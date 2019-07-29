Harmonic : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 07/29/2019 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2019. "We delivered solid second quarter results, while also strengthening our strategic positioning and long-term business outlook," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our CableOS program momentum accelerated with two new material customer commitments. On the Video side of our business, we continued to execute our OTT SaaS transformation while delivering another quarter of positive operating income." Q2 Financial and Business Highlights Revenue: GAAP $84.9 million , down 14.4% year over year; non-GAAP $84.9 million , down 14.6% year over year.

, down 14.4% year over year; non-GAAP , down 14.6% year over year. Gross margin: GAAP 51.8%, compared to 52.0% in the year ago period; non-GAAP 53.6%, compared to 54.0% in the year ago period.

SaaS and service revenue: $30.4 million , 35.9% of total revenue, compared to 30.9% in the year ago period.

, 35.9% of total revenue, compared to 30.9% in the year ago period. SaaS and service gross margin: GAAP 61.8% and non-GAAP 62.6%, a decrease of 272 and 298 basis points, respectively, year over year.

Operating expenses: GAAP $51.7 million , compared to $51.0 million in the year ago period; non-GAAP $48.3 million , compared to $47.0 million in the year ago period.

, compared to in the year ago period; non-GAAP , compared to in the year ago period. Cash: ended Q2 with $58.1 million , down $11.9 million quarter over quarter.

, down quarter over quarter. CableOS deployments continued to scale, over 780,000 served cable modems, up 16% quarter over quarter.

$175 million CableOS software license agreement signed with Comcast in July.

CableOS software license agreement signed with Comcast in July. CableOS supply agreement with estimated total value greater than $55 million signed with international cable operator in July.

signed with international cable operator in July. Video SaaS deployed by 28 customers, up 65% year over year.

Video segment operating income: $4.4 million , eighth consecutive quarter of positive segment operating income.

, eighth consecutive quarter of positive segment operating income. Book to Bill ratio of 1.1 in Q2, compared to 1.0 in prior quarter. Select Financial Information



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2018



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 84.9



$ 80.1



$ 99.2



$ 84.9



$ 80.1



$ 99.4

Net income (loss)

$ (11.8)



$ (11.3)



$ (2.9)



$ (4.0)



$ (4.8)



$ 4.6

Diluted EPS

$ (0.13)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.05)



$ 0.05



























Other Financial Information Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2018

(in millions) Recurring revenue* $ 30.4



$ 27.7



$ 30.7

Recurring revenue as % of total revenue 35.9 %

34.6 %

30.9 % Bookings for the quarter $ 92.6



$ 81.0



$ 107.9

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 194.7



$ 187.2



$ 230.4

Cash as of quarter end $ 58.1



$ 69.9



$ 54.1



* Recurring revenue consists of revenue for the period from our appliance-based support and maintenance plans and revenue from usage of our cloud-based subscription plan offerings, which are generally renewed on an annual basis. Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations". Financial Guidance GAAP Financial Guidance

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

2019

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High



(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue

$ 110.0



$ 120.0



$ 100.0



$ 110.0



$ 375.0



$ 395.0

Video

$ 63.0



$ 68.0



$ 70.0



$ 75.0



$ 272.0



$ 282.0

Cable Access

$ 47.0



$ 52.0



$ 30.0



$ 35.0



$ 103.0



$ 113.0

Gross Margin %

62.5 %

65.0 %

49.5 %

51.0 %

54.5 %

55.5 % Operating Expenses

$ 53.0



$ 55.0



$ 52.0



$ 54.0



$ 207.5



$ 211.5

Operating Income (Loss)

$ 13.0



$ 25.0



$ (4.5)



$ 4.0



$ (7.5)



$ 12.5

Tax Expense

$ (0.8)



$ (0.8)



$ (0.8)



$ (0.8)



$ (2.0)



$ (2.0)

EPS

$ 0.09



$ 0.20



$ (0.10)



$ 0.00



$ (0.26)



