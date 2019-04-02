Log in
HARLEY-DAVIDSON    HOG

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

(HOG)
My previous session
News 
News

Harley Davidson to extend current labor contract through April 14: union

0
04/02/2019 | 01:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc and the United Steelworkers (USW) union, which represents the motorcycle maker's workers in Milwaukee and Tomahawk, Wisconsin, have agreed to extend the current labor agreement through April 14, the union said on Tuesday.

The union members on Monday rejected Harley's proposal for a five-year contract which included a 14 percent wage increase during the contract period as well as a $2,250 signing bonus.

The current contract was set to expire on April 1.

A USW official said the workers have reservations about non-financial issues, such as the company using temporary workers to pull work away from full-time employees.

Harley said it was disappointed with the union's decision to reject a "competitive" offer. The company, however, said production will continue as usual at all of its facilities.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by G Crosse)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 772 M
EBIT 2019 647 M
Net income 2019 486 M
Debt 2019 6 074 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 12,21
P/E ratio 2020 9,77
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 5 877 M
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew S. Levatich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Cave Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Jochen Zeitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON8.32%5 689
BAJAJ AUTO7.19%12 177
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-17.58%7 371
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.6.33%6 851
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-16.00%3 234
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD31.30%1 548
