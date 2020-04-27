Harmonic : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results 0 04/27/2020 | 04:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020. "While Harmonic's financial results were impacted by Covid-19, we delivered on several key business initiatives," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Cable Access segment revenue grew over 85% and recurring SaaS and Service revenue grew over 10% in the past year. The future impacts of the pandemic are difficult to forecast but we are well positioned for the long term, as the broadband cable access and video streaming services we enable remain vital and our core technology position remains strong. We continue to operate effectively with near-term focus on ensuring the wellbeing of our employees and support of our customers." Q1 Financial and Business Highlights Financial Revenue: $78.4 million , down 2.1% year over year.

, down 2.1% year over year. SaaS and service revenue: $30.7 million , up 10.5% year over year.

, up 10.5% year over year. Gross margin: GAAP 46.8% and non-GAAP 48.9%, compared to GAAP 52.2% and non-GAAP 54.5% in the year ago period.

Cable Access segment revenue: $24.0 million , up 85.6% year over year.

, up 85.6% year over year. Video segment gross margin: 51.3%, compared to 57.5% in the year ago period.

Operating loss: GAAP loss $18.0 million and non-GAAP loss $9.5 million , compared to GAAP loss $8.4 million and non-GAAP loss $3.8 million in the year ago period.

and non-GAAP loss , compared to GAAP loss and non-GAAP loss in the year ago period. EPS: GAAP net loss per share 23 cents and non-GAAP net loss per share 10 cents , compared to GAAP net loss per share 13 cents and non-GAAP net loss per share 5 cents in the year ago period.

and non-GAAP net loss per share , compared to GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net loss per share in the year ago period. Cash: $71.7 million , up $1.8 million year over year. Business CableOS solution commercially deployed with 27 customers, up over 17% quarter over quarter.

CableOS deployments scaled to over 1.3 million served cable modems, up 30% quarter over quarter and 94% year over year.

Video SaaS customer base increased from 48 to 57 customers, up 19% quarter over quarter and 128% year over year.

Over 7,300 cloud channels deployed globally, up 56% quarter over quarter and 155% year over year. Select Financial Information



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 78.4



$ 122.2



$ 80.1



$ 78.4



$ 122.2



$ 80.1

Net income (loss)

$ (22.0)



$ 5.6



$ (11.3)



$ (9.8)



$ 12.1



$ (4.8)

Diluted EPS

$ (0.23)



$ 0.06



$ (0.13)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.12



$ (0.05)



























Other Financial Information Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7.0)



$ 17.6



$ (1.3)

Bookings for the quarter $ 76.3



$ 140.1



$ 81.0

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 207.9



$ 210.2



$ 187.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 71.7



$ 93.1



$ 69.9

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations". Financial Guidance Financial guidance for the second quarter of 2020 is set out in the tables below. Due to the economic uncertainties arising from the Covid-19 crisis, Harmonic is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance. The company will reassess this position based on the clarity of macroeconomic recovery at the end of the second quarter. GAAP Financial Guidance

Q2 2020

Low

High (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue

$ 62.0



$ 77.0



Video

$ 42.0



$ 50.0



Cable Access

$ 20.0



$ 27.0

Gross Margin %

46.0 %

47.0 % Operating Expenses

$ 49.5



$ 51.5

Operating Loss

$ (23.0)



$ (13.0)

Tax Expense

$ (0.6)



$ (0.6)

EPS

$ (0.28)



$ (0.17)

Shares

96.8



96.8

Cash

$ 60.0



$ 70.0

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Q2 2020

Low

High (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue

$ 62.0



$ 77.0



Video

$ 42.0



$ 50.0



Cable Access

$ 20.0



$ 27.0

Gross Margin %

47.0 %

48.0 % Operating Expenses

$ 45.0



$ 47.0

Operating Loss

$ (18.0)



$ (8.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (15.5)



$ (5.5)

Tax rate

10 %

10 % EPS

$ (0.18)



$ (0.09)

