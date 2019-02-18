Log in
Harley Davidson : Iconic H-D Branded F-150 Pickup Roars Back into Showrooms

02/18/2019 | 10:07am EST

Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Tuscany Motor Co., a Fox Factory Holding Corp. subsidiary, recently introduced the 2019 Harley-Davidson™ F-150 pickup truck at the Chicago Auto Show.

'Motorcycle enthusiasts can once again enjoy dramatic Harley-Davidson design cues in the number one selling vehicle in America, the Ford F-150,' said Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling & Design for Harley-Davidson Motor Company. The strong reaction by the public to the concept truck at our 115th anniversary event encouraged us to move the 2019 Harley-Davidson™ edition Ford F-150 into production. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of fans who overwhelmingly asked for this special truck.'

Approximately 70,000 trucks were sold under the highly successful program between Ford Motor Company and Harley-Davidson from 2000 to 2012. Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. have collaborated on the build of the all-new custom 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Tuscany is a Ford Motor Company specialty vehicle manufacturer in the personal-use segment.

The 2019 Harley-Davidson F-150 includes over 70 proprietary parts that make the truck stylish, comfortable and unmistakably Harley-Davidson. Styling was inspired by the famous Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® and CVO® models.

'Harley-Davidson is one of the most iconic brands in the world,' said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. 'Working closely with Brad, we created a truck which will allow anyone to drive a world-class vehicle that honors the rich heritage of Harley-Davidson. Built to be recognized from a distance as a Harley-Davidson F-150, we believe it will be an instant classic.'

Harley-Davidson fans will appreciate the motorcycle inspired components and proprietary parts that add to the aggressive look of the truck, which include:

  • Harley-Davidson branded Fat Boy style 22-inch milled aluminum wheels
  • Custom tuned exhaust with Harley-Davidson exclusive solid billet aluminum tips with orange accents
  • Suspension lift exclusively engineered for Harley-Davidson
  • Harley-Davidson exclusive tuned FOX performance shocks
  • Power deploying lighted running boards with powder-coated rock guard trim
  • Full replacement functional ram-air hood
  • Painted custom fender flares
  • Full replacement painted grille assembly with orange accents
  • Painted fender vents with Bar & Shield badging
  • Painted custom front bumper cover with skid plates
  • LED light bar integrated into front bumper cover
  • Harley-Davidson tailgate appliqué
  • Locking ABS tonneau cover with embossed Harley-Davidson bar & shield logo
  • Carpet liner inside truck bed with Harley-Davidson logo
  • Custom leather seat covers with orange diamond pattern embroidery and Harley-Davidson badging
  • Accent color door panels, dash, & steering wheel trim
  • Stainless Steel Harley-Davidson® gauges
  • Billet Harley-Davidson racing pedals
  • Harley-Davidson floor mats
  • Harley-Davidson door entry sills
  • Distinctive Harley-Davidson bar and shield badging
  • Official numbered Harley-Davidson center console badge

Under the arrangement, Tuscany will provide the F-150 and manufacture the interior and exterior components with Harley-Davidson's direction. The all-new 2019 Harley-Davidson™ F-150 is on sale now at select authorized Ford dealerships Worldwide. To reserve a Harley truck today, please visit www.HarleyTruck.com.

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 15:06:00 UTC
