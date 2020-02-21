Log in
HARLEY-DAVIDSON    HOG

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

(HOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harley Davidson : Financial Services Recognized for Sustainable Business Practices

02/21/2020 | 12:57am EST

HDFS Carson City is the third business in the State of Nevada to be officially certified in green business practices.​

The State of Nevada green business certification program recognizes businesses that have made voluntary behavior and facility changes that net positive and measurable environmental outcomes like greenhouse gas emissions reduced, energy saved, gallons of water saved, tons of waste diverted from landfills and hazardous materials reduced. Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) in Carson City met the requirements, becoming one of only three businesses in the State of Nevada to be certified as an official green business.

'I'm proud of this accomplishment, and it's an incredible honor to be recognized as a company that is at the forefront of this statewide effort,' said Al Ely, VP of commercial at HDFS. 'The green business certification program is consistent with Harley-Davidson's desire to grow our business without growing our environmental impact, and this certification demonstrates HDFS' commitment to help achieve that goal.'

'While achieving the certification was a concerted effort, it was comprised of many small efforts that really can make a big difference for the environment, and our hope is that these efforts are contagious,' Ely added. 'We want to help grow and generate awareness of environmental opportunities across the state; and believe that by showing how it can be done it will propel the entire community forward.'

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:56:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 568 M
EBIT 2020 632 M
Net income 2020 455 M
Debt 2020 6 746 M
Yield 2020 4,28%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 5 409 M
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 35,69  $
Last Close Price 35,87  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Levatich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Cave Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Jochen Zeitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-6.27%5 409
BAJAJ AUTO-3.22%12 499
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-2.84%6 286
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.34%6 034
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD-0.20%2 927
PIERER MOBILITY AG1.67%1 178
