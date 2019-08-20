Harley Davidson : Launches New Motorcycle Models And Technology For 2020

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New models and technologies are featured in the expansive lineup of Harley-Davidson® (NYSE:HOG) motorcycles for 2020, including the aggressive Low Rider® S model, the all-electric LiveWire™ model and the new CVO™ Tri Glide® model, the ultimate three-wheel motorcycle. Also new for 2020 is the H-D™ Connect cellular connectivity service for select Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and the Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) technologies for select models that includes traction control and advanced Antilock Braking System (ABS).

The new models and advanced technologies are components of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan to accelerate building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, broader access and a commitment to strengthen dealers globally.

"Harley-Davidson offers riders a host of new models, gear and accessories for 2020 as we leverage our unmatched ability to blend style, performance and technology in products designed to elevate the motorcycling experience," said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson Chief Marketing Officer. "This year Harley-Davidson offers more choices for more riders than ever before."

The new LiveWire model is an all-electric motorcycle designed to offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product. With up to 146 miles of range*, performance is optimized for the urban street-rider – no clutching or gear shifting required. The LiveWire model is the first in a broad portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish Harley-Davidson as the leader in the electrification of motorcycles.

*146 miles (city) / 95 miles (combined). Riding range estimates provided following the SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure and are based on expected performance of a fully charged battery when operated under specified conditions. Actual range will vary depending on riding habits, ambient weather and equipment conditions.

The new Low Rider S motorcycle takes a performance-first approach that emphasizes power, agile handling, and enhanced rider control combined with styling cues from the coastal build scene. Handling of the Softail chassis is enhanced by premium suspension components tuned for aggressive riding stoked by the power of a muscular Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine.

H-D™ Connect service introduces subscription-based cellular connectivity to select Harley-Davidson® motorcycles to keep riders connected to their motorcycle through their smart phone using the Harley-Davidson™ App**. The H-D Connect service allows owners to view key vehicle health information and to remotely monitor their motorcycle's security.

** The H-D™ Connect service is not available in all markets. Market availability will vary.

The Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) is a new collection of technology designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, utilizing the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. The RDRS features are standard on the 2020 LiveWire, Trike and CVO models, and optional on all 2020 Touring models in the U.S. (except Electra Glide® Standard models).

The new CVO™ Tri Glide® is a super-premium trike that offers distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability. The Tri-Glide chassis delivers confident stability, a comfortable ride and easy handling. Created for discerning customers, CVO models offer show-stopping finishes, advanced technology, exclusive components and attention to detail that borders on obsessive. The Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain – the most displacement and power offered from the H-D factory – is exclusive to CVO models.