$ (0.03)

Shares

101.5



101.5



90.3



90.3



89.8



89.8

Cash

$ 65.0



$ 75.0



$ 90.0



$ 100.0



$ 90.0



$ 100.0

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance Q3 2019

Q4 2019

2019 Low

High

Low

High

Low

High



(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue $ 110.0



$ 120.0



$ 100.0



$ 110.0



$ 375.0



$ 395.0

Video

$ 63.0



$ 68.0



$ 70.0



$ 75.0



$ 272.0



$ 282.0

Cable Access

$ 47.0



$ 52.0



$ 30.0



$ 35.0



$ 103.0



$ 113.0

Gross Margin % 64.0 %

66.5 %

51.0 %

52.5 %

56.0 %

57.5 % Operating Expenses $ 48.0



$ 50.0



$ 48.0



$ 50.0



$ 192.0



$ 196.0

Operating Income $ 20.0



$ 32.0



$ 1.0



$ 10.0



$ 15.0



$ 35.0

Tax Rate 12 %

12 %

12 %

12 %

12 %

12 % EPS $ 0.16



$ 0.26



$ (0.01)



$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.26

Shares 101.5



101.5



90.3



102.3



96.5



96.5

Cash $ 65.0



$ 75.0



$ 90.0



$ 100.0



$ 90.0



$ 100.0

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Conference Call Information Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 29, 2019. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (passcode 4270848). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (passcode 4270848). About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The Company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com. Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: GAAP net revenue, GAAP gross margins, GAAP operating expenses, GAAP operating income (loss), GAAP tax expense, GAAP EPS, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the trends toward more high-definition, on-demand and anytime, anywhere video will not continue to develop at its current pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS™ and VOS® product solutions; dependence on market acceptance of various types of broadband services, on the adoption of new broadband technologies and on broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the impact of increases in the prices of raw materials and oil; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects: Cable Access inventory charge - Harmonic from time to time incurs inventory impairment charges associated with material business shifts, such as the repositioning of our Cable Access segment. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies. Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results. Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. Through the end of the second quarter of 2019, vesting of the warrant shares was subject to Comcast achieving certain milestones and purchase volume commitments, and therefore the accounting guidance requires that the value of the warrant be recorded as a reduction in the Company's net revenues. Until the first quarter of fiscal 2019, changes in fair value of the warrant shares were being marked to market until final vesting, and any adjustment as such was being recorded in revenue. The change in fair value together with vested warrant shares were amortized to revenue using a ratio of revenue recognized from the customer in the period compared to total revenue expected from the customer. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, due to the adoption of new accounting guidance (ASU No. 2018-07), the fair value of unvested warrant shares is no longer required to be marked to market. As a result, the charge to revenue for warrant shares no longer includes the change in fair value of the warrant shares. We have excluded the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes it is useful to exclude the charge for the warrant shares in order to better understand the effects of these items on our total revenues and gross margin, as well as on Cable Access segment revenue. Loss on impairment of long-term investments - We exclude the effect of any other-than-temporary impairment of a cost method investment in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Gain (loss) on equity investments - We exclude the change in fair value and gain (loss) from sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees - In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we settled the patent litigation with Avid Technology, Inc. by entering into a settlement and patent portfolio cross-license agreement with Avid. Under the agreement, we agreed to pay Avid a one-time non-recurring amount of $6.0 million in installments. $2.5 million was paid upfront in October 2017, $1.5 million was paid in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million will be paid in 2020. Also, the Avid litigation costs of approximately $1.4 million and $0.7 million in the third and fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, respectively, were significantly higher compared to prior periods. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP results because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



June 28, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,064



$ 65,989

Accounts receivable, net 70,571



81,795

Inventories 27,659



25,638

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,209



23,280

Total current assets 185,503



196,702

Property and equipment, net 19,312



22,321

Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,386



—

Goodwill 240,335



240,618

Intangibles, net 8,640



12,817

Other long-term assets 42,545



38,377

Total assets $ 526,721



$ 510,835

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Other debts and capital lease obligations, current $ 1,379



