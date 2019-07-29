|
Harmonic : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
07/29/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2019.
"We delivered solid second quarter results, while also strengthening our strategic positioning and long-term business outlook," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our CableOS program momentum accelerated with two new material customer commitments. On the Video side of our business, we continued to execute our OTT SaaS transformation while delivering another quarter of positive operating income."
Q2 Financial and Business Highlights
- Revenue: GAAP $84.9 million, down 14.4% year over year; non-GAAP $84.9 million, down 14.6% year over year.
- Gross margin: GAAP 51.8%, compared to 52.0% in the year ago period; non-GAAP 53.6%, compared to 54.0% in the year ago period.
- SaaS and service revenue: $30.4 million, 35.9% of total revenue, compared to 30.9% in the year ago period.
- SaaS and service gross margin: GAAP 61.8% and non-GAAP 62.6%, a decrease of 272 and 298 basis points, respectively, year over year.
- Operating expenses: GAAP $51.7 million, compared to $51.0 million in the year ago period; non-GAAP $48.3 million, compared to $47.0 million in the year ago period.
- Cash: ended Q2 with $58.1 million, down $11.9 million quarter over quarter.
- CableOS deployments continued to scale, over 780,000 served cable modems, up 16% quarter over quarter.
- $175 million CableOS software license agreement signed with Comcast in July.
- CableOS supply agreement with estimated total value greater than $55 million signed with international cable operator in July.
- Video SaaS deployed by 28 customers, up 65% year over year.
- Video segment operating income: $4.4 million, eighth consecutive quarter of positive segment operating income.
- Book to Bill ratio of 1.1 in Q2, compared to 1.0 in prior quarter.
Select Financial Information
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Key Financial Results
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q2 2018
(in millions, except per share data)
Net revenue
$
84.9
$
80.1
$
99.2
$
84.9
$
80.1
$
99.4
Net income (loss)
$
(11.8)
$
(11.3)
$
(2.9)
$
(4.0)
$
(4.8)
$
4.6
Diluted EPS
$
(0.13)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.05)
$
0.05
Other Financial Information
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q2 2018
(in millions)
Recurring revenue*
$
30.4
$
27.7
$
30.7
Recurring revenue as % of total revenue
35.9
%
34.6
%
30.9
%
Bookings for the quarter
$
92.6
$
81.0
$
107.9
Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end
$
194.7
$
187.2
$
230.4
Cash as of quarter end
$
58.1
$
69.9
$
54.1
* Recurring revenue consists of revenue for the period from our appliance-based support and maintenance plans and revenue from usage of our cloud-based subscription plan offerings, which are generally renewed on an annual basis.
Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".
Financial Guidance
GAAP Financial Guidance
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Net Revenue
$
110.0
$
120.0
$
100.0
$
110.0
$
375.0
$
395.0
Video
$
63.0
$
68.0
$
70.0
$
75.0
$
272.0
$
282.0
Cable Access
$
47.0
$
52.0
$
30.0
$
35.0
$
103.0
$
113.0
Gross Margin %
62.5
%
65.0
%
49.5
%
51.0
%
54.5
%
55.5
%
Operating Expenses
$
53.0
$
55.0
$
52.0
$
54.0
$
207.5
$
211.5
Operating Income (Loss)
$
13.0
$
25.0
$
(4.5)
$
4.0
$
(7.5)
$
12.5
Tax Expense
$
(0.8)
$
(0.8)
$
(0.8)
$
(0.8)
$
(2.0)
$
(2.0)
EPS
$
0.09
$
0.20
$
(0.10)
$
0.00
$
(0.26)
$
(0.03)
Shares
101.5
101.5
90.3
90.3
89.8
89.8
Cash
$
65.0
$
75.0
$
90.0
$
100.0
$
90.0
$
100.0
Non-GAAP Financial Guidance
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Net Revenue
$
110.0
$
120.0
$
100.0
$
110.0
$
375.0
$
395.0
Video
$
63.0
$
68.0
$
70.0
$
75.0
$
272.0
$
282.0
Cable Access
$
47.0
$
52.0
$
30.0
$
35.0
$
103.0
$
113.0
Gross Margin %
64.0
%
66.5
%
51.0
%
52.5
%
56.0
%
57.5
%
Operating Expenses
$
48.0
$
50.0
$
48.0
$
50.0
$
192.0
$
196.0
Operating Income
$
20.0
$
32.0
$
1.0
$
10.0
$
15.0
$
35.0
Tax Rate
12
%
12
%
12
%
12
%
12
%
12
%
EPS
$
0.16
$
0.26
$
(0.01)
$
0.07
$
0.07
$
0.26
Shares
101.5
101.5
90.3
102.3
96.5
96.5
Cash
$
65.0
$
75.0
$
90.0
$
100.0
$
90.0
$
100.0
See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
Conference Call Information
Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 29, 2019. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (passcode 4270848). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (passcode 4270848).
