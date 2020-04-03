Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on April 28, 2020
04/03/2020 | 10:42am EDT
Milwaukee, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, acting president and chief executive officer, and John Olin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results and developments in the business. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.