$ 7,175

Accounts payable 31,849



33,778

Income taxes payable 989



1,099

Deferred revenue 47,330



41,592

Accrued and other current liabilities 56,764



52,761

Total current liabilities 138,311



136,405

Convertible notes, long-term 118,070



114,808

Other debts and finance lease obligations, long-term 16,697



12,684

Income taxes payable, long-term 266



460

Other non-current liabilities 41,311



18,228

Total liabilities 314,655



282,585

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 89,074 and 87,057 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 89



87

Additional paid-in capital 2,302,798



2,296,795

Accumulated deficit (2,089,167)



(2,067,416)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,654)



(1,216)

Total stockholders' equity 212,066



228,250

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 526,721



$ 510,835

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 54,417



$ 68,434



$ 106,782



$ 132,420

SaaS and service 30,448



30,726



58,189



56,867

Total net revenue 84,865



99,160



164,971



189,287

Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 29,312



36,662



56,366



67,238

SaaS and service 11,625



10,895



22,828



23,263

Total cost of revenue 40,937



47,557



79,194



90,501

Gross profit 43,928



51,603



85,777



98,786

Operating expenses:













Research and development 21,313



21,542



42,714



44,999

Selling, general and administrative 29,319



27,988



57,330



59,151

Amortization of intangibles 784



800



1,572



1,604

Restructuring and related charges 276



631



333



1,717

Total operating expenses 51,692



50,961



101,949



107,471

Income (loss) from operations (7,764)



642



(16,172)



(8,685)

Interest expense, net (2,956)



(2,863)



(5,862)



(5,620)

Other income (expense), net (428)



199



(739)



(333)

Loss before income taxes (11,148)



(2,022)



(22,773)



(14,638)

Provision for income taxes 697



891



378



1,969

Net loss $ (11,845)



$ (2,913)



$ (23,151)



$ (16,607)

Net loss per share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.13)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.20)

Shares used in per share calculation:













Basic and diluted 88,931



85,304



88,554



84,616

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six months ended

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (23,151)



$ (16,607)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Amortization of intangibles 4,162



4,194

Depreciation 5,716



6,771

Stock-based compensation 4,623



8,769

Amortization of discount on convertible debt 3,262



2,954

Amortization of non-cash warrant 48



395

Restructuring, asset impairment and loss on retirement of fixed assets 101



93

Deferred income taxes, net (145)



530

Foreign currency adjustments (325)



(1,042)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 384



822

Allowance for doubtful accounts, returns and discounts 500



623

Other non-cash adjustments, net 303



64

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 10,699



(13,572)

Inventories (2,440)



2,000

Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,526)



1,897

Accounts payable (1,752)



(4,187)

Deferred revenue 4,989



9,378

Income taxes payable (292)



503

Accrued and other liabilities (9,802)



(337)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,646)



3,248

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (2,939)



(3,181)

Net cash used in investing activities (2,939)



(3,181)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from other debts and finance leases 4,503



—

Repayment of other debts and finance leases (6,162)



(6,176)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 2,147



2,366

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (828)



(54)

Net cash used in financing activities (340)



(3,864)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(588)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,925)