Shares

96.8



96.8

Cash

$ 60.0



$ 70.0

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Conference Call Information Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, April 27, 2020. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (passcode 6576215). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (passcode 6576215). About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The Company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com. Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: GAAP net revenue, GAAP gross margins, GAAP operating expenses, GAAP operating income (loss), GAAP tax expense, GAAP EPS, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS® and VOS® product solutions; dependence on market acceptance of various types of broadband services, on the adoption of new broadband technologies and on broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the impact of increases in the prices of raw materials and oil; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects: Cable Access inventory charge - Harmonic from time to time incurs inventory impairment charges associated with material business shifts, such as the repositioning of our Cable Access segment. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies. Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results. Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. In July 2019, in connection with Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing for the Company's CableOS software, all warrant shares were fully vested as of July 1, 2019. As a result of Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing, we no longer excluded the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



March 27, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,712



$ 93,058

Accounts receivable, net 93,058



88,500

Inventories, net 34,854



29,042

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,001



40,762

Total current assets 231,625



251,362

Property and equipment, net 37,091



22,928

Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,281



27,491

Goodwill 238,614



239,780

Intangibles, net 2,789



4,461

Other long-term assets 39,875



41,305

Total assets $ 576,275



$ 587,327









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Other debts and finance lease obligations, current $ 6,343



$ 6,713

Accounts payable 45,159



40,933

Income taxes payable 419



1,226

Deferred revenue 48,719



37,117

Accrued and other current liabilities 52,080



62,535

Convertible notes, short-term 44,008



43,375

Total current liabilities 196,728



191,899

Convertible notes, long-term 89,832



88,629

Other debts and finance lease obligations, long-term 10,048



10,511

Income taxes payable, long-term 180



178

Other non-current liabilities 41,388



41,254

Total liabilities $ 338,176



$ 332,471









Convertible notes 1,777



2,410

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 96,566 and 91,875 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 97



92

Additional paid-in capital 2,336,459



2,327,359

Accumulated deficit (2,093,894)



(2,071,940

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,340)



(3,065)

Total stockholders' equity 236,322



252,446

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 576,275



$ 587,327

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

March 27, 2020

March 29, 2019 Revenue:





Appliance and integration $ 47,752



$ 52,365

SaaS and service 30,665



27,741

Total net revenue 78,417



80,106

Cost of revenue:





Appliance and integration 26,287



27,054

SaaS and service 15,392



11,203

Total cost of revenue 41,679



38,257

Total gross profit 36,738



41,849

Operating expenses:





Research and development 22,123



21,401

Selling, general and administrative 31,218



28,011

Amortization of intangibles 770



788

Restructuring and related charges 676



57

Total operating expenses 54,787



50,257

Loss from operations (18,049)



(8,408)

Interest expense, net (2,903)



(2,906)

Other expense, net (273)



(311)

Loss before income taxes (21,225)



(11,625)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 729



(319)

Net loss $ (21,954)



$ (11,306)

Net loss per share:





Basic and diluted $ (0.23)



$ (0.13)

Shares used in per share calculations:





Basic and diluted 95,575



88,165

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)





Three months ended

March 27, 2020

March 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (21,954)



$ (11,306)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Amortization of intangibles 1,655



2,083

Depreciation 2,843



2,846

Stock-based compensation 6,259



2,113

Amortization of discount on convertible debt 1,835



1,605

Amortization of non-cash warrant 434



25

Restructuring, asset impairment and loss on retirement of fixed assets 8



103

Foreign currency adjustments (2,066)



(638)

Deferred income taxes, net 653



(538)

Provision for doubtful accounts, returns and discounts 331



417

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 234



254

Other non-cash adjustments, net 113



287

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (5,068)



22,351

Inventories (6,281)



(4,157)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,579



1,417)

Accounts payable (242)



(8,177)

Deferred revenues 12,477



4,750

Income taxes payable (768)



(192)

Accrued and other liabilities (12,083)



(9,027)

Net cash provided by (used in ) operating activities (11,041)



