Next Generation of Riders at www.harley-davidson.com.

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 22:21:08 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group