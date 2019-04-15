Harley Davidson : workers ratify new labor contract in Wisconsin

The agreements in place at all of its Wisconsin operations also include a signing bonus, two separate variable incentive plans, pension enhancements for current employees and a retirement incentive.

These agreements, ratified by the United Steelworkers (USW) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Lodge, cover more than 1,000 employees in the Milwaukee-area and Tomahawk.

Earlier this month, the workers had rejected the motorcycle maker's proposal for a five-year contract, citing non-financial issues such as temporary workers and job security.