4,216

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (11,224)



(1,674)

Net cash used in investing activities (11,224)



(1,674)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of convertible debt issuance costs (35)



—

Proceeds from other debts and finance leases —



160

Repayment of other debts and finance leases (406)



(97)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 3,000



2,012

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (829)



(657)

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,730



1,418

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (811)



(33)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,346)



3,927

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 93,058



65,989

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 71,712



$ 69,916

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three months ended

March 27, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 29, 2019

GAAP Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP Geography



























Americas $ 37,650

$ —

$ 37,650

48%

$ 68,869

$ —

$ 68,869

56%

$ 34,188

$ 25

$ 34,213

43% EMEA 27,816

—

27,816

35%

39,874

—

39,874

33%

28,078

—

28,078

35% APAC 12,951

—

12,951

17%

13,435

—

13,435

11%

17,840

—

17,840

22% Total $ 78,417

$ —

$ 78,417

100%

$ 122,178

$ —

$ 122,178

100%

$ 80,106

$ 25

$ 80,131

100%





























Market



























Service Provider $ 43,759

$ —

$ 43,759

56%

$ 83,976

$ —

$ 83,976

69%

$ 44,212

$ 25

$ 44,237

55% Broadcast and Media 34,658

—

34,658

44%

38,202

—

38,202

31%

35,894

—

35,894

45% Total $ 78,417

$ —

$ 78,417

100%

$ 122,178

$ —

$ 122,178

100%

$ 80,106

$ 25

$ 80,131

100%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three months ended March 27, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 54,372



$ 24,045



$ 78,417



$ —



$ 78,417

Gross profit 27,907



10,414



38,321



(1,583)



36,738

Gross margin% 51.3 %

43.3 %

48.9 %





46.8 % Operating loss (6,267)



(3,265)



(9,532)



(8,517)



(18,049)

Operating margin% (11.5) %

(13.6) %

(12.2) %





(23.0) %

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 79,172



$ 43,006



$ 122,178



$ —



$ 122,178

Gross profit 47,463



16,492



63,955



(2,260)



61,695

Gross margin% 60.0 %

38.3 %

52.3 %





50.5 % Operating income 11,105



3,649



14,754



(8,048)



6,706

Operating margin% 14.0 %

8.5 %

12.1 %





5.5 %

Three months ended March 29, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 67,176



$ 12,955



$ 80,131



$ (25)

* $ 80,106

Gross profit 38,602



5,093



43,695



(1,846)



41,849

Gross margin% 57.5 %

39.3 %

54.5 %





52.2 % Operating income (loss) 1,968



(5,797)



(3,829)



(4,579)



(8,408)

Operating margin% 2.9 %

(44.7) %

(4.8) %





(10.5) %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. * This non-GAAP adjustment is for warrant amortization and relate to our Cable Access segment. After applying this adjustment to the non-GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment, our GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment for the three months ended March 29, 2019 was $12,930. Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three months ended March 27, 2020

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating Expense Loss from Operations Total Non-operating expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 78,417

$ 36,738

$ 54,787

$ (18,049)

$ (3,176)

$ (21,954)

Stock-based compensation —

771

(5,488)

6,259

—

6,259

Amortization of intangibles —

885

(770)

1,655

—

1,655

Restructuring and related charges —

(73)

(676)

603

—

603

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,835

1,835

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,816

Total adjustments —

1,583

(6,934)

8,517

1,835

12,168

Non-GAAP $ 78,417

$ 38,321

$ 47,853

$ (9,532)

$ (1,341)

$ (9,786)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

46.8 % 69.9 % (23.0) % (4.1) % (28.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

48.9 % 61.0 % (12.2) % (1.7) % (12.5) % Diluted net income per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.23)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.10)

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









95,575

















Three months ended December 31, 2019

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating Expense Income from Operations Total Non-operating expense, net Net Income GAAP $ 122,178

$ 61,695

$ 54,989

$ 6,706

$ (2,789)