(4,385)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65,989



58,757

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,064



$ 54,372









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,064



$ 54,098

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets —



274

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 58,064



$ 54,372

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

June 28, 2019

March 29, 2019

June 29, 2018

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP Geography



























Americas $ 42,437

$ 23

$ 42,460

50%

$ 34,188

$ 25

$ 34,213

43%

$ 52,918

$ 284

$ 53,202

53% EMEA 25,203

—

25,203

30%

28,078

—

28,078

35%

31,676

—

31,676

32% APAC 17,225

—

17,225

20%

17,840

—

17,840

22%

14,566

—

14,566

15% Total $ 84,865

$ 23

$ 84,888

100%

$ 80,106

$ 25

$ 80,131

100%

$ 99,160

$ 284

$ 99,444

100%





























Market



























Service Provider $ 43,438

$ 23

$ 43,461

51%

$ 44,212

$ 25

$ 44,237

55%

$ 54,142

$ 284

$ 54,426

55% Broadcast and Media 41,427

—

41,427

49%

35,894

—

35,894

45%

45,018

—

45,018

45% Total $ 84,865

$ 23

$ 84,888

100%

$ 80,106

$ 25

$ 80,131

100%

$ 99,160

$ 284

$ 99,444

100%

Six months ended

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP Geography

















Americas $ 76,625

$ 48

$ 76,673

46%

$ 101,774

$ 395

$ 102,169

54% EMEA 53,281

—

53,281

32%

54,878

—

54,878

29% APAC 35,065

—

35,065

22%

32,635

—

32,635

17% Total $ 164,971

$ 48

$ 165,019

100%

$ 189,287

$ 395

$ 189,682

100%



















Market

















Service Provider $ 87,650

$ 48

$ 87,698

53%

$ 106,359

$ 395

$ 106,754

56% Broadcast and Media 77,321

—

77,321

47%

82,928

—

82,928

44% Total $ 164,971

$ 48

$ 165,019

100%

$ 189,287

$ 395

$ 189,682

100%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended June 28, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 71,625



$ 13,263



$ 84,888



$ (23)

* $ 84,865

Gross profit 41,444



4,086



45,530



(1,602)



43,928

Gross margin% 57.9 %

30.8 %

53.6 %





51.8 % Operating income (loss) 4,459



(7,243)



(2,784)



(4,980)



(7,764)

Operating margin% 6.2 %

(54.6) %

(3.3) %





(9.1) %

Three months ended March 29, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 67,176



$ 12,955



$ 80,131



$ (25)

* $ 80,106

Gross profit 38,602



5,093



43,695



(1,846)



41,849

Gross margin% 57.5 %

39.3 %

54.5 %





52.2 % Operating income (loss) 1,968



(5,797)



(3,829)



(4,579)



(8,408)

Operating margin% 2.9 %

(44.7) %

(4.8) %





(10.5) %

Three months ended June 29, 2018

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 79,208



$ 20,236



$ 99,444



$ (284)

* $ 99,160

Gross profit 43,558



10,187



53,745



(2,142)



51,603

Gross margin% 55.0 %

50.3 %

54.0 %





52.0 % Operating income 6,239



540



6,779



(6,137)



642

Operating margin% 7.9 %

2.7 %

6.8 %





0.6 %

Six months ended June 28, 2019

Video

Cable Edge

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 138,801



$ 26,218



$ 165,019



$ (48)

* $ 164,971

Gross profit 80,046



9,179



89,225



(3,448)



85,777

Gross margin% 57.7 %

35.0 %

54.1 %





52.0 % Operating income (loss) 6,427



(13,040)



(6,613)



(9,559)



(16,172)

Operating margin% 4.6 %

(49.7) %

(4.0) %





(9.8) %

Six months ended June 29, 2018

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 150,956



$ 38,726



$ 189,682



$ (395)

* $ 189,287

Gross profit 84,784



18,827



103,611



(4,825)



98,786

Gross margin% 56.2 %

48.6 %

54.6 %





52.2 % Operating income (loss) 8,234



(973)



7,261



(15,946)



(8,685)

Operating margin% 5.5 %

(2.5) %

3.8 %





(4.6) %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

* These non-GAAP adjustments are primarily for warrant amortization for the respective periods and relate to our Cable Access segment. After applying these adjustments to the non-GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment, our GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment for the three and six months ended June 28, 2019 was $13,240 and $26,170, respectively; the GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 29, 2018 was $19,952 and $38,331, respectively; and the GAAP revenue for the three months ended March 29, 2019 was $12,930. Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three months ended June 28, 2019