About Harmonic Inc.
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The Company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: GAAP net revenue, GAAP gross margins, GAAP operating expenses, GAAP operating income (loss), GAAP tax expense, GAAP EPS, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the trends toward more high-definition, on-demand and anytime, anywhere video will not continue to develop at its current pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS™ and VOS® product solutions; dependence on market acceptance of various types of broadband services, on the adoption of new broadband technologies and on broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the impact of increases in the prices of raw materials and oil; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
Cable Access inventory charge - Harmonic from time to time incurs inventory impairment charges associated with material business shifts, such as the repositioning of our Cable Access segment. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.
Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.
Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. Through the end of the second quarter of 2019, vesting of the warrant shares was subject to Comcast achieving certain milestones and purchase volume commitments, and therefore the accounting guidance requires that the value of the warrant be recorded as a reduction in the Company's net revenues. Until the first quarter of fiscal 2019, changes in fair value of the warrant shares were being marked to market until final vesting, and any adjustment as such was being recorded in revenue. The change in fair value together with vested warrant shares were amortized to revenue using a ratio of revenue recognized from the customer in the period compared to total revenue expected from the customer. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, due to the adoption of new accounting guidance (ASU No. 2018-07), the fair value of unvested warrant shares is no longer required to be marked to market. As a result, the charge to revenue for warrant shares no longer includes the change in fair value of the warrant shares.
We have excluded the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes it is useful to exclude the charge for the warrant shares in order to better understand the effects of these items on our total revenues and gross margin, as well as on Cable Access segment revenue.
Loss on impairment of long-term investments - We exclude the effect of any other-than-temporary impairment of a cost method investment in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Gain (loss) on equity investments - We exclude the change in fair value and gain (loss) from sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees - In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we settled the patent litigation with Avid Technology, Inc. by entering into a settlement and patent portfolio cross-license agreement with Avid. Under the agreement, we agreed to pay Avid a one-time non-recurring amount of $6.0 million in installments. $2.5 million was paid upfront in October 2017, $1.5 million was paid in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million will be paid in 2020. Also, the Avid litigation costs of approximately $1.4 million and $0.7 million in the third and fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, respectively, were significantly higher compared to prior periods. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP results because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
June 28, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,064
$
65,989
Accounts receivable, net
70,571
81,795
Inventories
27,659
25,638
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,209
23,280
Total current assets
185,503
196,702
Property and equipment, net
19,312
22,321
Operating lease right-of-use assets
30,386
—
Goodwill
240,335
240,618
Intangibles, net
8,640
12,817
Other long-term assets
42,545
38,377
Total assets
$
526,721
$
510,835
