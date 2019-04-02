Harley Davidson to extend current labor contract through April 14: union

The union members on Monday rejected Harley's proposal for a five-year contract which included a 14 percent wage increase during the contract period as well as a $2,250 signing bonus.

The current contract was set to expire on April 1.

A USW official said the workers have reservations about non-financial issues, such as the company using temporary workers to pull work away from full-time employees.

Harley said it was disappointed with the union's decision to reject a "competitive" offer. The company, however, said production will continue as usual at all of its facilities.

