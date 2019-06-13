Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Harley-Davidson    HOG

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

(HOG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harley Davidson : Rides with Pride

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

Harley-Davidson's purpose is to fulfill dreams of personal freedom, and we strongly believe that freedom should be attainable by everyone. A demonstration of that belief recently thundered through the streets of Milwaukee during the city's annual PrideFest celebration.

The Ride with Pride Motorcycle Run, sponsored by Pridefest and the Harley-Davidson Museum, is the world's largest motorcycle ride celebrating the LGBT+ community and its allies. This year's turnout included nearly 150 motorcycles and hundreds of participants, volunteers, allies and supporters.

Harley-Davidson's support for the event, led by Harley-Davidson's E.A.G.L.E. (Employee Alliance for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Employees and their Allies) employee resource group, is critical to the event organizers. 'Harley-Davidson has built the bikes we ride for more than 115 years,' says Ride with Pride organizer Cormac Kehoe. 'It felt like coming home when they opened the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds for our rides these last two years. I didn't personally know the riders who joined us, but by the time the ride was done, all the riders felt like family to me. Harley-Davidson had a big part in that. Their motorcycles bring people together.'

This event is important from Harley-Davidson's perspective, as well.

'We welcome people of all backgrounds into our workplace and our brand,' says Bryan Niketh, vice president of product development and executive sponsor of the E.A.G.L.E. BERG. 'When we ride, it's an expression of freedom and individuality. The Ride with Pride is an opportunity to expand the invitation to ride, be yourself and know (regardless of what motorcycle you ride) you're welcome to join the Harley-Davidson family.'

Disclaimer

Harley-Davidson Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 18:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARLEY-DAVIDSON
02:03pHARLEY DAVIDSON : Rides with Pride
PU
06/11HARLEY DAVIDSON : Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Dealer Digital C..
AQ
05/30HARLEY DAVIDSON : Remembering William S. Harley
PU
05/29HARLEY DAVIDSON : 12 Student Ambassadors are changing campus culture
PU
05/29HARLEY-DAVIDSON : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16HARLEY DAVIDSON : 5 Million and Counting
PU
05/10HARLEY DAVIDSON INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/09HARLEY DAVIDSON : Declares Dividend
AQ
05/09HARLEY DAVIDSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/07Factbox - Winners and losers in Trump's trade war with China
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 711 M
EBIT 2019 643 M
Net income 2019 483 M
Debt 2019 5 785 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 9,11
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 5 512 M
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Levatich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Cave Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Jochen Zeitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON1.26%5 331
BAJAJ AUTO8.25%12 690
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-12.12%8 198
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-7.87%5 920
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-17.03%3 432
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD0.00%1 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About