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Other debts and capital lease obligations, current
$
1,379
$
7,175
Accounts payable
31,849
33,778
Income taxes payable
989
1,099
Deferred revenue
47,330
41,592
Accrued and other current liabilities
56,764
52,761
Total current liabilities
138,311
136,405
Convertible notes, long-term
118,070
114,808
Other debts and finance lease obligations, long-term
16,697
12,684
Income taxes payable, long-term
266
460
Other non-current liabilities
41,311
18,228
Total liabilities
314,655
282,585
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 89,074 and 87,057 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
89
87
Additional paid-in capital
2,302,798
2,296,795
Accumulated deficit
(2,089,167)
(2,067,416)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,654)
(1,216)
Total stockholders' equity
212,066
228,250
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
526,721
$
510,835
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 28, 2019
June 29, 2018
June 28, 2019
June 29, 2018
Revenue:
Appliance and integration
$
54,417
$
68,434
$
106,782
$
132,420
SaaS and service
30,448
30,726
58,189
56,867
Total net revenue
84,865
99,160
164,971
189,287
Cost of revenue:
Appliance and integration
29,312
36,662
56,366
67,238
SaaS and service
11,625
10,895
22,828
23,263
Total cost of revenue
40,937
47,557
79,194
90,501
Gross profit
43,928
51,603
85,777
98,786
Operating expenses:
Research and development
21,313
21,542
42,714
44,999
Selling, general and administrative
29,319
27,988
57,330
59,151
Amortization of intangibles
784
800
1,572
1,604
Restructuring and related charges
276
631
333
1,717
Total operating expenses
51,692
50,961
101,949
107,471
Income (loss) from operations
(7,764)
642
(16,172)
(8,685)
Interest expense, net
(2,956)
(2,863)
(5,862)
(5,620)
Other income (expense), net
(428)
199
(739)
(333)
Loss before income taxes
(11,148)
(2,022)
(22,773)
(14,638)
Provision for income taxes
697
891
378
1,969
Net loss
$
(11,845)
$
(2,913)
$
(23,151)
$
(16,607)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.13)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.20)
Shares used in per share calculation:
Basic and diluted
88,931
85,304
88,554
84,616
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Six months ended
June 28, 2019
June 29, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(23,151)
$
(16,607)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Amortization of intangibles
4,162
4,194
Depreciation
5,716
6,771
Stock-based compensation
4,623
8,769
Amortization of discount on convertible debt
3,262
2,954
Amortization of non-cash warrant
48
395
Restructuring, asset impairment and loss on retirement of fixed assets
101
93
Deferred income taxes, net
(145)
530
Foreign currency adjustments
(325)
(1,042)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
384
822
Allowance for doubtful accounts, returns and discounts
500
623
Other non-cash adjustments, net
303
64
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,699
(13,572)
Inventories
(2,440)
2,000
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,526)
1,897
Accounts payable
(1,752)
(4,187)
Deferred revenue
4,989
9,378
Income taxes payable
(292)
503
Accrued and other liabilities
(9,802)
(337)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(4,646)
3,248
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,939)
(3,181)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,939)
(3,181)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from other debts and finance leases
4,503
—
Repayment of other debts and finance leases
(6,162)
(6,176)
Proceeds from common stock issued to employees
2,147
2,366
Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(828)
(54)
Net cash used in financing activities
(340)
(3,864)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
—
(588)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,925)
(4,385)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
65,989
58,757
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
58,064
$
54,372
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,064
