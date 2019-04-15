Log in
Harley Davidson : workers ratify new labor contract in Wisconsin

04/15/2019 | 02:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc's unionized workers in Milwaukee and Tomahawk, Wisconsin, on Monday ratified a new five-year labor agreement for a 14 percent wage increase over the life of the contract.

The agreements in place at all of its Wisconsin operations also include a signing bonus, two separate variable incentive plans, pension enhancements for current employees and a retirement incentive.

These agreements, ratified by the United Steelworkers (USW) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Lodge, cover more than 1,000 employees in the Milwaukee-area and Tomahawk.

Earlier this month, the workers had rejected the motorcycle maker's proposal for a five-year contract, citing non-financial issues such as temporary workers and job security.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