$ 5,570

Stock-based compensation —

297

(3,059)

3,356

—

3,356

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(782)

2,077

—

2,077

Restructuring and related charges —

668

(1,947)

2,615

—

2,615

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,796

1,796

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(3,303)

Total adjustments —

2,260

(5,788)

8,048

1,796

6,541

Non-GAAP $ 122,178

$ 63,955

$ 49,201

$ 14,754

$ (993)

$ 12,111

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

50.5 % 45.0 % 5.5 % (2.3) % 4.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.3 % 40.3 % 12.1 % (0.8) % 9.9 % Diluted net income per share:











Diluted net income per share-GAAP









$ 0.06

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.12

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









97,499

















Three months ended March 29, 2019

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating Expense Loss from Operations Total Non-operating expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 80,106

$ 41,849

$ 50,257

$ (8,408)

$ (3,217)

$ (11,306)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 25

25

—

25

—

25

Stock-based compensation —

225

(1,888)

2,113

—

2,113

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(788)

2,083

—

2,083

Restructuring and related charges —

301

(57)

358

—

358

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,606

1,606

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

334

Total adjustments 25

1,846

(2,733)

4,579

1,606

6,519

Non-GAAP $ 80,131

$ 43,695

$ 47,524

$ (3,829)

$ (1,611)

$ (4,787)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.2 % 62.7 % (10.5) % (4.0) % (14.1) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

54.5 % 59.3 % (4.8) % (2.0) % (6.0) % Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.13)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.05)

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









88,165

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three months ended

March 27, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 29, 2019 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (21,954)

$ 5,570

$ (11,306)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 729

(1,653)

(319)

Interest expense, net 2,903

2,789

2,906

Depreciation 2,843

2,807

2,846

Amortization of intangibles 1,655

2,077

2,083

EBITDA (13,824)

11,590

(3,790)









Adjustments





Accounting impact related to warrant amortization —

—

25

Stock-based compensation 6,259

3,356

2,113

Restructuring and related charges 603

2,615

358

Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,962)

$ 17,561

$ (1,294)

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (In millions, except percentages and per share data)





Q2 2020 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating Expense Loss from Operations Total Non-operating Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $62.0 to $77.0 $28.5 to $36.3 $49.5 to $51.5 $(23.0) to $(13.0) $(3.2) $(26.6) to $(16.8) Stock-based compensation — 0.2 (3.4) 3.6 — 3.6 Amortization of intangibles — 0.1 (0.7) 0.8 — 0.8 Restructuring and related charges — 0.2 (0.2) 0.4 — 0.4 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes — — — — 1.9 1.9 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $1.5 to $2.5 Total adjustments — 0.5 (4.3) 4.8 1.9 $8.2 to $9.2 Non-GAAP $62.0 to $77.0 $29.0 to $36.8 $45.0 to $47.0 $(18.0) to $(8.0) $(1.3) $(17.4) to $(8.6) As a % of revenue (GAAP)

46.0% to 47.0% 64.0% to 82.7% (36.8)% to (16.9)% (4.2)% to (5.2)% (43.0)% to (21.9)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

47.0% to 48.0% 58.4% to 75.8% (29.0)% to (10.6)% (1.7)% to (2.1)% (28.1)% to (11.2)% Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$(0.28) to $(0.17) Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$(0.18) to $(0.09) Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









96,777 Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (In millions)





Q2 2020 Financial Guidance Net loss - GAAP $(26.6) to $(16.8) Provision for income taxes 0.6 Interest expense, net 2.9 Depreciation 2.9 Amortization of intangibles 0.8 EBITDA $(19.4) to $(9.6)



Adjustments

Stock-based compensation 3.6 Restructuring and related charges 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $(15.5) to $(5.5) CONTACT:

Sanjay Kalra

Chief Financial Officer

Harmonic Inc.

+1.408.490.6031 Michael Smiley

Investor Relations

Harmonic Inc.

+1.408.490.6176 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-announces-first-quarter-2020-results-301047810.html SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