$
54,098
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
—
274
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
58,064
$
54,372
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Revenue Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended
June 28, 2019
March 29, 2019
June 29, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
Geography
Americas
$
42,437
$
23
$
42,460
50%
$
34,188
$
25
$
34,213
43%
$
52,918
$
284
$
53,202
53%
EMEA
25,203
—
25,203
30%
28,078
—
28,078
35%
31,676
—
31,676
32%
APAC
17,225
—
17,225
20%
17,840
—
17,840
22%
14,566
—
14,566
15%
Total
$
84,865
$
23
$
84,888
100%
$
80,106
$
25
$
80,131
100%
$
99,160
$
284
$
99,444
100%
Market
Service Provider
$
43,438
$
23
$
43,461
51%
$
44,212
$
25
$
44,237
55%
$
54,142
$
284
$
54,426
55%
Broadcast and Media
41,427
—
41,427
49%
35,894
—
35,894
45%
45,018
—
45,018
45%
Total
$
84,865
$
23
$
84,888
100%
$
80,106
$
25
$
80,131
100%
$
99,160
$
284
$
99,444
100%
Six months ended
June 28, 2019
June 29, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments(1)
Non-GAAP
Geography
Americas
$
76,625
$
48
$
76,673
46%
$
101,774
$
395
$
102,169
54%
EMEA
53,281
—
53,281
32%
54,878
—
54,878
29%
APAC
35,065
—
35,065
22%
32,635
—
32,635
17%
Total
$
164,971
$
48
$
165,019
100%
$
189,287
$
395
$
189,682
100%
Market
Service Provider
$
87,650
$
48
$
87,698
53%
$
106,359
$
395
$
106,754
56%
Broadcast and Media
77,321
—
77,321
47%
82,928
—
82,928
44%
Total
$
164,971
$
48
$
165,019
100%
$
189,287
$
395
$
189,682
100%
(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Segment Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended June 28, 2019
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Measures
Net revenue
$
71,625
$
13,263
$
84,888
$
(23)
*
$
84,865
Gross profit
41,444
4,086
45,530
(1,602)
43,928
Gross margin%
57.9
%
30.8
%
53.6
%
51.8
%
Operating income (loss)
4,459
(7,243)
(2,784)
(4,980)
(7,764)
Operating margin%
6.2
%
(54.6)
%
(3.3)
%
(9.1)
%
Three months ended March 29, 2019
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Measures
Net revenue
$
67,176
$
12,955
$
80,131
$
(25)
*
$
80,106
Gross profit
38,602
5,093
43,695
(1,846)
41,849
Gross margin%
57.5
%
39.3
%
54.5
%
52.2
%
Operating income (loss)
1,968
(5,797)
(3,829)
(4,579)
(8,408)
Operating margin%
2.9
%
(44.7)
%
(4.8)
%
(10.5)
%
Three months ended June 29, 2018
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Measures
Net revenue
$
79,208
$
20,236
$
99,444
$
(284)
*
$
99,160
Gross profit
43,558
10,187
53,745
(2,142)
51,603
Gross margin%
55.0
%
50.3
%
54.0
%
52.0
%
Operating income
6,239
540
6,779
(6,137)
642
Operating margin%
7.9
%
2.7
%
6.8
%
0.6
%
Six months ended June 28, 2019
Video
Cable Edge
Total Segment
Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Measures
Net revenue
$
138,801
$
26,218
$
165,019
$
(48)
*
$
164,971
Gross profit
80,046
9,179
89,225
(3,448)
85,777
Gross margin%
57.7
%
35.0
%
54.1
%
52.0
%
Operating income (loss)
6,427
(13,040)
(6,613)
(9,559)
(16,172)
Operating margin%
4.6
%
(49.7)
%
(4.0)
%
(9.8)
%
Six months ended June 29, 2018
Video
Cable Access
Total Segment
Measures
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated GAAP
Measures
Net revenue
$
150,956
$
38,726
$
189,682
$
(395)
*
$
189,287
Gross profit
84,784
18,827
103,611
(4,825)
98,786
Gross margin%
56.2
%
48.6
%
54.6
%
52.2
%
Operating income (loss)
8,234
(973)
7,261
(15,946)
(8,685)
Operating margin%
5.5
%
(2.5)
%
3.8
%
(4.6)
%
(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
* These non-GAAP adjustments are primarily for warrant amortization for the respective periods and relate to our Cable Access segment. After applying these adjustments to the non-GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment, our GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment for the three and six months ended June 28, 2019 was $13,240 and $26,170, respectively; the GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 29, 2018 was $19,952 and $38,331, respectively; and the GAAP revenue for the three months ended March 29, 2019 was $12,930.