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 84,865

$ 43,928

$ 51,692

$ (7,764)

$ (3,384)

$ (11,845)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 23

23

—

23

—

23

Stock-based compensation —

193

(2,317)

2,510

—

2,510

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(784)

2,079

—

2,079

Restructuring and related charges —

91

(277)

368

—

368

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,656

1,656

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,238

Total adjustments $ 23

$ 1,602

$ (3,378)

$ 4,980

$ 1,656

$ 7,874

Non-GAAP $ 84,888

$ 45,530

$ 48,314

$ (2,784)

$ (1,728)

$ (3,971)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.8 % 60.9 % (9.1) % (4.0) % (14.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

53.6 % 56.9 % (3.3) % (2.0) % (4.7) %













Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.13)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.04)

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









88,931

















Three months ended March 29, 2019

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 80,106

$ 41,849

$ 50,257

$ (8,408)

$ (3,217)

$ (11,306)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 25

25

—

25

—

25

Stock-based compensation —

225

(1,888)

2,113

—

2,113

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(788)

2,083

—

2,083

Restructuring and related charges —

301

(57)

358

—

358

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,606

1,606

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

334

Total adjustments $ 25

$ 1,846

$ (2,733)

$ 4,579

$ 1,606

$ 6,519

Non-GAAP $ 80,131

$ 43,695

$ 47,524

$ (3,829)

$ (1,611)

$ (4,787)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.2 % 62.7 % (10.5) % (4.0) % (14.1) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

54.5 % 59.3 % (4.8) % (2.0) % (6.0) %













Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.13)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.05)

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









88,165



















Three months ended June 29, 2018

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net

Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 99,160

$ 51,603

$ 50,961

$ 642

$ (2,664)

$ (2,913)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 284

284

—

284

—

284

Stock-based compensation —

448

(2,564)

3,012

—

3,012

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(800)

2,095

—

2,095

Restructuring and related charges —

115

(631)

746

—

746

Gain on equity investments —

—

—

—

(183)

(183)

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,501

1,501

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

22

Total adjustments $ 284

$ 2,142

$ (3,995)

$ 6,137

$ 1,318

$ 7,477

Non-GAAP $ 99,444

$ 53,745

$ 46,966

$ 6,779

$ (1,346)

$ 4,564

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.0 % 51.4 % 0.6 % (2.7) % (2.9) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

54.0 % 47.2 % 6.8 % (1.4) % 4.6 %













Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.03)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.05

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









85,304

Non-GAAP









85,758

















Six months ended June 28, 2019

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense Net Loss GAAP $ 164,971

$ 85,777

$ 101,949

$ (16,172)

$ (6,601)

$ (23,151)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 48

48

—

48

—

48

Stock-based compensation —

418

(4,205)

4,623

—

4,623

Amortization of intangibles —

2,590

(1,572)

4,162

—

4,162

Restructuring and related charges —

392

(334)

726

—

726

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

3,262

3,262

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,572

Total adjustments $ 48

$ 3,448

$ (6,111)

$ 9,559

$ 3,262

$ 14,393

Non-GAAP $ 165,019

$ 89,225

$ 95,838

$ (6,613)

$ (3,339)

$ (8,758)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.0 % 61.8 % (9.8) % (4.0) % (14.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

54.1 % 58.1 % (4.0) % (2.0) % (5.3) %













Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.26)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.10)

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









88,554



















Six months ended June 29, 2018

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss)

from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense Net

Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 189,287

$ 98,786

$ 107,471

$ (8,685)

$ (5,953)

$ (16,607)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 395

395

—

395

—

395

Stock-based compensation —

963

(7,806)

8,769

—

8,769

Amortization of intangibles —

2,590

(1,604)

4,194

—

4,194

Restructuring and related charges —

877

(1,717)

2,594

—

2,594

Gain on equity investments —

—

—

—

(183)

(183)

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

2,955

2,955

Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees —

—

6

(6)

