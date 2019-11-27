Log in
HARMONIC INC.

(HLIT)
Harmonic : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/27/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Patrick Harshman, Harmonic's chief executive officer, will present at the Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. PT.

In addition, Sanjay Kalra, Harmonic's chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications in San Francisco on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentations will be available on Harmonic's website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. The archived webcasts will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About Harmonic
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com

 