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three months ended June 28, 2019
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Loss from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense, net
Net Loss
GAAP
$
84,865
$
43,928
$
51,692
$
(7,764)
$
(3,384)
$
(11,845)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
23
23
—
23
—
23
Stock-based compensation
—
193
(2,317)
2,510
—
2,510
Amortization of intangibles
—
1,295
(784)
2,079
—
2,079
Restructuring and related charges
—
91
(277)
368
—
368
Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,656
1,656
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
1,238
Total adjustments
$
23
$
1,602
$
(3,378)
$
4,980
$
1,656
$
7,874
Non-GAAP
$
84,888
$
45,530
$
48,314
$
(2,784)
$
(1,728)
$
(3,971)
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.8
%
60.9
%
(9.1)
%
(4.0)
%
(14.0)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
53.6
%
56.9
%
(3.3)
%
(2.0)
%
(4.7)
%
Diluted net loss per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.13)
Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP
$
(0.04)
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
88,931
Three months ended March 29, 2019
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Loss from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense, net
Net Loss
GAAP
$
80,106
$
41,849
$
50,257
$
(8,408)
$
(3,217)
$
(11,306)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
25
25
—
25
—
25
Stock-based compensation
—
225
(1,888)
2,113
—
2,113
Amortization of intangibles
—
1,295
(788)
2,083
—
2,083
Restructuring and related charges
—
301
(57)
358
—
358
Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,606
1,606
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
334
Total adjustments
$
25
$
1,846
$
(2,733)
$
4,579
$
1,606
$
6,519
Non-GAAP
$
80,131
$
43,695
$
47,524
$
(3,829)
$
(1,611)
$
(4,787)
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.2
%
62.7
%
(10.5)
%
(4.0)
%
(14.1)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
54.5
%
59.3
%
(4.8)
%
(2.0)
%
(6.0)
%
Diluted net loss per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.13)
Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP
$
(0.05)
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
88,165
Three months ended June 29, 2018
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Income
from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense, net
Net
Income
(Loss)
GAAP
$
99,160
$
51,603
$
50,961
$
642
$
(2,664)
$
(2,913)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
284
284
—
284
—
284
Stock-based compensation
—
448
(2,564)
3,012
—
3,012
Amortization of intangibles
—
1,295
(800)
2,095
—
2,095
Restructuring and related charges
—
115
(631)
746
—
746
Gain on equity investments
—
—
—
—
(183)
(183)
Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,501
1,501
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
22
Total adjustments
$
284
$
2,142
$
(3,995)
$
6,137
$
1,318
$
7,477
Non-GAAP
$
99,444
$
53,745
$
46,966
$
6,779
$
(1,346)
$
4,564
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.0
%
51.4
%
0.6
%
(2.7)
%
(2.9)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
54.0
%
47.2
%
6.8
%
(1.4)
%
4.6
%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.03)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$
0.05
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
85,304
Non-GAAP
85,758
Six months ended June 28, 2019
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Loss from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense
Net Loss
GAAP
$
164,971
$
85,777
$
101,949
$
(16,172)
$
(6,601)
$
(23,151)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
48
48
—
48
—
48
Stock-based compensation
—
418
(4,205)
4,623
—
4,623
Amortization of intangibles
—
2,590
(1,572)
4,162
—
4,162
Restructuring and related charges
—
392
(334)
726
—
726
Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
3,262
3,262
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
1,572
Total adjustments
$
48
$
3,448
$
(6,111)
$
9,559
$
3,262
$
14,393
Non-GAAP
$
165,019
$
89,225
$
95,838
$
(6,613)
$
(3,339)
$
(8,758)
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.0
%
61.8
%
(9.8)
%
(4.0)
%
(14.0)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
54.1
%
58.1
%
(4.0)
%
(2.0)
%
(5.3)
%
Diluted net loss per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.26)
Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP
$
(0.10)
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
88,554
Six months ended June 29, 2018
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Income
(Loss)
from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense
Net
Income
(Loss)
GAAP
$
189,287
$
98,786
$
107,471
$
(8,685)
$
(5,953)
$
(16,607)
Accounting impact related to warrant amortization
395
395
—
395
—
395