—

(6)

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,316

Total adjustments $ 395

$ 4,825

$ (11,121)

$ 15,946

$ 2,772

$ 20,034

Non-GAAP $ 189,682

$ 103,611

$ 96,350

$ 7,261

$ (3,181)

$ 3,427

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.2 % 56.8 % (4.6) % (3.1) % (8.8) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

54.6 % 50.8 % 3.8 % (1.7) % 1.8 %













Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.20)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.04

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









84,616

GAAP and Non-GAAP









85,052

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q3 2019 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income GAAP $110.0 to $120.0 $68.7 to $78.1 $53.3 to $55.3 $13.4 to $24.8 $(3.4) $9.2 to $20.6 Stock-based compensation — 0.4 (3.9) 4.3 — 4.3 Amortization of intangibles — 1.3 (0.8) 2.1 — 2.1 Restructuring and related charges — — (0.6) 0.6 — 0.6 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes — — — — 1.7 1.7 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(2.8) to $(1.4) Total adjustments — 1.7 (5.3) 7.0 1.7 $5.9 to $7.3 Non-GAAP $110.0 to $120.0 $70.4 to $79.8 $48.0 to $50.0 $20.4 to $31.8 $(1.7) $16.5 to $26.5 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

62.5% to 65.1% 44.4% to 50.3% 12.2% to 20.7% (3.0)% 8.4% to 17.2% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

64.0% to 66.5% 40.0% to 45.5% 18.5% to 26.5% (1.5)% 15.0% to 22.1% Diluted net income per share:











Diluted net income per share-GAAP







$0.09 to $0.20 Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP







$0.16 to $0.26 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP







101.5

Q4 2019 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $100.0 to $110.0 $49.4 to $56.2 $52.1 to $54.1 $(4.7) to $4.1 $(3.4) $(8.9) to $(0.2) Stock-based compensation — 0.3 (3.2) 3.5 — 3.5 Amortization of intangibles — 1.3 (0.8) 2.1 — 2.1 Restructuring and related charges — — (0.1) 0.1 — 0.1 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes — — — — 1.7 1.7 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(0.2) to $0.9 Total adjustments — 1.6 (4.1) 5.7 1.7 $7.2 to $8.3 Non-GAAP $100.0 to $110.0 $51.0 to $57.8 $48.0 to $50.0 $1.0 to $9.8 $(1.7) $(0.6) to $7.1 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

49.4% to 51.0% 47.4% to 54.1% (4.7)% to 3.7% (3.0)% (8.9)% to (0.1)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51.0% to 52.5% 43.6% to 50.0% 1.0% to 8.9% (1.5)% (0.6)% to 6.4% Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP







$(0.10) to $0.00 Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP







$(0.01) to $0.07 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP







90.3 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP







102.3

2019 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $375.0 to $395.0 $203.9 to $220.1 $207.5 to $211.5 $(7.5) to $12.7 $(13.4) $(23.0) to $(2.8) Stock-based compensation — 1.1 (11.4) 12.5 — 12.5 Amortization of intangibles — 5.2 (3.2) 8.4 — 8.4 Restructuring and related charges — 0.4 (1.0) 1.4 — 1.4 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes — — — — 6.7 6.7 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(1.3) to $1.1 Total adjustments — 6.7 (15.6) 22.3 6.7 $27.7 to $30.1 Non-GAAP $375.0 to $395.0 $210.6 to $226.8 $191.8 to $195.9 $14.8 to $35.0 $(6.7) $7.1 to $24.9 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

54.4% to 55.7% 52.5% to 56.4% (2.0)% to 3.2% (3.5)% (6.1)% to (0.7)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

56.2% to 57.4% 48.6% to 52.2% 3.9% to 8.9% (1.8)% 1.9% to 6.3% Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP







$(0.26) to $(0.03) Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP







$0.07 to $0.26 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP







89.8 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP







96.5 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-announces-second-quarter-2019-results-300892595.html SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

