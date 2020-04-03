Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Harley-Davidson, Inc.    HOG

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.

(HOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on April 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:42am EDT

Milwaukee, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, acting president and chief executive officer, and John Olin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results and developments in the business. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shannon Burns (414) 343-8002

### (HOG-F)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
10:42aHarley-Davidson, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on April 28, 2020
GL
03/30HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
03/26HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/26HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
03/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
03/18Harley-Davidson Temporarily Suspending U.S. Production
GL
03/04HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02Twitter, Costco rise; Carnival, Harley-Davidson fall
AQ
03/02Stocks to Watch: Twitter, United Airlines, Harley-Davidson, AmEx
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 417 M
EBIT 2020 630 M
Net income 2020 408 M
Debt 2020 6 717 M
Yield 2020 8,64%
P/E ratio 2020 6,16x
P/E ratio 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 2 428 M
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 29,42  $
Last Close Price 16,10  $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Zeitz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Norman Thomas Linebarger Independent Director
R. John Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-53.51%2 855
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED-0.74%7 772
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.19%4 243
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-0.36%4 229
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-0.03%1 873
PIERER MOBILITY AG0.00%679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group