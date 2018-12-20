Harley-Davidson, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings January 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 financial results before market hours Jan. 29, 2019. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8 - 9 a.m. CST with Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, and John Olin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. A slide presentation will also be available 30 minutes before the call.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

