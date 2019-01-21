Log in
Harmonic : Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

01/21/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 4, 2019. Harmonic will host a live webcast to discuss the company's results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (passcode 6997107).

A replay will be available after 4:30 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (passcode 6997107).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-announces-reporting-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300781314.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
