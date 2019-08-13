Harley Davidson : Dalton Gauthier Wins First XG750R's Race at Sacramento Mile

SACRAMENTO (August 10, 2019) - Dalton Gauthier (No. 122 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R) won a hotly contested race that saw him and teammate James Rispoli (No. 71 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R) reel back the early race leaders in the Production Twins class at the Sacramento Mile.

The victory came in Dalton's second ride on the XG750R, and the third round of competition for the bike in the Production Twins class. The win showcased the performance potential of the motorcycle in a class centered around true production-based race machines.

'The whole Vance & Hines crew, everybody at Harley and Black Hills Harley-Davidson put me on this awesome motorcycle… This bike was working so good tonight. I couldn't believe it. Right from the first lap in the Main, I knew it was going to be a good one. I got off to a good start, just like I wanted. I passed Cory around the outside in Turn 3 and just set sail. I just did consistent laps and tried to do my own race. I looked back halfway through the race and nobody was there, so I was like, 'sweet!''

'It's great to see a rising young talent like Dalton achieve success so quickly in the Production Twins class,' said Eric Jensen, Global Brand Marketing Lead for Harley-Davidson. 'As a brand with so much history in professional flat track racing, we're proud to support the next generation of stars in the sport and really excited to see him add to the long racing legacy of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.'