Stock-based compensation
—
963
(7,806)
8,769
—
8,769
Amortization of intangibles
—
2,590
(1,604)
4,194
—
4,194
Restructuring and related charges
—
877
(1,717)
2,594
—
2,594
Gain on equity investments
—
—
—
—
(183)
(183)
Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
2,955
2,955
Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees
—
—
6
(6)
—
(6)
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
1,316
Total adjustments
$
395
$
4,825
$
(11,121)
$
15,946
$
2,772
$
20,034
Non-GAAP
$
189,682
$
103,611
$
96,350
$
7,261
$
(3,181)
$
3,427
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.2
%
56.8
%
(4.6)
%
(3.1)
%
(8.8)
%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
54.6
%
50.8
%
3.8
%
(1.7)
%
1.8
%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$
(0.20)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$
0.04
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
84,616
GAAP and Non-GAAP
85,052
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Q3 2019 Financial Guidance
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Income
from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense,
net
Net Income
GAAP
$110.0 to $120.0
$68.7 to $78.1
$53.3 to $55.3
$13.4 to $24.8
$(3.4)
$9.2 to $20.6
Stock-based compensation
—
0.4
(3.9)
4.3
—
4.3
Amortization of intangibles
—
1.3
(0.8)
2.1
—
2.1
Restructuring and related charges
—
—
(0.6)
0.6
—
0.6
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1.7
1.7
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
$(2.8) to $(1.4)
Total adjustments
—
1.7
(5.3)
7.0
1.7
$5.9 to $7.3
Non-GAAP
$110.0 to $120.0
$70.4 to $79.8
$48.0 to $50.0
$20.4 to $31.8
$(1.7)
$16.5 to $26.5
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
62.5% to 65.1%
44.4% to 50.3%
12.2% to 20.7%
(3.0)%
8.4% to 17.2%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
64.0% to 66.5%
40.0% to 45.5%
18.5% to 26.5%
(1.5)%
15.0% to 22.1%
Diluted net income per share:
Diluted net income per share-GAAP
$0.09 to $0.20
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$0.16 to $0.26
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
101.5
Q4 2019 Financial Guidance
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Income
(Loss) from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense,
net
Net Income
(Loss)
GAAP
$100.0 to $110.0
$49.4 to $56.2
$52.1 to $54.1
$(4.7) to $4.1
$(3.4)
$(8.9) to $(0.2)
Stock-based compensation
—
0.3
(3.2)
3.5
—
3.5
Amortization of intangibles
—
1.3
(0.8)
2.1
—
2.1
Restructuring and related charges
—
—
(0.1)
0.1
—
0.1
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1.7
1.7
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
$(0.2) to $0.9
Total adjustments
—
1.6
(4.1)
5.7
1.7
$7.2 to $8.3
Non-GAAP
$100.0 to $110.0
$51.0 to $57.8
$48.0 to $50.0
$1.0 to $9.8
$(1.7)
$(0.6) to $7.1
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
49.4% to 51.0%
47.4% to 54.1%
(4.7)% to 3.7%
(3.0)%
(8.9)% to (0.1)%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
51.0% to 52.5%
43.6% to 50.0%
1.0% to 8.9%
(1.5)%
(0.6)% to 6.4%
Diluted net loss per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$(0.10) to $0.00
Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP
$(0.01) to $0.07
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
90.3
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:
Non-GAAP
102.3
2019 Financial Guidance
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Total
Operating
Expense
Income
(Loss) from
Operations
Total Non-
operating
Expense,
net
Net Income
(Loss)
GAAP
$375.0 to $395.0
$203.9 to $220.1
$207.5 to $211.5
$(7.5) to $12.7
$(13.4)
$(23.0) to $(2.8)
Stock-based compensation
—
1.1
(11.4)
12.5
—
12.5
Amortization of intangibles
—
5.2
(3.2)
8.4
—
8.4
Restructuring and related charges
—
0.4
(1.0)
1.4
—
1.4
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
6.7
6.7
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
$(1.3) to $1.1
Total adjustments
—
6.7
(15.6)
22.3
6.7
$27.7 to $30.1
Non-GAAP
$375.0 to $395.0
$210.6 to $226.8
$191.8 to $195.9
$14.8 to $35.0
$(6.7)
$7.1 to $24.9
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
54.4% to 55.7%
52.5% to 56.4%
(2.0)% to 3.2%
(3.5)%
(6.1)% to (0.7)%
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
56.2% to 57.4%
48.6% to 52.2%
3.9% to 8.9%
(1.8)%
1.9% to 6.3%
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
Diluted net loss per share-GAAP
$(0.26) to $(0.03)
Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP
$0.07 to $0.26
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:
GAAP
89.8
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:
Non-GAAP
96.5
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-announces-second-quarter-2019-results-300892595.html
SOURCE Harmonic Inc.
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on HARMONIC INC
|
|